German word of the day: Verzweiflung

If you're starting to lose all hope of mastering German, don't despair: we have just the word to describe your situation. And it may just help hone your language skills, too.

Published: 26 October 2022 17:23 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Verzweiflung?

Because this powerful and versatile word can be used to describe a range of strong emotions – and it also tells you something about how the German language functions. If that’s not enough, it may also help you remember another useful German word that comes up on occasion. 

What does it mean? 

Die Verzweiflung (pronounced like this) means despair, desperation or exasperation. It can be used anytime you’re at the end of your tether: for example, if you’re in despair at the political situation in your country, or you’re faced with a seemingly unsolvable issue. On a slightly less extreme note, it’s occasionally used to describe a general feeling of frustration, but more often it denotes a strong emotion like distress or hopelessness.

As in English, you not only have (or feel) desperation, but can also do something out of desperation (aus Verzweiflung). If you really work at it, you may be able to invoke this emotion in someone else. If this happens, it’s described as bringing someone to desperation (zur Verzweiflung bringen), which basically means to exasperate someone. 

As you might imagine, the noun Verzweiflung can also be turned into an adjective to describe how you feel. If you’re verzweifelt, it means you’re desperate or in despair. 

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Schweigen

Where does it come from? 

If you look closely at the noun Verzweiflung or the adjective verzweifeln, you may be able to spot a familiar word in there. That’s right: verzweifeln is basically a combination of the “ver-” prefix and zweifeln, which means “to doubt”.

When you see “ver-” at the start of a German word, there are a few different ways it can impact its meaning. In some cases, it indicates a negation or giving something away, as in the verb verkaufen, which means to sell. In other cases, like verbessern (to improve), it indicates a change in state. In the worst-case scenario, it indicates something going wrong, like verlaufen, which changes laufen (to walk) to getting lost or losing your way.

Verzweiflung could be interpreted as an instance of the last meaning. Though doubts and uncertainty are perfectly normal, dealing with them the wrong way can lead to despair. 

Use it like this: 

Mein Therapeut hat mir geholfen, meine Verzweiflung zu überwinden.

My therapist helped me overcome my despair.

Seine ständigen Fragen hat mich zur Verzweiflung getrieben.

His constant questions drove me to exasperation. 

German phrase of the day: Um des Kaisers Bart streiten

If you're stuck in a fruitless argument, this German phrase might be just the thing you need to get out of it.

Published: 24 October 2022 11:08 CEST
German phrase of the day: Um des Kaisers Bart streiten

Why do I need to know “Um des Kaisers Bart streiten”

Because it not only has an interesting history behind it, but can also be a useful way to end a conversation that’s going nowhere. 

What does it mean?

Um des Kaisers Bart streiten literally means to argue about the emperor’s beard. You may already have heard the word Kaiser, meaning emperor, when visiting a museum or learning about German history. Streiten, meanwhile, means to argue or quarrel. It can be helpful to think of the English word “strife” here as a way to remember it.

As you might expect, the phrase doesn’t actually refer to conversations about imperialists’ facial hair. Instead, it’s used to describe debates over trivialities or things that don’t really matter – usually without any hope of finding a resolution. A colloquial alternative would be “um Nichtigkeiten streiten”, which means to quarrel over nothing. 

The idiom became the theme of a poem by the 19th century poet Emanuel Geibels titled Von des Kaisers Bart. In the poem, three young men argue in a pub about whether Frederick the Great’s beard was blonde, red or white – and end up in a sword fight.

READ ALSO: German phrase of the day: Lügen haben kurze Beine

Where does it come from? 

There are various theories about the origins of the phrase. One theory suggests that the emperor’s beard is a distortion of the Latin phrase “de lana caprina rixari”, which means to quarrel over goat’s wool, i.e. about nothing. The analogy relates to the fact that “lana” (wool) was such a vague term that it was unclear whether it referred to sheep’s wool, the wool of other animals, or even material from plants. Since “Geißbart” (goat’s beard) in German sounds rather similar to “Kaisers Bart”, some academics believe that the Latin phrase transitioned from goat’s wool to emperor’s beard over time. 

There are also some quite literal instances of scholars having meaningless arguments over emperors’ facial hair. For example, historians are said to have argued fiercely over whether Emperor Charlemagne wore a beard or not. 

Use it like this: 

Die beiden streiten mal wieder um des Kaisers Bart.

The two of them are arguing about nothing again.

Man sollte nicht um des Kaisers Bart streiten.

One should not quarrel about trivialities. 

