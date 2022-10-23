IN PICTURES: Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000

“Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran,” tweeted Germany’s Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. “We are by your side,” she added.

Heute demonstrieren Tausende in #Berlin ihre Solidarität mit den mutigen Frauen und Protestierenden im #Iran. Für Freiheit und Selbstbestimmung. Wir stehen an Eurer Seite.

.ما همه با هم هستیم

Wir werden Eure Stimme sein.

Frauenrechte sind Menschenrechte! #JinJiyanAzadi pic.twitter.com/WnxsbGgB6z — Lisa Paus, MdB (@lisapaus) October 22, 2022

Some marchers joining a rally called by a women’s collective brandished slogans such as “Women, Life, Freedom” with some waving Kurdish flags.

Protesters display placards with the lettering reading ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ at a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin, Germany on October 22, 2022.(Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Participants peacefully made their way towards the city centre in radiant autumnal sunshine, as police followed their progress from helicopters.

Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in front of Berlin’s Victory Column. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

She died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest on September 16.

Protesters hold a banner with the name of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, during a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin,(Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The protests are the biggest seen in the Islamic republic for years, harking back to 2019 rallies sparked by rocketing fuel price rises.

Young women have led the charge, removing their headscarves, chanting anti-government slogans and confronting the security forces.

A protester with the word ‘Freedom’ written on her forehead and the Iranian flag painted on her cheek shouts slogans during the Berlin rally. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group says at least 122 people — including some children — have died in the unrest.