ECONOMY

Energy crisis: Quarter of German companies ‘plan to cut jobs’

In order to tackle rising energy prices, a quarter of German companies revealed in a new survey that they planned to cut jobs, among other cost saving measures.

Published: 24 October 2022 13:34 CEST
A German worker installs LED lights to keep energy costs down. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/kfzteile24 | Josephine Logisch

Around 25 percent of German companies plan to axe jobs as a cost saving measure, according to a survey of 1,080 German firms led by the Munich-based Stiftung Familienunternehmen released on Monday. 

The figure stood at 14 percent in their last survey conducted in April.

Furthermore, ninety percent of the mostly small or medium-sized companies surveyed either plan to raise their prices or already have.

The results raise an alarm signal, said Rainer Kirchdörfer, Chairman of the Stiftung Familienunternehmen. 

“Companies are scaling back manufacturing in Germany or relocating production to places where energy costs, taxes and bureaucratic burdens are lower,” he said.

Around nine percent of companies are seriously considering moving their production abroad, as opposed to only six percent six months ago, according to the survey.

Additional cost-cutting

A further 82 percent planned to invest in “energy efficiency” in light of rising natural gas costs, which Germany has seen double since 2021. 

Many of the firms expressed support for increasing the use of nuclear power, which Germany has slowly been phasing out.

As an additional measure, 13 percent of companies – around one in eight – are considering production stops, compared with six percent in April.

In 2022, energy costs accounted for an average of 8.2 percent of total sales. In 2021, the figure stood at just 5.1 percent.

According to another recent survey from the Institute for Economic Reseaerch (Ifo), only just under one in three German companies has an emergency plan in place to cope with the energy crisis.

Smaller companies in particular lacked planning. “The smaller the company, the less frequently measures were initiated,” said Ifo researcher Johanna Garnitz.

“For companies with more than 500 employees, 60 percent have taken appropriate precautions.”

For companies with up to 50 employees, the figure was down to 15 percent, she said.

The most frequently cited measure to save energy and cushion increased costs was lowering building temperatures, according to the Ifo. In addition, companies called for a reduction in overtime and holidays, more home office and Kurzarbeit, or short-time work.

Is a recession approaching?

The German economy, whose energy-hungry industries relied heavily on Russian gas before the war, is forecast to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023, according to figures released by the S&P Global Market Intelligence report on Monday.

Both manufacturing and services in Germany were showing accelerated rates of shrinkage, which could prompt companies to shelve jobs, the survey showed.

German businesses were “deeply pessimistic” about the year ahead, stated the report, as soaring energy costs impact Europe as a whole.

Man with shopping bags in germany

A man walks through Hannover city centre with shopping backs. Businesses in Germany are pessimistic about the economic outlook. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

A eurozone-wide recession “is looking increasingly inevitable,” S&P Global Market Intelligence chief business economist Chris Williamson said.

“The region’s energy crisis remains a major concern and a drag on activity, especially in energy intensive sectors.”

Aid for businesses and households

Since 2021, gas prices have more than doubled, with the most dramatic rises occurring since Russia’s war in Ukraine began on February 24th. 

To dampen the impact of these soaring costs, Germany’s Gas Price Commission has recommended that government implement a phased model of support – both for businesses and individual households. 

This foresees the government stepping in to pay people’s gas bills in December and then freezing gas prices up to a certain allowance for private households, small-and-medium sized businesses and industry from March 2023. 

A summit last week agreed on a number of measures, but a key one, of capping wholesale gas prices, was kicked into future deliberations by Germany, which fears gas supplies being diverted to more lucrative markets in Asia.

In September, Germany unholstered a massive 200-billion-euro plan to shield German consumers from high energy prices, triggering unease among EU partners at its go-it-alone approach that risks distorting the single market.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reluctantly agreed to have the bloc look further at the price cap measure but only after an impact analysis.

With reporting from AFP.

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: How Germany plans to pay people’s gas bills in December

As part of a phased relief package, the German government has agreed to cover December's gas bill for households and some businesses. But how much money are people set to get - and how? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 21 October 2022 13:58 CEST
EXPLAINED: How Germany plans to pay people's gas bills in December

What’s going on?

As temperatures drop and autumn transitions into winter, there’s a distinct chill in the air for many households who are worried about their energy bills. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, supply issues on the energy markets have worsened and the price of fossil fuels has risen significantly.

After entering office last year, Germany’s traffic-light coalition has spent much of its first 12 months struggling to dampen the impact of the price shock. Having already rolled out two energy relief packages in the tens of billions, the government announced it would be setting aside a further €200 billion for additional support, including a cap on gas prices.

Since September 23rd, ministers have relied on advice from the Gas Price Commission – a newly appointed panel of experts – to decide how best to allocated the funds. 

In a presentation on October 10th, the commission suggested a two-stage model of relief: a one-time payment in December and a gas price cap starting in spring next year.

The December payment is intended to cover the cost of the gas bill for that month, which experts say would reduce a household’s annual energy costs by around eight percent. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) welcomed the proposals as a “very, very good starting point”. The government is now assessing how to implement the measures.

So they’ll pay my entire December gas bill?

Unfortunately, it’s a little bit more complicated than that. At the moment, the government is faced with a tricky balancing act: on the one hand, it wants to help people with their bills but on the other, it wants to encourage them to save energy to avoid winter shortages.

The fear with paying the entire gas bill for December is that people will decide to put the heating on full blast for the entire month since they won’t have to worry about the cost. 

That’s why the government has decided to calculate the December payment using each household’s gas bill for September 2022. This will be based on the annual consumption from the previous year, divided into regular monthly instalments. In other words, a twelfth of your gas usage in 2021. 

This means that larger households who generally use more energy will receive more money. Smaller households or those who are sparing with their gas consumption will get less. 

If you’re keen to know how much you’re set to receive in December, you should be able to check your instalment for September on your bank statement or energy suppliers’ online portal. 

Who’s eligible for relief?

According to the government, both private households and small businesses will be eligible for the December payout.

All gas customers will receive the support, regardless of whether they pay their bills directly to their gas supplier (i.e. homeowners and businesses) or through their additional costs (Nebenkosten) as renters. 

How will the payments work?

That partly depends on whether bills are paid directly to gas suppliers or through the landlord.

For customers who pay for their gas directly, the government will take over the equivalent of September’s bill directly by paying the instalment t to the utilities companies that will then be deducted from December’s bill.

A man sorts through his post and reads bills.

A man sorts through his post and reads bills. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

In the case of centrally heated apartment buildings, this credit will be paid on behalf of the landlord, who will then deduct the money saved from their tenants’ additional charges. In some cases, renters may not have seen a rise in these Nebenkosten, even though the landlord is already having to foot higher bills.

In these instances, the payment is intended to address liquidity problems landlords may be having as a result. 

When will the gas price cap come in?

The second stage of the relief for gas customers – the so-called gas price cap – is currently set to be introduced in March 2023.

It will likely see 80 percent of a household’s usual gas consumption capped at 12 cents per kilowatt hour, with anything over this charged at current market rates. The same would apply to small- and medium-sized businesses. 

For industry, a quota of 70 percent of kilowatt hours at a fixed price of 7 cents per kilowatt-hour is planned from January.

However, debates are ongoing between the federal government and leaders of the federal states, with the latter arguing that the gas price cap should be brought in earlier to cover the winter months. 

