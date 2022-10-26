For members
WHAT CHANGES IN GERMANY
Everything that changes in November 2022 in Germany
From more expensive vet visits to cheaper Netflix subscriptions, here's a look at what's changing in Germany starting Tuesday, November 1st.
Published: 26 October 2022 14:59 CEST
An astronomical clock in the Marienkirche in Rostock. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Wüstneck
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN GERMANY
Everything that changes in Germany in October 2022
From a nationwide public holiday and new Covid rules to changes surrounding mini and midi jobs, here's what's happening in Germany this October.
Published: 26 September 2022 16:45 CEST
Updated: 1 October 2022 09:49 CEST
Updated: 1 October 2022 09:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments