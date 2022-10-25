Read news from:
When will Germany clamp down on electricity prices for consumers?

Germany could be set to introduce an electricity price cap from January next year - but questions remain on how quickly a similar cap on gas prices can be implemented.

Published: 25 October 2022 12:38 CEST
A man works on his laptop at home.
A man works on his laptop at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

“The relief for electricity prices must begin in January at the latest,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) told Handelsblatt on Monday.

“That is what we are aiming for.”

Habeck is the latest political heavyweight to air his support for an early start to the electricity price brake, with the leaders of the federal states and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also calling for relief to start next year.

On the advice of an expert panel, the traffic-light coalition had originally planned to bring in a cap on gas prices from March 2023. This would grant households a certain allowance of subsidised gas – equivalent to 80 percent of the previous year’s usage – which would be capped at 12 cents per kilowatt hour of energy.  

To support the economy over winter, the government is also planning to cover the December gas bill for households and small- to medium-sized businesses.

Electricity prices, which are heavily affected by price hikes on the gas market, will also be subsidised by the state. This now looks set to come in two months earlier than the cap on gas prices. 

But critics of the plans – including the opposition CDU – say support with gas bills as well as electricity bills should be extended through the coldest winter months of January and February. 

Speaking on Bericht aus Berlin on Monday, Lindner said the government was “working at full speed to curb electricity and gas prices as quickly as possible”. In principle, he said, the electricity and gas price brakes should take effect as soon as possible so that citizens and businesses are relieved.

However, ministers are still unsure whether bringing the gas price cap forward to January is “technically possible”, Lindner added. 

In order to implement the planned gas price cap, suppliers will need to calculate 80 percent of a household’s previous energy usage and charge the difference between the market prices and the capped price to the state. 

According to chairman of Mining, Chemical and Energy Industries Union Michael Vassiliadis, suppliers are likely to implement this alternative payment structure at different speeds. This could lead to different regions or households receiving relief at different times if the gas price brake is brought forward, he told Deutschlandfunk. 

‘Relief must come earlier’

At a meeting of federal and state leaders on Friday, North Rhine-Westphalia’s state premier Hendrik Wüst (CDU) was among the voices urging the government to provide more energy relief in January and February.

“Private households and businesses need uninterrupted support,” Wüst told DPA. “It would be wrong for the traffic light government to stall over the winter.” 

His comments were echoed by Jens Spahn, the vice chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. 

“For bakeries, too, for craft trades, there needs to be structural relief much earlier, in January, February, March,” Spahn told ARD.

He said the government could offer lump sums to low-income households and businesses at risk of insolvency if the energy price break couldn’t be brought in sooner.

Over the weekend, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said he wanted to explore an earlier start date for the gas price brake on January 1st and discuss this with the energy suppliers.

The government could not decide this and then the utilities say, “but it won’t work, we won’t do it”, Scholz said on Saturday. “This will only succeed in a great closing of ranks in Germany. And that’s what we’re organising right now – to discuss the questions of how to do it.”

ECONOMY

Energy crisis: Quarter of German companies ‘plan to cut jobs’

In order to tackle rising energy prices, a quarter of German companies revealed in a new survey that they planned to cut jobs, among other cost saving measures.

Published: 24 October 2022 13:34 CEST
Energy crisis: Quarter of German companies 'plan to cut jobs'

Around 25 percent of German companies plan to axe jobs as a cost saving measure, according to a survey of 1,080 German firms led by the Munich-based Stiftung Familienunternehmen released on Monday. 

The figure stood at 14 percent in their last survey conducted in April.

Furthermore, ninety percent of the mostly small or medium-sized companies surveyed either plan to raise their prices or already have.

The results raise an alarm signal, said Rainer Kirchdörfer, Chairman of the Stiftung Familienunternehmen. 

“Companies are scaling back manufacturing in Germany or relocating production to places where energy costs, taxes and bureaucratic burdens are lower,” he said.

Around nine percent of companies are seriously considering moving their production abroad, as opposed to only six percent six months ago, according to the survey.

Additional cost-cutting

A further 82 percent planned to invest in “energy efficiency” in light of rising natural gas costs, which Germany has seen double since 2021. 

Many of the firms expressed support for increasing the use of nuclear power, which Germany has slowly been phasing out.

As an additional measure, 13 percent of companies – around one in eight – are considering production stops, compared with six percent in April.

In 2022, energy costs accounted for an average of 8.2 percent of total sales. In 2021, the figure stood at just 5.1 percent.

According to another recent survey from the Institute for Economic Reseaerch (Ifo), only just under one in three German companies has an emergency plan in place to cope with the energy crisis.

Smaller companies in particular lacked planning. “The smaller the company, the less frequently measures were initiated,” said Ifo researcher Johanna Garnitz.

“For companies with more than 500 employees, 60 percent have taken appropriate precautions.”

For companies with up to 50 employees, the figure was down to 15 percent, she said.

The most frequently cited measure to save energy and cushion increased costs was lowering building temperatures, according to the Ifo. In addition, companies called for a reduction in overtime and holidays, more home office and Kurzarbeit, or short-time work.

Is a recession approaching?

The German economy, whose energy-hungry industries relied heavily on Russian gas before the war, is forecast to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023, according to figures released by the S&P Global Market Intelligence report on Monday.

Both manufacturing and services in Germany were showing accelerated rates of shrinkage, which could prompt companies to shelve jobs, the survey showed.

German businesses were “deeply pessimistic” about the year ahead, stated the report, as soaring energy costs impact Europe as a whole.

Man with shopping bags in germany

A man walks through Hannover city centre with shopping backs. Businesses in Germany are pessimistic about the economic outlook. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

A eurozone-wide recession “is looking increasingly inevitable,” S&P Global Market Intelligence chief business economist Chris Williamson said.

“The region’s energy crisis remains a major concern and a drag on activity, especially in energy intensive sectors.”

Aid for businesses and households

Since 2021, gas prices have more than doubled, with the most dramatic rises occurring since Russia’s war in Ukraine began on February 24th. 

To dampen the impact of these soaring costs, Germany’s Gas Price Commission has recommended that government implement a phased model of support – both for businesses and individual households. 

This foresees the government stepping in to pay people’s gas bills in December and then freezing gas prices up to a certain allowance for private households, small-and-medium sized businesses and industry from March 2023. 

A summit last week agreed on a number of measures, but a key one, of capping wholesale gas prices, was kicked into future deliberations by Germany, which fears gas supplies being diverted to more lucrative markets in Asia.

In September, Germany unholstered a massive 200-billion-euro plan to shield German consumers from high energy prices, triggering unease among EU partners at its go-it-alone approach that risks distorting the single market.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reluctantly agreed to have the bloc look further at the price cap measure but only after an impact analysis.

With reporting from AFP.

