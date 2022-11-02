Read news from:
German word of the day: Eben

You just have to get to know this word.

Published: 2 November 2022 08:37 CET
Why do I need to know eben?

Because it’s used in a wide variety of contexts and, if you use it in the right way, it’ll make you sound like you’ve really got the hang of the German language.

What does it mean?

As an adjective, eben means “even”, “flat” or “smooth”. You might hear people talking about eine ebene Fläche (an even surface), for example.

Linked to this sense of evenness are the words ebenso and ebenfalls which mean “likewise” or “as well”. You often hear these words used to reciprocate good wishes, like this:

Hab’ einen schönen Abend!
Have a nice evening!

Ebenso!

Likewise!

But this isn’t the only meaning of eben in the German language. It’s also widely used in a similar way to the word gerade – and can be translated to “just” or “simply”. 

You’ll hear it in sentences like this: 

Was hast du eben gesagt?

What did you just say?

or this:

Dann müssen wir eben härter arbeiten

Then we’ll just have to work harder

Got the hang of it? Great – now here’s one last meaning that you need to know. Eben is also often used in spoken German to mean “exactly” in a confirming statement. You’ll hear it used in conversations like this, for example:

Wenn wir erst um 10 losfahren, werden wir zu spät ankommen

If we don’t leave until 19, we’ll arrive too late.

Eben, deshalb will ich um 9 los.

Exactly, that’s why I want to leave at 9.

This use of the word eben only makes sense if it refers to something that has just been said.

German word of the day: Sonnabend

Not knowing this word could really mess up your weekend.

Published: 31 October 2022 17:40 CET
Why do I need to know Sonnabend?

Because it’s a commonly used word in some parts of Germany to refer to Saturday, even though it sounds more like the German word for Sunday (Sonntag).

What does Sonnabend mean?

Sonnabend is another word for Samstag in German and means “Saturday”.

It’s used mainly in eastern and northern Germany and, in the former GDR, Sonnabend was more or less the only word for “Saturday” in use; while the majority of West German citizens used Samstag

But the origin of Sonnabend goes much further back than the post-war period. It is, in fact, a very old Anglicism which originated in the early middle ages. 

Legend has it that the word came from an English missionary named Boniface, who came to Germany in the early 8th century to convert the Germanic tribes in Friesland, Hesse, Thuringia and Bavaria to Christianity. He brought with him the Old English word sunnanaefen, which initially meant the evening, but soon came to mean the whole day before sunnandaeg (Sunday).

The use of the word Sonnabend became widespread, mainly in northern and central Germany.

Use it like this

Die Geschäfte sind an diesem Sonnabend geschlossen

The shops are closed this Saturday

Sonnabend ist mein Lieblingstag in der Woche

Saturday is my favourite day of the week

