Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Macron and Scholz enjoy ‘friendly’ lunch after tensions between France and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for lunch on Wednesday, with both sides saying they made progress towards easing differences on energy and defence dogging the European Union's vital double act.

Published: 26 October 2022 17:31 CEST
Macron and Scholz enjoy 'friendly' lunch after tensions between France and Germany
France's President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for lunch in Paris on Wednesday. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The two leaders were “of one mind on the major directions” of policy, a German diplomatic source said after the meeting, while a source in the French presidency called it “very constructive”.

“Today was a very good and important conversation on European energy supply, rising prices and joint arms projects,” Scholz tweeted.

“Germany and France stand close together and are tackling challenges jointly”.

Macron and Scholz were at pains to put on a show of friendliness as Scholz climbed out of his black Mercedes on arrival, with both smiling and shaking hands.

The pair spoke for around an hour longer than planned, including a one-on-one session without advisers.

The German source said they discussed issues including “European energy policy, national energy policies, economic development, defence, space and foreign policy”.

Meanwhile the French presidency said the talks were “in a spirit of very close cooperation for the medium- and long-term”.

But Macron and Scholz did not appear before journalists to announce any joint decisions or take questions.

Recent weeks had seen growing signs of discord between Berlin and Paris, under pressure from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its knock-on effects especially on energy markets.

Berlin’s move to spend up to €200 billion subsidising soaring gas prices and refusal to consider an EU-wide energy price cap nettled Paris and other European capitals, who fear the effect on their energy costs.

On defence, France is rattled by German plans for a shared missile shield with other NATO nations using American equipment, while longer-term projects to jointly develop new fighter jets and tanks appear stalled.

A big-spending “new era” of German defence policy announced by Scholz following the Russian attack has not translated into major contracts within Europe, especially for French firms as Macron hoped.

Wednesday’s meeting came instead of a postponed joint cabinet meeting between Paris and Berlin, which would have been Scholz’s first as chancellor.

So far, the German leader – in office for less than a year – has not developed the same warmth with Macron as his predecessor Angela Merkel, who “texted every day”, one French diplomatic source said ahead of the talks.

Strained ties between the EU’s two largest and most populous economies – in the past often the brokers of compromise among the bloc’s 27 members – have come at exactly the wrong time.

Russia’s invasion and the resulting disruption to the energy system have coincided with rising tensions between China and the West, as well as fears that more isolationist forces could return to power in Washington.

Berlin and Paris also differ on how to make the EU more agile faced with the new challenges, and how quickly to admit new members.

Macron warned that “both of us, together with the EU as a whole, are confronted with one of the biggest, furthest-reaching crises ever experienced by Europe,” with “a lot of work ahead,” the German diplomatic source said.

“Agreement between France and Germany is not sufficient, because everyone else has to agree, but it is necessary,” said Stephane Dion, Canadian ambassador to France and former envoy to Germany.

“They remain the motor of Europe. For Europe to work, that motor has to work,” he added.

France’s Europe minister Laurence Boone told the Senate Wednesday that the two countries should aim to resolve their differences “by the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty” on January 22nd.

Signed by post-war leaders Charles De Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer, the pact forms the foundations of French-German cooperation.

For now the two sides have agreed to set up “working groups… that will have the two governments working closely together towards the next steps in the coming days,” the Elysée said.

The groups cover topics including defence and security, energy and innovation, the German source said.

Macron and Scholz also agreed to talk “before and after” the German leader’s upcoming visit to China and the French president’s visit to the US, the German source said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Germany agrees on plan to ‘legalise recreational cannabis’

Germany on Wednesday paved the way to legalising the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, as well as its production.

Published: 26 October 2022 12:21 CEST
Updated: 26 October 2022 16:45 CEST
Germany agrees on plan to 'legalise recreational cannabis'

“The federal cabinet today agreed the key points for the controlled distribution of cannabis to adults for recreational use,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said at a news conference.

According to the plan, cannabis and the active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) would no longer be legally classified as narcotics.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: Germany sets out plans for cannabis legalisation

The supply and use of the drug would be “permitted in a licensed and state-controlled framework”, Lauterbach said.

Under the proposals, people over 18 years old would be allowed to keep between “20 and 30 grams” of dried cannabis, which would be sold in authorised stores and pharmacies.

Germany would allow the domestic production of cannabis by licensed businesses, as well as giving adults the possibility to keep up to three plants for their own supply.

Advertisements for cannabis would be banned under the proposals, while packaging for cannabis products should be “neutral”.

Cannabis products sold to young adults under 21 years old could have a maximum strength but a general limit would not apply under the plans.

Current cannabis policies had failed to “ensure” health and youth protection aims, Lauterbach said.

The traffic-light coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and FDP says it wants to create a safer alternative to cannabis sold on the black market and prevent money being funnelled into organised crime.

“The trend is in the wrong direction and we also have a flourishing black market, which of course comes with criminality,” the health minister said.

European approval

Germany will present its plans to the European Commission for approval before moving ahead with any rule changes.

“We are in the process of checking whether the key points we have laid out today are compatible with international and European law,” Lauterbach said, a point which would be discussed with officials in Brussels.

The minister expressed his confidence that the legalisation plans would be approved but said he did not want to “downplay” the risks of an EU stop.

Lauterbach did not provide a detailed timeline for the draft proposals to be turned into law but estimated that legalisation could come by 2024.

Were the reforms put through, Germany would join a short list of countries to have legalised cannabis, including Malta, Canada and Uruguay.

In the Netherlands, seen as a pioneer on cannabis policy, the sale, possession and consumption of small amounts of the drug has been tolerated by authorities since 1976.

Legalisation of cannabis was one of the flagship policies agreed by Germany’s coalition partners — the Social Democrats, Greens and the liberal FDP — when they formed a government at the end of last year.

For a long time, the Social Democrats opposed a change to the law, with Lauterbach himself admitting to changing his mind on legalisation.

The opposition conservatives, however, described the government’s plans to legalise cannabis as “wrong and dangerous”.

The health risks associated with cannabis were “not sufficiently considered” in the draft paper, the conservatives’ parliamentary spokesman for health Tino Sorge told the Funke media group.

SHOW COMMENTS