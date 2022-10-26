Read news from:
Germany to see temperatures around 25C as mild autumn continues

Parts of Germany could see temperatures up to 27C in the coming days as the very mild October weather goes on

Published: 26 October 2022 11:04 CEST
A person walking in the sunshine in Stuttgart on October 25th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

Germany has been experiencing very mild weather in recent days – and that looks set to carry on with the mercury expected to rise above the 25C mark in some parts of the country. 

“In the coming days, the high ‘Zacharias’ provides for golden October weather with unusually mild temperatures and lots of sunshine,” Tanja Sauter from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach said. 

According to the DWD, the mercury could soar at the weekend, especially in the southern half of the country, “with up to 27C in the foothills of the Alps”, said Sauter. 

Wednesday was set to be a mixed day across the country. However it is fairly warm in north eastern areas. Temperatures were expected to rise to highs of 19C in Berlin and Brandenburg during the day – and could reach 22C on Friday and over the weekend in this area. 

In the southern state of Bavaria, the mercury was also expected to exceed the 20C mark later this week. Temperatures between 14 and 20C are predicted on Wednesday, while it could reach up to 23C on Thursday and even up to 25C on Friday. 

In Cologne, a high of 24C is expected on Friday, with a similar picture in Stuttgart. 

The DWD said in a tweet: “On Friday (October 28th), as things stand, the 25C mark may be exceeded in the southwest, on the edge of the Alps and on the northern edges of some low mountain ranges.”

On Saturday and Sunday the temperature is expected to hover around 17C to 23C in the southern state.

The warm weather is said to be due to a southwest current and warm air from the Bay of Biscay in Spain. 

However, Sauter of the DWD said that in Germany’s coastal areas “it is advisable to take a jacket”. There could be clouds, showers and highs of 16C there. 

Sahara dust cloud

Meanwhile, from Thursday Germany could also see a coating of Sahara dust due to a dust cloud moving in from the desert – although it is not expected to be as pronounced as spring.

It may mean there will be a slight sepia tinge to the atmosphere rather than bright blue clear skies, broadcaster BR24 reported. 

Although it’s good news for Germany’s energy saving plan ahead of winter, the unusually warm October does raise questions about global warming and climate change.

Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Europe faces a higher-than-usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter overall is likely to be warmer than average, the continent's long-range weather forecaster said Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Temperatures this winter will be crucial for homeowners worried about the record cost of heating their homes, and for European policymakers seeking to avoid energy rationing due to cuts in Russian gas supplies.

“We see the winter as being warmer than usual,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

“Nevertheless there is a still a significant chance of a block situation, which can lead to cold temperatures and low wind over Europe,” he told AFP as the service issued a monthly update to its forecasts.

A so-called block or blocking pattern in the winter can bring stable, often wind-free weather accompanied by freezing temperatures.

“This was looking more likely in November, but there now looks like a pronounced probability of a cold outbreak in December,” Buontempo said.

The ECMWF produces weather modelling with data from a range of national weather services around Europe.

Its forecasts are based on indicators such as ocean and atmospheric temperatures, as well as wind speeds in the stratosphere, but do not have the accuracy of short-range reports.

The models provide the “best information possible, to give a hint, to guide our decisions”, Buontempo said.

The European winter was expected to be warmer than usual because of the “La Nina” global weather phenomenon, which is related to cooling surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“We know that in a La Nina year, the latter part of the European winter tends to favour westerly winds, so warm and wet,” Buontempo said.

The agency will update its winter season forecast next month when it will have greater confidence because “all the drivers for the winter will be more active”, he said.

