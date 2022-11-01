Read news from:
Could Germany’s ‘citizen income’ replacement for Hartz IV get blocked?

The current traffic light coalition is planning a major shake-up to the way unemployment insurance works – but the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) are threatening to block it. Can they?

Published: 1 November 2022 16:34 CET
Job Centers in Germany will soon be instructed to be more informal and lenient with unemployment benefit claimants, as part of the government's new welfare reform. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas

It marks one of the biggest reforms to how Germany’s “social market economy” works in years. The current traffic light coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) have been working over the last few months on a draft law to replace Hartz IV – the controversial welfare reform brought in under Gerhard Schröder’s Red-Green government in 2005.

Bürgergeld – as the replacement is known, aims at being more generous to unemployment benefit claimants – both in the money it gives and how officials are supposed to adjudicate cases.

When passed, Bürgergeld would ditch many of the sanctions claimants currently get if they miss appointments with case officers or fail to apply for a job.

But the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) are now threatening to veto Bürgergeld if the draft law doesn’t keep some of these sanctions.

Carsten Linnemann, the CDU’s Deputy Leader in the Bundestag, says ditching sanctions disincentivizes people from trying to find work. He says if they’re not kept, the CDU will vote against the law in the Bundestag and Germany’s upper chamber – the Bundesrat.

How is Bürgergeld different?

Bürgergeld raises monthly support from €449 to €502 for single people. Partnered people get €451 while people with children receive extra benefits per child, with the exact amount depending on the child’s age.

Recipients can also stay in their current homes for up to two years without them being included in the considerations of benefits they can receive. The state would also not be able to touch assets of up to €60,000 for the first two years and €15,000 after.

Under the current Hartz IV, people may end up having to go through their savings accounts or sell their houses to receive certain state support.

Under the current Hartz IV, recipients can also be docked benefits as a sanction for missing appointments with case officers, or for failing to apply for jobs case workers advise them to apply for. The deduction can be as high as 30 percent of their benefits.

A protest against Hartz IV shows two men camping out next to a kettle and a basket of stale bread. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Melissa Erichsen

Under Bürgergeld, appointments are to become more flexible and informal, no sanctions would be possible for the first six months, and the maximum sanction would be 10 percent of benefits. Case workers will also be told to be more lenient with people who don’t apply for certain jobs, perhaps because they wish to finish up an apprenticeship or other qualification in order to secure better paying work.

If parliamentarians in the Bundestag pass the law as planned, it will soon get Bundestag approval before being sent to the Bundesrat. The Scholz government wants it to take effect on January 1st, 2023.

Can the CDU really block it?

Despite Linnemann’s threats, it’s very unlikely the CDU will be able to block the new law.

The traffic light parties have majorities in both the Bundestag and Bundesrat. The CDU would thus need defectors from the government parties to join them in a rebellion over the law.

While there are some FDP objections to getting rid of sanctions, no one has indicated they will rebel over the law.

ENERGY

How renters in Germany could get help with rising heating costs

Germany’s Expert Commission on Gas and Heat has proposed six months of protection against eviction for tenants who can’t pay their energy bills because of rising prices.

Published: 1 November 2022 10:58 CET
On Monday, the Expert Commission on Gas and Heat set up by the German government presented its latest proposals for easing the burden of rising energy prices on companies and private households.

The proposals aim to compensate for rising energy bills and to bridge the gap until the planned introduction of the gas price brake next spring. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, energy and consumer prices have spiralled in Germany, with energy bills more than doubling in some cases.

The commission, which includes experts from trade unions, academia and the Bundestag, already put forward a slew of proposals in its interim report a few weeks ago.

These recommendations included a one-off payment for gas and district heating customers in December and a gas price brake from March, as well as a separate gas price brake for large industrial companies from January.

Protection for tenants

The main proposal in the commission’s new report is for tenants who can’t pay their energy bills because of rising prices to have six months’ protection against termination of their rental contracts.

The report states that: “At least half a year’s time must be given to tenant households to settle their energy debts.”

Struggling tenant households should also get assistance from debt counselling services. The report proposes that this measure should remain in place at least until the German government’s “housing benefit plus” is paid out next year.

Landlords who have to make advance payments on behalf of their tenants will also get support in the form of interest-free liquidity assistance. 

Which other measures for consumers are being proposed?

The report also proposes a so-called ’emergency aid fund’ to support households with lower and medium incomes that are struggling to cope with rising energy costs. 

What constitutes hardship for the purpose of this financial aid will be left up to the federal government to decide.

The experts also propose that financial aid should be subject to taxation for those earning over €72,000 annually and that consumers who make significant energy savings should be rewarded with a bonus.

At the press conference following the report’s publication, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the commission had “made very good proposals” and that the German government will now “work through” them.

