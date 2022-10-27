For members
MONEY
REVEALED: The documents you should never throw away in Germany
It's easy to find yourself drowning in paperwork in Germany, and you may even be tempted to clear out some documents you don't think you need anymore. Before you do: make sure they're not on this list.
Published: 27 October 2022 17:31 CEST
A woman opens a letter from the German pension fund. Photo: picture alliance / Jörg Carstensen/dpa | Jörg Carstensen
FAMILY
It’s not impossible: How I found a good Kitaplatz in Germany
Local editor Rachel Stern shares how she secured a notoriously difficult Kitaplatz, and offers tips for other parents who are on the search.
Published: 27 October 2022 12:51 CEST
