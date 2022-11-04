Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Erste Sahne

You need this German phrase for when you come across something that's really good.

Published: 4 November 2022 17:13 CET
German phrase of the day: Erste Sahne
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know erste Sahne?

Because it’s nice to give a positive compliment like this, especially if your friend cooks you a great meal or your partner gives you a cool present. 

What does it mean?

Erste Sahne literally translates to “first cream”. But it actually means that something is “top notch”, “top class” or “the bee’s knees”. 

In German it is used with the verb to be (sein). So the full phrase is erste Sahne sein.

If something is the first cream then it is outstanding or of the highest quality. 

The origin of the term is likely related to the use of cream in cooking, which was a bit of luxury back in the day. Adding cream to your meal was the hallmark of quality. 

German synonyms that you could also use in place of erste Sahne include: prima, hervorragend (outstanding), bestens (best), ausgezeichnet (excellent), super, Spitzenklasse (top class) or klasse sein (to be classy).

Thanks to its catchiness, a number of businesses – including catering companies – are called “Erste Sahne” – so you may see this name while out and about. 

How to use it:

Dein selbst zubereitetes Essen ist immer erste Sahne.

Your home-cooked food is always first class.

Der Service hier ist doch erste Sahne, oder etwa nicht?

The service here is really top notch, isn’t it?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Eben

You just have to get to know this word.

Published: 2 November 2022 08:37 CET
German word of the day: Eben

Why do I need to know eben?

Because it’s used in a wide variety of contexts and, if you use it in the right way, it’ll make you sound like you’ve really got the hang of the German language.

What does it mean?

As an adjective, eben means “even”, “flat” or “smooth”. You might hear people talking about eine ebene Fläche (an even surface), for example.

Linked to this sense of evenness are the words ebenso and ebenfalls which mean “likewise” or “as well”. You often hear these words used to reciprocate good wishes, like this:

Hab’ einen schönen Abend!
Have a nice evening!

Ebenso!

Likewise!

But this isn’t the only meaning of eben in the German language. It’s also widely used in a similar way to the word gerade – and can be translated to “just” or “simply”. 

You’ll hear it in sentences like this: 

Was hast du eben gesagt?

What did you just say?

or this:

Dann müssen wir eben härter arbeiten

Then we’ll just have to work harder

Got the hang of it? Great – now here’s one last meaning that you need to know. Eben is also often used in spoken German to mean “exactly” in a confirming statement. You’ll hear it used in conversations like this, for example:

Wenn wir erst um 10 losfahren, werden wir zu spät ankommen

If we don’t leave until 19, we’ll arrive too late.

Eben, deshalb will ich um 9 los.

Exactly, that’s why I want to leave at 9.

This use of the word eben only makes sense if it refers to something that has just been said.

SHOW COMMENTS