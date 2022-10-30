Read news from:
BERLIN

Three hurt in attack on vigil at Berlin’s Iran embassy

Three men were injured early on Sunday when a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin was attacked, German police said.

Published: 30 October 2022 19:46 CET
iran flag moving
The Iranian flag. Three men were hurt in an attack at a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin on Saturday. Photo by sina drakhshani on Unsplash

An officer guarding the property saw several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tearing down flags and banners from a caravan parked outside.

They then sought to rip open the door of the caravan, and a scuffle and argument erupted between four men who were inside and the attackers.

The men from the caravan chased the other group — and were then attacked by them, police said. Three of the men from the vehicle were injured, with two needing hospital treatment.

The attackers fled by car.

The caravan had posters on it with slogans such as “Women, Life, Freedom”, which has been commonly used in anti-government protests in Iran, German media reported.

There have been large protests in Germany and other European countries in solidarity with women-led demonstrations in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

The Iranian protests, now in their seventh week, are the biggest seen in the Islamic republic for years.

Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP.

Published: 23 October 2022 10:18 CEST
Updated: 24 October 2022 09:31 CEST
IN PICTURES: Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000

“Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran,” tweeted Germany’s Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. “We are by your side,” she added.

Some marchers joining a rally called by a women’s collective brandished slogans such as “Women, Life, Freedom” with some waving Kurdish flags.

Protesters display placards with the lettering reading 'Women, Life, Freedom' in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin

Protesters display placards with the lettering reading ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ at a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin, Germany on October 22, 2022.(Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Participants peacefully made their way towards the city centre in radiant autumnal sunshine, as police followed their progress from helicopters.

Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in a rally in berlin

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in front of Berlin’s Victory Column. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

She died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest on September 16.

Protesters hold a banner with the name of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police, during a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin,

Protesters hold a banner with the name of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, during a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin,(Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The protests are the biggest seen in the Islamic republic for years, harking back to 2019 rallies sparked by rocketing fuel price rises.

Young women have led the charge, removing their headscarves, chanting anti-government slogans and confronting the security forces.

a protester with the word freedom written on her forehead

A protester with the word ‘Freedom’ written on her forehead and the Iranian flag painted on her cheek shouts slogans during the Berlin rally. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group says at least 122 people — including some children — have died in the unrest.

