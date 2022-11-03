Read news from:
GERMANY AND CHINA

Germany’s Scholz vows not to ignore ‘controversies’ on China visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Wednesday not to ignore "controversies" during a high-stakes trip to China this week, which has sparked a storm of criticism.

Published: 3 November 2022 09:56 CET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) holds a press conference after a meeting with state premiers in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

“We seek cooperation, when it is in the interest of both sides. We will not ignore controversies,” he wrote in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, ahead of his visit Friday together with a business delegation.

Scholz listed “difficult topics” that he would raise, including respect for civil liberties, the rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and free and fair world trade.

He will be the first European Union leader to visit China since late 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Beijing continues to pursue its tough zero-Covid policies.

But the leader of Europe’s largest economy has faced a backlash for undertaking the trip, and even members of his own coalition have raised concerns about Germany’s heavy reliance on increasingly authoritarian Beijing.

Such fears have grown after Germany was left exposed by its dependence on Russian gas imports: the country has been plunged into an energy crisis after Moscow slashed supplies as tensions soared over the Ukraine war.

Germany would continue to demand “reciprocity” in its relations with China, Scholz said.

He said both sides were “far away” from that goal, listing areas including market access, legal certainty and protection of intellectual property.

Scholz also sought to play down concerns that Germany was going it alone and seeking to look out for its own interests with the visit, despite the concerns of EU partners.

“When I travel to Beijing as German chancellor, then I do so also as a European,” he wrote of the visit, during which he will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Scholz stressed he would not speak on behalf of the whole EU, but that German foreign policy could “only be successful” as part of a common European strategy towards China.

He also pointed out the last trip by a German leader was three years earlier. “Such meetings have not been possible for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Beijing’s strict coronavirus policies,” Scholz said.

“That makes direct talks all the more important now.”

Blinken arrives for G7

Washington has frowned on the visit, even though a senior US state department official told journalists on Wednesday: “I think what we’ve seen over the last couple of years is increasing alignment between us and Europe on the challenges posed by China.”

The topic was likely to come up in a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Thursday on the sidelines of Group of Seven industrialised nations talks in the western city of Münster.

Blinken landed in Germany on Wednesday evening.

Annalena Baerbock and Anthony Blinken

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) gives a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa Pool | Bernd von Jutrczenka

The United States has in particular raised concern over Germany allowing Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy a stake in a port terminal in the northern city of Hamburg.

“The embassy was very clear that we strongly suggested that there be no controlling interests by China and as you see they adjusted the deal,” another high-ranking US diplomat said.

Ultimately, Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

GERMANY AND CHINA

Germany’s Scholz set for high-stakes China visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week, walking a tightrope between shoring up a key economic relationship and facing heightened concerns about over-reliance on authoritarian Beijing.

Published: 1 November 2022 09:14 CET
Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit

Scholz, accompanied by a delegation of business executives, will be the first European Union leader to visit the world’s second-biggest economy since 2019.

During the one-day trip on Friday, he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

But the visit has sparked controversy, coming as Berlin reels from an over-dependence on Russian energy imports that left it exposed when Moscow slashed supplies following its invasion of Ukraine.

That crisis has prompted soul-searching about whether German industry’s heavy reliance on China could again leave it vulnerable.

Surging tensions between the West and Beijing over issues ranging from Taiwan to human rights in Xinjiang have added to a worsening geopolitical climate, and even senior figures within Scholz’s coalition are raising concerns.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she feared mistakes made in the relationship with Russia could be repeated with China.

“We must prevent that,” Baerbock — from the Greens, a member of Scholz’s uneasy three-party ruling coalition — told broadcaster ARD at the weekend.

“I think it is extremely important that we never again make ourselves so dependent on a country that does not share our values.”

‘Minimise risks’

The sensitivity was highlighted when a row erupted last month about whether to allow Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Ultimately, Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

Some in government will view shoring up the economic partnership with China as crucial at a time Germany, battered by the energy crisis, is hurtling towards a recession.

Ahead of the trip, Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit stressed the chancellor was not in favour of “decoupling” from China — but also wanted to “diversify, and minimise risks”.

For now, the German and Chinese economies remain deeply intertwined. China is a major market for German goods, particularly for auto giants Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and many jobs in Europe’s top economy depend directly on the relationship.

The worsening climate has rattled the nerves of German firms with investments in China. BASF chemicals giant boss Martin Brudermueller, who will accompany Scholz, last week urged an end to “China bashing”.

Still, the timing of the trip has raised eyebrows, coming so soon after Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China’s leader.

“The timing is extremely unfortunate,” Heribert Dieter, from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told AFP.

Xi “has just been confirmed for another five years in office, and of course Chinese politicians see the German chancellor’s visit as confirmation of their policies”, he added.

‘Follow its own path’

Hebestreit insisted the visit will “cover the entire spectrum of our relations with China”, including tensions in East Asia, and human rights.

He said the war in Ukraine would be on the agenda. While Germany has firmly condemned Russia’s invasion, China has steadfastly avoided criticising Moscow and instead blames the United States and NATO for the conflict.

He also said that Scholz was in close contact with international partners in Europe, as well as the United States, about the visit.

But some may see it as further evidence of Germany going it alone to look after its own interests.

Berlin has already raised hackles among fellow EU members by unveiling a €200 billion ($198 billion) fund to shield consumers and businesses from surging energy prices, rather than acting together with the rest of the bloc.

“Western allies — of course in Paris but above all in Washington – see this trip very critically,” said Dieter.

“Germany is following its own path.”

By Sam Reeves

