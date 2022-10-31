Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

‘I was counting dead trees’: German scientists join climate crisis fight

Lauranne Gateau did not train as a tropical ecologist only to end up sitting on a busy shopping street in her lab coat with one hand glued to the ground. But that was where the 34-year-old French scientist found herself after giving up her job last year to focus instead on campaigning for more action on climate change.

Published: 31 October 2022 11:33 CET
Police officers lead away a person in smock with the name
Police officers lead away a person in smock with the name " Scientist Rebellion" on the back. Climate activists had gathered for protests in front of the Berlin hotel where the World Health Summit was held on October 16th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

“I don’t want to be here, I’m afraid of the consequences… but we are desperate,” she told AFP at a protest in Munich staged by a group known as Scientist Rebellion.

“I was just counting dead trees, I was counting droughts, I was counting floodings. I don’t want to do that!” she said.

“As an ecologist, you just count deaths. You just count hectares of land burning. It is not possible, we need to stop it before our entire planet collapses.”

READ ALSO: More floods, droughts and heatwaves: How climate change will impact Germany

Founded in 2020, Scientist Rebellion is a loosely federated network of scientists in more than two dozen countries that coordinates acts of civil disobedience to highlight the climate crisis.

With the urgency of the environmental catastrophe growing, the group has also intensified their protest action in recent months.

‘Listen to the science!’

The group also targets universities, research institutes and major scientific journals, prodding them and their staff to speak out more forcefully on what they describe as the existential threat of global warming.

One major demand of the group is the cancellation of debt in developing countries, which it says is hampering the fight against climate change.

In Germany, Scientist Rebellion is calling for a speed limit on motorways and the return of a super-cheap public transport ticket that was introduced this summer to help fight inflation but had a limited shelf life.

In Munich, Gateau and 14 other Scientist Rebellion activists in white lab coats glued themselves to a busy shopping street between the gleaming showrooms of automotive giants Mercedes-Benz and Cupra.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

Chanting slogans such as “You can’t negotiate with physics!” and “Listen to the science!”, they brought traffic to a standstill for several hours on one of the city’s busiest streets.

Originally from countries including France, Spain and the United States as well as Germany, the protesters also risked the wrath of retailers to glue posters to shop windows in the area.

Members of the group have also recently demonstrated in front of the finance ministry in Berlin, stormed asset management company Blackrock and glued themselves to cars in the Porsche showroom in Wolfsburg, a city in northern Germany.

Sylvain Kuppel, 36, a French expert in the water cycle, took time off from his work at a French research institute to join the Munich protest.

‘There is no time left’

Asked whether he was afraid of the consequences, he replied: “I’m much more afraid of what will happen to us.”

“As a human being, I can only be terrified of what is going to happen to us and of what has already started to happen,” he said, holding back tears.

Members of Scientist Rebellion are among an increasing number of climate activists staging eye-catching stunts to draw attention to their cause.

Protesters recently threw tomato soup over a Van Gogh painting in London and mashed potatoes over a Monet work in the German city of Potsdam.

READ ALSO: WATCH: German climate activists pour mashed potatoes on €111 million Monet work 

Such protests have drawn a barrage of criticism, but activists say the drastic actions are warranted.

“Everything I’ve studied tells me that there is no time left. We are all very desperate,” said American environmental science student Nate Rugh, 35.

Victor De Santos, a 34-year-old Spanish environmental scientist, quit working in academia a couple of years ago.

“For me, it doesn’t make sense to keep studying — we have to act. We have people already doing science and saying it out loud, but nobody is listening,” he said.

By Pauline Curtet

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

WATCH: German climate activists pour mashed potatoes on €111 million Monet work

Eco-activists on Sunday splashed mashed potatoes on a Claude Monet painting in a German museum, days after Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London was hit by tomato soup.

Published: 24 October 2022 09:46 CEST
WATCH: German climate activists pour mashed potatoes on €111 million Monet work

Publishing a video of the action on Twitter, the environmental protest group Last Generation wrote: “If it takes a painting — with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it — to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!”

The work, “Les Meules” (Haystacks), hangs in the Museum Barberini in Potsdam and is part of billionaire Hasso Plattner’s collection. It is on permanent loan to the museum.

The painting fetched $111 million at an auction in 2019 — the highest sum paid for a Monet.

Dressed in black with orange vests, the two activists poured the mashed potatoes on the painting before squatting in front of it and sticking a hand each on the wall.

“Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to get you to listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food,” said one of the two activists.

Both were taken into custody and are under investigation for damage to property and trespassing, police said.

Watch the video here:

The painting was protected by glass, the museum said, adding that experts have assessed that it has not suffered any damage.

The work will be back on show from Wednesday, the museum said.

In a similar stunt on October 14th, two environmental protesters hit van Gogh’s world-renowned work with tomato soup at the National Gallery in London.

The gallery said the protesters caused “minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed”.

READ ALSO: How disasters linked to climate crisis have cost Germany tens of billions

SHOW COMMENTS