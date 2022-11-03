Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN HISTORY

Germany honours Berlin couples who rescued Jews from Nazis

Germany and Israel on Wednesday paid posthumous tribute to two married couples who rescued Berlin Jews from the Nazis, at an emotional ceremony attended by four generations of the families' descendants

Published: 3 November 2022 10:14 CET
Germany honours Berlin couples who rescued Jews from Nazis
Bettina Jarasch (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, l-r), Berlin Senator for the Environment, Transport, Climate and Consumer Protection, Anne-Margret Schmid, granddaughter of the Schwartze couple, Ron Prosor, Ambassador of Israel to Germany, Gundela Suter, granddaughter of the Hübner couple, present the award at a ceremony honoring four German "Righteous Among the Nations" at the Rotes Rathaus. The couples Bruno and Anna Schwartze and posthumously Friedrich and Helene Hübner are honored with the title, with the award being accepted in each case by their granddaughters. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Israeli ambassador Ron Prosor presented granddaughters of the rescuers with Righteous Among the Nations medals from Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial at the Berlin City Hall in the first such ceremony there in seven years.

Prosor, whose own family fled the Nazis for Israel in the 1930s, called the couples — Bruno and Anna Schwartze and Friedrich and Helene Hübner — “heroes in the fight for freedom”.

“Even in Berlin, where my father was born, there were people who fought for good and didn’t forget humanity and compassion,” he said.

Moritz and Henriette Mandelkern survived the Holocaust only thanks to the help of their neighbours, the Schwartzes, and the Hübners, a farming family.

The Mandelkerns lived in the capital’s Mitte district with their son Siegfried, who was imprisoned at Sachsenhausen concentration camp north of the city in 1939 and deported to Poland the following year.

It is believed he perished at Auschwitz.

To save his father, a tailor, from a similar fate, the Schwartzes took Moritz Mandelkern into the attic of their flat from December 1942 for 18 months.

Mandelkern never left his cramped hiding place during that time, fearing discovery by the Gestapo.

His wife Henriette found safe haven at the same time on the Huebners’ farm in the village of Gross-Schönebeck, 50 kilometres (30 miles) away, where her cousin had already sought refuge.

After the home of the Schwartzes was badly damaged in the bombing, Moritz Mandelkern also fled to the farm where they were eventually liberated by the Red Army.

After the war, the couple volunteered helping displaced people arriving in Berlin.

‘Butterfly effect’

Accompanied by the strains of Chopin’s “Tristesse”, the ceremony was also attended by local officials, school pupils and 27 descendants of the three families.

Cornelia Ewald, a great-granddaughter of the Schwartzes, said the couple had been deeply religious people.

Cornelia Ewald speaking at the event. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

“I don’t know if they saw themselves as heroes but they wanted to be role models,” she said. “I wish us all the courage to see our neighbours as human beings and stand by them in times of need.”

A granddaughter of the Hübners, Gundela Suter, said they would have hoped to never see “racial discrimination and war again in Europe”.

“Unfortunately that is far from the case.”

Daniel Mann-Segal, a Melbourne-based doctor who descended from the Mandelkerns, said the three families had grown close since their intertwined fates came to light.

Noting that many of his colleagues in Melbourne’s medical community were descendants of Holocaust survivors, he cited a “butterfly effect” from the “acts of moral courage” of those who helped them to escape, allowing their children’s children to now save lives.

Yad Vashem has since 1963 kept a historical record of non-Jewish people who risked their lives trying to save Jews from Nazi extermination, which claimed six million victims.

Among nearly 28,000 people recognised, only 640 were German.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN HISTORY

German parliament holds minute’s silence for Gorbachev

German lawmakers on Wednesday observed a minute's silence in honour of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who played a decisive role in the reunification of Germany in 1990.

Published: 7 September 2022 12:57 CEST
German parliament holds minute's silence for Gorbachev

Gorbachev died late August aged 91, and hundreds of Russians paid their final respects to him at a weekend ceremony in Moscow although President Vladimir Putin was notably absent.

“We have a lot to thank Mikhail Gorbachev for,” Bundestag president Baerbel Bas said in an address ahead of the minute’s silence.

“He changed the history of our country, and the lives of millions of people.”

“There are few politicians who are as revered in Germany as he is, and we will remember him as a great liberator,” she added.

“Germans have lost a loyal friend.”

READ ALSO: Berlin to fly flags at half-mast for Gorbachev’s funeral

In power between 1985 and 1991, Gorbachev sought to transform the Soviet Union with democratic reforms, but eventually triggered its demise.

While his legacy in Russia is controversial, he is widely respected in Germany for his role in helping bring about the country’s reunification, and his death triggered expressions of gratitude across the political spectrum.

There were calls for a street or square in Berlin to be renamed after him, and official flags flew at half mast in the capital to mark his funeral Saturday.

Gorbachev defended a world order in which states sort to resolve conflicts through dialogue, said Baerbel.

“Russia under Putin has broken with this spirit, and that is a tragic mistake. It is Russia that has attacked Ukraine, and has destroyed European peace by armed force.”

READ ALSO: Gorbachev died at a time of ‘failed’ Russian democracy, says German Chancellor Scholz

SHOW COMMENTS