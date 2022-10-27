Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MONEY

REVEALED: The documents you should never throw away in Germany

It's easy to find yourself drowning in paperwork in Germany, and you may even be tempted to clear out some documents you don't think you need anymore. Before you do: make sure they're not on this list.

Published: 27 October 2022 17:31 CEST
German pension fund
A woman opens a letter from the German pension fund. Photo: picture alliance / Jörg Carstensen/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Anyone who’s lived in Germany for a while will have noticed that every life event seems to come with a document or two. Whether it’s getting a new residence permit, registering at an address, starting a new job or even getting married, it all becomes part of the ever-expanding paper trail. 

If you’re trying to get organised, you may be wondering if all these documents are really worth keeping. But there are some bits of paperwork that you should make sure you keep around, as they’re bound to come in useful later on.

Here are some of the most important documents that you should never throw away in Germany. 

Birth certificates

You’ll need your birth certificate at several important points in Germany, from applying for citizenship to getting your pension. In some cases, a certified translation may be required, though almost all government offices will require the original as well.

Parents also need their children’s birth certificate to apply for parental allowance, child allowance, child benefit and to register their child for health insurance. It is also needed for securing a daycare place and as proof of periods of parental leave for pension purposes. 

If you lose a German birth certificate, it’s best to go the local Standesamt (registry office) where the birth took place. Since 2009, an electronic register accessible by other registry offices also exists.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The tax cuts foreign parents in Germany need to know about

Address registration 

Your address registration, or Meldebescheinigung, is one of the documents you’ll need most often in Germany – and it can be especially important if you’re a foreigner. You’ll need it to open a bank account, take out a phone contract or apply for a library card, but also to prove how long you’ve been resident in the country. 

That’s why it’s often a good idea to keep previous registration certificates from old addresses that can track your continuous residence in the country. If you apply for German citizenship at any point, the Einbürgerungsbehörde (Citizenship Office) is likely to ask you for a full registration document that details everywhere you’ve lived since you arrived in the country.

If you happen to lose your registration, you’ll need to apply for a new one at your local Bürgeramt.

Visa documents and residence permits

This sounds like an obvious one, but if you’re a foreigner in Germany, keeping proof of your right to live and work in the country is an absolute must. You’ll probably be asked to present this to employers and at various public offices like the Finanzamt, so it’s worth keeping any visa documents or residence permits safe.

If you do end up losing your permit, contact the Ausländerbehörde (Foreigner’s Office) as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: What to do if you lose your residence permit in Germany

School leaving certificate 

If you want to apply for a pension in Germany, you’ll generally need documentation of all education you’ve undertaken since the age of 16. The school-leaving certificate also need to be presented for a place at university, graduation certificates for apprenticeships or job applications. For foreigners, it may also be required for a citizenship or visa application.

You can usually get a replacement school leaving certificate from your former school, but this can take around a month. 

Marriage certificate 

As well as being a sign of your devotion, your marriage certificate is essential for reorganising your life in Germany after getting hitched. You may need to show it to your boss to get special leave for your honeymoon, or to set up new joint bank accounts or insurance policies. You’ll also need to show it to the Finanzamt when changing your tax classification. Since Germany has a strict system of inheritance for people who choose not to make a will, the marriage certificate is also used to prove who’s the next of kin if one partner passes away. 

For all of the above reasons, it’s best to keep your original marriage certificate somewhere safe, but if you do end up losing it, a replacement can be secured at the relevant registry office for around €10-15. 

READ ALSO: ‘Ja, ich will’: What it’s like to get married in Germany 

Divorce certificate 

Once divorce proceedings are completed in court, the divorce certifcate (Scheidungsbeschluss) can be used to transfer bank accounts, change names and get married again. It’s also useful in inheritance cases – specifically to prove that the ex-partner should be excluded as an heir. 

Both partners – as well as the divorce lawyer – should have a copy of the divorce certificate, but replacements can be sourced for around €30 from the family or district court that handled your case. However, it’s worth noting that the process can take around six months, so keeping the original safe will help you avoid stress in the future. 

District court in Minden

Outside view of Minden district court in North Rhine.Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | David Inderlied

Social security number and registration 

If you want to work in Germany, you’ll need to keep hold of your social security number and/ or ID, since employers will ask for it before taking you on. You should also make sure you keep hold of the social security registration certificates that are sent out each year detailing your pension contributions and current health insurance, as these are needed to calculate your statutory pension.

The best way to keep hold of your social security number is to make a note of it, but you can also secure replacement IDs from your health or pension insurance provider. To get proof of social security payments, you’ll need to go through your employer. 

Company pension plan

Company pensions aren’t paid out automatically in Germany, which means you’ll need confirmation of your plan to apply for it in later life. That’s why it’s essential to keep details of your company pension plan – and apply for replacement documents through your company as soon as possible if you lose them. 

Church register excerpts

If you want to have a church wedding or, for example, become a godparent in the Protestant Church, you’ll often need proof that you belong to that church. This can be done through parish records detailing things like baptisms and confirmations.

By the same token, if you leave the church, it’s also useful to keep proof to hand. That can save you some difficult conversations with the tax office if they query why you’re no longer paying church tax. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The rules foreigners should know about German church weddings

Certificate of inheritance 

When a family member dies, relatives and other heirs often need to prove their relation to the deceased with a document known as a certificate of inheritance or an Erbeschein. This document is needed to transfer things like bank accounts or change ownership of property in the land registry, claim money from a life insurance policy and take legal decisions like cancelling contracts on behalf of the relative that passed away. 

It’s advisable to get at least five copies of the Erbeschein as many places ask for originals, and getting replacements can be expensive and time-consuming. If you do find yourself needing one, you can apply at the probate court. The cost will be linked to the size of the inheritance: the bigger the inheritance, the bigger the fee.

Confirmation of financial assets

If you’re owed shares, dividends, repayments or have some kind of profit-sharing sharing agreement with a company, your right to these assets is often recorded in writing. These documents act as vital proof of your rights and should be kept until you end up claiming them. 

Court documents

Documents at the state court in Saxony-Anhalt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

Will 

If you don’t want your assets to be divided according to German law, writing a will is the best way to assert your wishes after death in a will, or Testament. This should be kept in a safe place where it can also be found if you pass away. This could be somewhere at home, or it could be stored in official safekeeping at the propate court – a service that costs around €75 and includes an entry in the federal register of wills. 

If you lose your original will, it’s best to try and replace it as soon as possible, since copies aren’t accepted by the courts. If the will is lost at the time of death, the standard German inheritance law will apply, with assets passed on to the closest surviving relatives. 

READ ALSO: 

Death certificate 

This Sterbeurkunde, which confirms the date of an individual’s death, is necessary for tasks like dealing with the deceased’s legal issues, accessing social security and applying for an Erbeschein, or certificate of inheritance. 

In most cases, only the original or a certified copy will be accepted. You can get these from the registry office at the place of death. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FAMILY

It’s not impossible: How I found a good Kitaplatz in Germany

Local editor Rachel Stern shares how she secured a notoriously difficult Kitaplatz, and offers tips for other parents who are on the search.

Published: 27 October 2022 12:51 CEST
It's not impossible: How I found a good Kitaplatz in Germany

Since 2013, every child over the age of one in Germany has been entitled to a Kitaplatz (childcare spot), yet actually receiving one is easier said than done.

A study released in October by the Bertelsmann Foundation predicted Germany to fall short of 384,000 spots by 2023.

Yet I still managed, despite some initial setbacks, to receive a spot at a kita which fit all my criteria in Berlin.

Here are my top takeaways on how to search, where to look and, most importantly, how to actually secure a Kita spot (or three).

Know where to look

The Kita search will vary vastly by Bundesland, and also by age group. Parents typically have a harder time finding a spot for Krippekinder (up to age three) than for Kindergarteners (or age three to six).

Part of the reason lies in the fact that the Erzieher (carer) – Kind ratio is smaller for the younger group. The costs also vary greatly, ranging from €23 a month in Berlin to a few hundred euros in other states.

READ ALSO: How much does childcare cost throughout Germany?

