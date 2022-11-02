For members
FAMILY
What benefits are you entitled to if you have children in Germany?
Having children is a costly business, but luckily in Germany, there is help. As well as affordable childcare, there are other benefits you can claim if you have children in Germany. Here are the details.
Published: 2 November 2022 17:03 CET
A father and daughter balance on a wall on the Maschsee in Hanover in October. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner
ENERGY
Lower household gas prices in Germany could come into effect ‘starting in February’
To deal with spiralling energy costs, a gas price cap could come into effect as early as February, according to a new draft proposal to be discussed on Wednesday.
Published: 2 November 2022 11:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments