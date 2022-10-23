Germany’s Scholz congratulates new Italian PM Meloni

Scholz also thanked Italy’s outgoing premier Mario Draghi for the “good German-Italian partnership” over the past few years.

“I look forward to continue working closely together with Italy in EU, NATO and G7,” Scholz wrote in English in his message on Twitter to Meloni.

Congratulazioni @GiorgiaMeloni.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Meloni took the oath before Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (2nd L) welcomes new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (C) as she arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian government at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on October 22, 2022. (Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / ANSA / AFP)

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party — Eurosceptic and anti-immigration — won the September 25 legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.

Meloni’s appointment is an historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

It won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

