Lower household gas prices in Germany could come into effect ‘starting in February’

To deal with spiralling energy costs, a gas price cap could come into effect as early as February, according to a new draft proposal to be discussed on Wednesday.

Published: 2 November 2022 11:16 CET
A person turns the knob on their heating device (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

The German government in October announced a €200 billion relief package to help support private households and companies with skyrocketing energy prices. 

As part of the plans, a gas price cap is set to come into force in Germany in the spring of 2023, limiting the amount that people pay to use gas.

But now the government wants to partially close a “winter gap” until the planned gas price brake for households takes effect. The new plan, set to go in effect March 1st, would “provide retroactive relief as of February 1st,” according to a federal government paper released Tuesday.

As part of the €200 billion package, the government is set to provide assistance to pay private gas bills as of December.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Germany plans to pay people’s gas bills starting in December

How much will gas prices be capped?

According to the draft proposal, all consumers will receive a capped gas price of twelve cents per kilowatt hour for 80 percent of their current consumption by March at the latest. The normal contract price will apply to anything above that. 

A gas price brake is also planned for industry, starting in January. These large consumers are to receive a guaranteed price of seven cents per kilowatt hour net for 70 percent of their previous consumption volume, which will then have taxes and levies added on.

The industrial gas price brake is to apply to about 25,000 companies and 1,900 hospitals.

Electricity price brake starting in January?

Starting at the beginning of 2023, an electricity price brake is also set to take effect. As with the gas price brake, a basic quota of 80 percent of the previous consumption is to be made available for households for a gross price of 40 cents per kilowatt hour. 

According to the comparison portal Verivox, the nationwide electricity price currently averages 48.16 cents per kilowatt hour.

Industrial companies are also set to be included in the electricity price break, receiving a guaranteed net price of 13 cents per kilowatt hour for a basic electricity quota of 70 percent of historical consumption.

If passed, the new proposal would also provide €12 billion for a “hardship scheme”. It is to take effect where, despite the electricity and gas price brake, the burdens “cannot be compensated by those affected,” the paper stated. 

Up to €8 billion of this is to go to hospitals and care facilities alone, which are particularly affected by energy costs.

READ ALSO: How renters in Germany could get help with rising heating costs

Vocabulary

draft proposal – (die) Beschlussvorlage

take effect – greifen

burden – (die) Belastung

data/information – (die) Angaben

Follow-up solution – (die) Nachfolgelösung

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Germany plans to cap energy prices from start of 2023

Germany said Wednesday it planned to put a limit on energy prices from the beginning of 2023, the cornerstone of a massive €200 billion package to ease inflationary pressure on households and businesses.

Published: 2 November 2022 13:52 CET
The major energy market intervention would see the price for a percentage of gas usage capped from January 1st for businesses and March 1st at the latest for households, with the rate to retrospectively apply from February 1st.

The cost of electricity would be similarly reduced from January 1st, according to a position paper published by the government.

READ ALSO: Lower household gas prices in Germany could come into effect ‘starting in February’

A similar electricity price cap will apply from January, under the plans. The government will also make a one-time payment to cover heating costs for households and small and mid-sized businesses in December this year.

The price cap is set to apply through to the end of April 2024.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with state premiers later Wednesday to
finalise the details of the agreement.

Ahead of the meeting regional leaders pressed the federal government to apply the gas cap for households sooner.

“People need reliable protection from the higher costs, especially in the cold months of January and February, when they use heating intensively,” Hendrik Wüst, the regional leader of North Rhine-Westphalia, told Der Spiegel magazine.

READ ALSO: How Germany is planning to cap electricity prices

The partial price cap was designed to maintain “incentives to save energy” despite lowering prices for consumers, according to the government paper. Germany’s go-it-alone plan to shield its economy from rising energy prices has ruffled feathers among European partners who would have preferred a common solution.

The plans should “create a bit of security and and at the same time ease worries”, the BDI industrial lobby said Monday ahead of the final agreement.

