German economy posts surprise growth in third quarter

The German economy unexpectedly grew in the third quarter, official data showed Friday, defying predictions of a contraction as Europe's powerhouse grapples with high inflation and an energy crisis.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:44 CEST
Woman with shopping bags
A woman with shopping backs walks through Bremen city centre. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH | Sina Schuldt

German output increased by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter, federal statistics agency Destatis said in preliminary figures, adding that the expansion was mainly powered by consumer spending.

Analyst surveyed by Factset had expected a contraction of -0.2 percent.

“The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy with the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine,” Destatis said.

The overall outlook for Europe’s largest economy remains gloomy however, as the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine takes its toll.

“Today’s positive growth data is a welcome surprise. However, it does not mean that the German economy will be able to prevent a recession,” said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

“The recession is only delayed, not cancelled.”

Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas before the war, and Moscow’s move to cut off flows through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline has fuelled fears of energy shortages and skyrocketing heating bills this winter.

Record-high inflation of 10 percent in September has added to the pain, as consumers and businesses see their purchasing power eroded.

The German government expects the economy to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023.

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies.

Published: 27 October 2022 16:55 CEST
Government officials speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that they were assessing the potential impact of a takeover of Dortmund-based Elmos by Sweden’s Silex, a unit of Chinese company Sai MicroElectronics.

“There is an ongoing investment review procedure,” one official said. “The checks have begun, are continuing and are not finished.”

The overture by the Chinese firm comes ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to China next week as the first European Union leader to make the trip since November 2019.

And it coincides with growing fears within his coalition government and among intelligence officials about the risks of critical infrastructure and intellectual property falling into foreign hands.

Business daily Handelsblatt had reported earlier that Berlin intends to green-light the deal, possibly as early as next week.

In contrast with other recent controversial acquisitions, the chancellery and the economy ministry are in agreement on Elmos and inclined to approve the takeover as the company’s technology is not state of the art, according to the report.

However the domestic security watchdog, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, warned against the sale, saying that Chinese control of key production capacity was enough to allow Beijing to apply pressure on Germany, Handelsblatt reported.

The Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Security concerns

Elmos, which primarily builds components for the automobile industry, said late last year it intended to sell the production facility at its headquarters.

Silex is seeking to buy the site and its supplies for 85 million
(dollars), which would allow Elmos to shed its own production activities and sell its chips to manufacturing contractors.

Germany’s coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.

Under a tenuous compromise agreed by Scholz’s cabinet, Chinese shipping giant Cosco has the go-ahead to buy a stake “below 25 percent” in the Tollerort container terminal owned by HHLA.

Germany, along with EU partners, has in recent years taken a closer look at Chinese investment in sensitive technologies and other areas, and reserves the right to veto acquisitions.

The issue has gained urgency in light of the breakdown in ties with Russia over the Ukraine war due to the once heavy dependence of Europe’s top economy on Moscow’s energy supplies.

