Austria
FAMILY

What benefits are you entitled to if you have children in Germany?

Having children is a costly business, but luckily in Germany, there is help. As well as affordable childcare, there are other benefits you can claim if you have children in Germany. Here are the details.

Published: 2 November 2022 17:03 CET
What benefits are you entitled to if you have children in Germany?
A father and daughter balance on a wall on the Maschsee in Hanover in October. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

Child benefits

Every parent in Germany qualifies for child benefit payments (Kindergeld) for their offspring, in some cases up until the age of 25. These monthly payments also go up depending on the number of kids a person has. The nearest regional Familienkasee deposits them into the bank account of one parent.

So just how much can parents expect to receive? Since 2021, parents receive €219 per month for each child up to two kids, €225 for a third child and €250 for the fourth child. 

From January 1st, 2023, this will be increased to €237 per child for the first three children. The amount given for four or more children will remain the same.

The payments usually stretch until the child’s 18th birthday, and sometimes even their 25th if there are extra Ausbildungskosten (educational costs) for studying at a university or vocational school.

You can retroactively claim these payments, but only stretching back six months.

Kinderfreibetrag

If parents receive Kindergeld, you also claim a Kinderfreibetrag (child allowance), which guarantees that the parents’ income remains tax free up to a certain amount. 

Unlike with Kindergeld, there’s no application involved – rather the Finanzamt inspects with the so-called Günstigerprüfung (cheaper check) as to whether an individual or married couple qualifies for a top-up to the Kindergeld they receive.

For 2021 and 2022, the tax deductible amount comes to €5,460, which is either assessed for married couples filing their taxes together or single people.

Daycare

Since 2013, every child in Germany has been entitled to a subsidised daycare spot for any child over the age of one. This is at least for those lucky enough to snag one, as Germany is facing a shortage of 384,000 spots by 2023.

A kita in Hanover. picture alliance/dpa/Fellowes GmbH | Fellowes GmbH

However, daycare options aren’t just in the Kita (short for Kindertagesstätte), an all-encompassing word which in Germany refers to both the Krippe (ages one to three) and the Kindergarten (ages three to six). Parents can also elect to place their child in a small group with a Tagesmutter (literally, “day mother”) or Tagesvater, usually up until the age of three.

All of these rates are subsidized state by state, ranging from €23 per month including food in Berlin to several hundreds of euros in other states. Some states also charge different rates for half or full day care, or based on the age of the child.

Schooling benefits

Secondary and primary schools are also free of charge, with a number of subsidised private schools in every state. For many of these parents they pay proportional to their income.

Whatever the cost, when they pay out of pocket, they can claim back up to 30 percent of tuition expenses on their tax return, at a maximum of €5,000 per child per year.

Single Parents

There are about two million Alleinerziehende (literally ‘those raising children alone’, or single parents) in Germany

The government recognises the particularly high financial burden they also bear with a special Entlastungsbetrag (tax credit). As of 2021, single parents can deduct €4,008 from their income plus €280 a month for each additional child.

A mother and child

A mother looks after her child while working from home. There are many sources of financial help available for single and low-income parents in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

In some cases, single parents can also deduct Unterhaltszahlungen (maintenance payments) of up to €8,820 per year. This could include, for example, the cost of a room for the child to stay in if they travel between two separate residences. 

But the maximum deduction can only be claimed if the parent is not also receiving Kindergeld or the Kinderfreibetrag.

Savings account

In Germany, around the first €10,000 of income is completely tax free. Most parents, however, assume that this can only benefit them directly, and not their offspring. 

Yet starting from birth, parents can actually set up a savings account in their child’s name.

Up to €10,000 of interest – for example that a stock portfolio their child is enrolled in generates – is then completely tax free. In a best case scenario, this can amount to €180,000 by their child’s 18th birthday.

Member comments

ENERGY

Lower household gas prices in Germany could come into effect ‘starting in February’

To deal with spiralling energy costs, a gas price cap could come into effect as early as February, according to a new draft proposal to be discussed on Wednesday.

Published: 2 November 2022 11:16 CET
Lower household gas prices in Germany could come into effect 'starting in February'

The German government in October announced a €200 billion relief package to help support private households and companies with skyrocketing energy prices. 

As part of the plans, a gas price cap is set to come into force in Germany in the spring of 2023, limiting the amount that people pay to use gas.

But now the government wants to partially close a “winter gap” until the planned gas price brake for households takes effect. The new plan, set to go in effect March 1st, would “provide retroactive relief as of February 1st,” according to a federal government paper released Tuesday.

As part of the €200 billion package, the government is set to provide assistance to pay private gas bills as of December.

How much will gas prices be capped?

According to the draft proposal, all consumers will receive a capped gas price of twelve cents per kilowatt hour for 80 percent of their current consumption by March at the latest. The normal contract price will apply to anything above that. 

A gas price brake is also planned for industry, starting in January. These large consumers are to receive a guaranteed price of seven cents per kilowatt hour net for 70 percent of their previous consumption volume, which will then have taxes and levies added on.

The industrial gas price brake is to apply to about 25,000 companies and 1,900 hospitals.

Electricity price brake starting in January?

Starting at the beginning of 2023, an electricity price brake is also set to take effect. As with the gas price brake, a basic quota of 80 percent of the previous consumption is to be made available for households for a gross price of 40 cents per kilowatt hour. 

According to the comparison portal Verivox, the nationwide electricity price currently averages 48.16 cents per kilowatt hour.

Industrial companies are also set to be included in the electricity price break, receiving a guaranteed net price of 13 cents per kilowatt hour for a basic electricity quota of 70 percent of historical consumption.

If passed, the new proposal would also provide €12 billion for a “hardship scheme”. It is to take effect where, despite the electricity and gas price brake, the burdens “cannot be compensated by those affected,” the paper stated. 

Up to €8 billion of this is to go to hospitals and care facilities alone, which are particularly affected by energy costs.

