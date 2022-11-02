For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What to know about Berlin’s extended €29 ticket
Berlin is set to extend its reduced-cost public transport deal. Here's what you need to know, whether you live in Berlin or are visiting the capital.
Published: 2 November 2022 15:41 CET
A Berlin S-Bahn train. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder
TRAVEL NEWS
Berlin to extend €29 travel card and offer a new €9 ‘social ticket’
The Berlin Senate announced plans to continue sales of the €29 ticket for the Berlin AB area until at least the end of March 2023 and to reduce the cost of the social ticket to just €9.
Published: 2 November 2022 08:02 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments