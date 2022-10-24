For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Dual citizenship law changes, UK Salat politics and Texasdeutsch
In our weekly roundup about life in Germany, we look at when foreigners can expect the dual nationality law to change, why salad metaphors are the perfect description of the UK's political chaos, and German-speaking communities in Texas.
Published: 24 October 2022 11:26 CEST
Morning fog over the city of Jena. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt
HEALTH
7 things to know about visiting a doctor in Germany
Going to the doctor when you're living abroad is a necessary part of life, but it can feel a little daunting. Here are some cultural quirks to look out for in Germany.
Published: 17 October 2022 17:14 CEST
