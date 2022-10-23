Read news from:
IN PICTURES: Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000

Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP.

Published: 23 October 2022 10:18 CEST
Protesters hold up a placard showing Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police, in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin
Protesters hold up a placard showing Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police, in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin, Germany on October 22, 2022.(Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

“Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran,” tweeted Germany’s Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. “We are by your side,” she added.

Some marchers joining a rally called by a women’s collective brandished slogans such as “Women, Life, Freedom” with some waving Kurdish flags.

Protesters display placards with the lettering reading 'Women, Life, Freedom' in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin

Protesters display placards with the lettering reading ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ at a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin, Germany on October 22, 2022.(Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Participants peacefully made their way towards the city centre in radiant autumnal sunshine, as police followed their progress from helicopters.

Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in a rally in berlin

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in front of Berlin’s Victory Column. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

She died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest on September 16.

Protesters hold a banner with the name of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police, during a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin,

Protesters hold a banner with the name of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, during a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Berlin,(Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The protests are the biggest seen in the Islamic republic for years, harking back to 2019 rallies sparked by rocketing fuel price rises.

Young women have led the charge, removing their headscarves, chanting anti-government slogans and confronting the security forces.

a protester with the word freedom written on her forehead

A protester with the word ‘Freedom’ written on her forehead and the Iranian flag painted on her cheek shouts slogans during the Berlin rally. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group says at least 122 people — including some children — have died in the unrest.

ENERGY

Berlin stages light festival despite energy crunch

Berlin opened its annual Festival of Lights with colourful projections on key monuments Friday but has deployed major power-saving measures as Germany grapples with an energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine.

Published: 8 October 2022 10:38 CEST
Berlin stages light festival despite energy crunch

The event, first held in 2005 and running until October 16, draws more than two million spectators to the German capital each autumn, according to organisers.

Critics had urged the private consortium behind the festival to call it off this year, saying it set a bad example while the country tries to wean itself off Russian energy with conservation measures.

READ ALSO: 10 unmissable events in Germany this October

But organisers said they had managed to cut their expected energy consumption by 75 percent compared to last year, in large part by using LED bulbs and less ambitious designs, and would power the displays entirely from renewable sources.

They also switched off the lights an hour earlier, at 11 pm instead of midnight each night, while only illuminating 35 sites versus around
100 in past years.

“We also chose spectacles that were less energy-intensive,” festival founder Birgit Zander told AFP.

READ ALSO: German cities look to cut back on Christmas lights amid energy crisis

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left-led government has launched a national drive to save energy amid soaring prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the EU steps up measures to reduce power usage across the bloc.

Berlin in August began switching off spotlights illuminating some 200 buildings and historic monuments including its red-brick city hall and State Opera House as part of the country-wide effort.