To find the relevant information on Kitas in you area, Germany maintains a list of resources state by state.

Know what type of Kita you want

There’s the old adage that “beggers can’t be choosers”. I found myself thinking that after receiving my first (and what I feared would be only) spot at a bustling Kita with 220 children of all age groups. If it felt overwhelming for me to be there, I could not imagine sending my then-one year old.

A young boy plays with bricks in a nursery school in Potsdam

A young boy plays with bricks in a nursery school in Potsdam. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Settnik

I held out and received a spot at a smaller, homier Kita with 20 kids all in all, and bilingual Erzieher who warmly engaged with the kids in their mother tongues.

Yet some parents prefer large Kitas, which are less likely to close amid inevitable winter sick waves, or at least offer emergency care when they do. And while some international parents seek a multilingual Sprachkita, others are eager to give their kiddos the German language and culture exposure they lack at home.

The proximity to where they live also plays a big role, as it’s much easier to drop your kid off at that Kita down the street than commute an hour both ways before work even starts.

READ ALSO: What foreign parents in Germany need to know about Sprachkitas

Many parents also try to find a Tagesmutter (or Vater), who look after under three year olds in groups of around five. Many months after sending out my original applications, I naively thought to contact some as a back-up plan, only to find out they are just as in-demand as Kitas themselves.

Start searching early 

Before expecting a baby myself, I laughed off the idea of apply for a Kita spot before my child was even born. Yet lo and behold, I found myself six months pregnant, filling out the Anmeldungsformular (registration form) on various Kita websites. Some explicitly stated not to apply until your offspring actually enters the world, whereas other were okay with parents entering their due date in the “date of birth” section.

I sent what I could ahead of time and a la German style created an Excel spreadsheet, detailing all my desired Kitas, links to where or to whom to apply, when I applied and when (or if) we had heard back. 

As we applied to over 40 Kitas, luckily using mostly the same information, it helped to have a record of who had (and mostly had not) been in touch.

Follow up in multiple ways

My daughter was born in the month of July, commonly considered one of the the easier months to snag a Kita spot after a year since most Kitas start their Eingewöhnung (or adaption period) in August. But when precisely zero offers rolled in during the spring, I questioned if that was really the case.

Children at a kita in Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein.

Children at a kita in Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

I sent follow up emails, called and coyly stopped by the administrative office of a couple around the corner. Unsure if the latter method would seem too intrusive in a pandemic, my face(mask)-to-face approach helped to secure an interview and resulting spot at one Kita. Another one of my phone calls led to a tour, turning into an offer at another.

Yet all Angebote (offers) were for the autumn, past the popular start time but obviously showing that it’s possible for parents whose kids are born in, say, April, to start at a Kita at or around the one year mark.

Look at last-minute options

There are many Facebook groups which list free Kita-Plätze, either from parents who chime in to inquiries from other parents or Good Samaritans who photograph signs they see in front of Kitas, advertising free spots.

Most states have youth or administrative offices which help parents in their search. In Berlin, each Bezirk (district) has a Jugendamt which parents can contact if they don’t receive a Kitaspot by their desired date. We filled out a standard form which our Jugendamt sent out to all local Kitas, and also received a few offers from places in which we had not even applied.

One of them was from my daughter’s current Kita, a newly opened hidden gem that had evaded my original search. 

Children arrive at a Kita in Kiel. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

Other things to keep in mind 

Several states require some sort of Kita-Gutschein (kita certificate), with proof required from an employer in order to qualify for seven or more hours of care a day. Luckily this certificate is far easier to acquire than a Kitaspot itself, but it helps to get one as far in advance as possible, as many Kitas won’t even consider parents who don’t.

Keep in mind that most Kitas also feature a multiweek adaption period, which lasts longer the younger the age of the child. Many parents feature this into their Elternzeit (parental leave), or take extra vacation time to accommodate it. 

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about parental leave in Germany

But in Germany it’s usually the children who decide when they’re fully ready to be left sans parents. For an outgoing three-year old, the Eingewöhnung might be over in two days, whereas for a more sensitive twelve month old it could take upwards of two months.

SHOW COMMENTS