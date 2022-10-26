Germany to see temperatures around 25C as mild autumn continues

Germany has been experiencing very mild weather in recent days – and that looks set to carry on with the mercury expected to rise above the 25C mark in some parts of the country.

“In the coming days, the high ‘Zacharias’ provides for golden October weather with unusually mild temperatures and lots of sunshine,” Tanja Sauter from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach said.

According to the DWD, the mercury could soar at the weekend, especially in the southern half of the country, “with up to 27C in the foothills of the Alps”, said Sauter.

Wednesday was set to be a mixed day across the country. However it is fairly warm in north eastern areas. Temperatures were expected to rise to highs of 19C in Berlin and Brandenburg during the day – and could reach 22C on Friday and over the weekend in this area.

In the southern state of Bavaria, the mercury was also expected to exceed the 20C mark later this week. Temperatures between 14 and 20C are predicted on Wednesday, while it could reach up to 23C on Thursday and even up to 25C on Friday.

In Cologne, a high of 24C is expected on Friday, with a similar picture in Stuttgart.

The DWD said in a tweet: “On Friday (October 28th), as things stand, the 25C mark may be exceeded in the southwest, on the edge of the Alps and on the northern edges of some low mountain ranges.”

Der Zeitpunkt im Jahr, an dem der letzte Sommertag (T≥25 °C) auftritt, schiebt sich immer weiter nach hinten. Am Freitag (28. Oktober) kann nach derzeitigem Stand im Südwesten, am Alpenrand & an den Nordrändern einiger Mittelgebirge die 25-Grad-Marke überschritten werden. /V pic.twitter.com/0lE6BCk7uw — DWD (@DWD_presse) October 25, 2022

On Saturday and Sunday the temperature is expected to hover around 17C to 23C in the southern state.

The warm weather is said to be due to a southwest current and warm air from the Bay of Biscay in Spain.

However, Sauter of the DWD said that in Germany’s coastal areas “it is advisable to take a jacket”. There could be clouds, showers and highs of 16C there.

Sahara dust cloud

Meanwhile, from Thursday Germany could also see a coating of Sahara dust due to a dust cloud moving in from the desert – although it is not expected to be as pronounced as spring.

It may mean there will be a slight sepia tinge to the atmosphere rather than bright blue clear skies, broadcaster BR24 reported.

Although it’s good news for Germany’s energy saving plan ahead of winter, the unusually warm October does raise questions about global warming and climate change.