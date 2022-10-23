Read news from:
Germany’s Scholz congratulates new Italian PM Meloni

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on becoming Italy's prime minister Saturday, saying he looked forward to working with her in the European Union, G7, and NATO.

Published: 23 October 2022 09:44 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pictured arriving for the congress of the Party of the European Socialists (PES) in Berlin, on October 15, 2022. Scholz tweeted his congratulations to Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, on Saturday. Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Scholz also thanked Italy’s outgoing premier Mario Draghi for the “good German-Italian partnership” over the past few years.

“I look forward to continue working closely together with Italy in EU, NATO and G7,” Scholz wrote in English in his message on Twitter to Meloni.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Meloni took the oath before Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (2nd L) welcomes new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (C) as she arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian Government

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (2nd L) welcomes new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (C) as she arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian government at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on October 22, 2022. (Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / ANSA / AFP) 

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party — Eurosceptic and anti-immigration — won the September 25 legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.

Meloni’s appointment is an historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

It won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Germany and France scrap parliamentary talks amid friction

The German government said Friday that a joint parliamentary meeting planned next week with France has been cancelled, days after both sides scrapped their cabinet talks over disagreements on various issues.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:16 CEST
The parliamentary leaders of the German Bundestag, the French National Assembly and the Polish Sejm were due to meet in Augsburg under the Weimar Triangle format on Sunday and Monday.

But Bundestag speaker Bärbel Bas said the meeting will not go ahead “because of other commitments from the French side”.

Due to a key budget debate in France, its parliamentary chiefs were unable to travel to southern Germany for the talks.

“I regret it very much that we cannot meet personally in Augsburg. At the same time, I fully understand that the deliberations in France have priority,” said Bas in a statement.

France said it offered to keep to the appointment, with its parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet to join via video link while her deputy led the delegation to Augsburg.

But it said the German side had preferred to postpone the meeting.

The latest cancellation came as tensions were rising between France and Germany over issues from energy to military spending.

The two EU giants cancelled their cabinet meeting next week as Berlin said they needed “more time” to find common ground on a range of issues.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron also issued a stinging warning to Germany ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, saying it was “not good” for Berlin to isolate itself.

Paris on Thursday also pulled the rug out from under Berlin’s plans to revive the MidCat pipeline project linking Spain and Portugal through the Pyrenees mountains.

Instead, it announced a new underwater conduit along with Madrid and Lisbon which would be initially used for natural gas before switching to hydrogen transportation.

Asked about the relationship between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron, the German leader’s spokesman Wolfgang Büchner described it as “excellent”, while dismissing as speculation talks that disagreements dogged the pair.

He added that Germany welcomed the new pipeline project and expected to also benefit from it.

