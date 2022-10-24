Read news from:
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Um des Kaisers Bart streiten

If you're stuck in a fruitless argument, this German phrase might be just the thing you need to get out of it.

Published: 24 October 2022 11:08 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know “Um des Kaisers Bart streiten”

Because it not only has an interesting history behind it, but can also be a useful way to end a conversation that’s going nowhere. 

What does it mean?

Um des Kaisers Bart streiten literally means to argue about the emperor’s beard. You may already have heard the word Kaiser, meaning emperor, when visiting a museum or learning about German history. Streiten, meanwhile, means to argue or quarrel. It can be helpful to think of the English word “strife” here as a way to remember it.

As you might expect, the phrase doesn’t actually refer to conversations about imperialists’ facial hair. Instead, it’s used to describe debates over trivialities or things that don’t really matter – usually without any hope of finding a resolution. A colloquial alternative would be “um Nichtigkeiten streiten”, which means to quarrel over nothing. 

The idiom became the theme of a poem by the 19th century poet Emanuel Geibels titled Von des Kaisers Bart. In the poem, three young men argue in a pub about whether Frederick the Great’s beard was blonde, red or white – and end up in a sword fight.

Where does it come from? 

There are various theories about the origins of the phrase. One theory suggests that the emperor’s beard is a distortion of the Latin phrase “de lana caprina rixari”, which means to quarrel over goat’s wool, i.e. about nothing. The analogy relates to the fact that “lana” (wool) was such a vague term that it was unclear whether it referred to sheep’s wool, the wool of other animals, or even material from plants. Since “Geißbart” (goat’s beard) in German sounds rather similar to “Kaisers Bart”, some academics believe that the Latin phrase transitioned from goat’s wool to emperor’s beard over time. 

There are also some quite literal instances of scholars having meaningless arguments over emperors’ facial hair. For example, historians are said to have argued fiercely over whether Emperor Charlemagne wore a beard or not. 

Use it like this: 

Die beiden streiten mal wieder um des Kaisers Bart.

The two of them are arguing about nothing again.

Man sollte nicht um des Kaisers Bart streiten.

One should not quarrel about trivialities. 

German word of the day: Doppel-Wumms

If you're looking for a German expression that packs a punch, look no further than this one.

Published: 21 October 2022 16:44 CEST
German word of the day: Doppel-Wumms

Why do I need to know Doppel-Wumms?

Because it’s an expression that’s been splashed all over the German media in recent weeks and is a brilliant illustration of how political slogans and colloquialisms can enter into common parlance.

What does it mean?

To understand the meaning of Doppel-Wumms, it’s worth looking at the meaning of Wumms more generally. The word – which is pronounced like this – is onomatopoeic, which means it sounds like what it signifies.

You can think of Wumms as similar to the English “boom” or “bang”, which describes a loud noise or thud. More figuratively, it can describe a powerful gesture or event that makes a big impact: think of phrases like “going out with a bang” or “giving it some oomph”. To do something “mit Wumms” is to do it energetically and forcefully – with oomph, in other words.

With that in mind, “Doppel-Wumms” can be thought of as something of a double-whammy: it’s a disruptive event or action that is perceived to have double the impact. 

Most recently, it was used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) when he announced a whopping €200 billion relief package to support households with the rising cost of living. 

Where does it come from?

Though Wumms is a fairly well-known colloquialism, Doppel-Wumms appears to be have been Scholz’s own invention.

He’s likely to have been riffing on his use of the word Wumms when, as Finance Minister, he announced more than €100 billion of financial support to see the country through the Covid crisis. 

In June 2020, Scholz declared that Germany would come “mit Wumms aus der Krise” (out of the crisis with energy, or oomph). This thrust the word into a fairly new political context: in Scholz’s lexicon, Wumms has become synonymous with a fairly hefty cash injection from the government.

In fact, in Scholzonomics, Wumms can even be seen as a new monetary unit. One Wumms is equivalent to €100 billion, while a Doppel-Wumms equates to €200 billion.

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Abwehrschirm

Use it like this:

Für viele Leute ist der Doppel-Wumms eine Erleichterung in schwierige Zeiten. 

The ‘Double-Whammy’ is a source of relief for many people in difficult times. 

Wird der Doppel-Wumms der Bundesregierung ausreichend sein, um die Energiekrise zu bewältigen? 

Will the government’s ‘Double Whammy’ be enough to solve the energy crisis?

