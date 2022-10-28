Tell us: What do you wish you’d known before moving to Germany?

Whether you moved to Germany for love or for money, there are countless things that can go wrong when relocating. Maybe you paid more than you should have for an apartment, maybe you moved to the wrong city, or maybe you committed a cultural faux pas because you weren’t familiar with the German way of life.
For a future article, we want to know what you wish someone had told you about life in Germany before you moved here. And if you have any sage words of advice for others in the same boat, we’d love to hear them too.
Member comments