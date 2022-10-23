Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OLAF SCHOLZ

EU warned Germany about Hamburg port Chinese investment

The European Commission warned Germany months ago against Chinese investment in Hamburg's port, a source close to the matter told AFP on Saturday, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced criticism for reportedly backing the transaction.

Published: 23 October 2022 10:02 CEST
container ships discharged at hamburg port
Container ships are discharged at Hamburg Port terminals. The EU is said to have warned Germany months ago about backing China's investment in the port. (Photo by Axel Heimken / AFP)

The source confirmed information in a report by the Handelsblatt daily that the EU executive had in spring given Berlin a thumbs-down to Chinese shipping giant Cosco taking a 35-percent stake in the port under a deal agreed last year but not yet authorised.

The commission was worried that sensitive information about activity in the port — the third busiest in Europe — could be relayed to China’s government.

Its recommendation was non-binding, with Germany having the final say on the deal.

German broadcasters NDR and WDR on Thursday reported that Scholz’s office is planning to approve the deal despite opposition from six different ministries in Germany’s coalition government.

According to the report by NDR and WDR, the deal would effectively be approved automatically if the government does not intervene by the end of this month.

Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg between 2011 and 2018 before becoming vice chancellor and then chancellor, announced after attending an EU summit on Friday that he would visit China in November.

He said that “nothing is decided” about the Chinese investment, but noted there were Chinese stakes in other European ports.

The EU’s stance against China, however, has hardened since those other stakes were made.

At the EU summit, leaders agreed they did not seek confrontation with China, wanting its cooperation on climate change and other issues.

But they also expressed discomfort at China’s increasing assertiveness in many areas, including in trade, and its bond with Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel said after Friday’s summit that there must be “more reciprocity and rebalancing in particular in the economic relations between China and the EU”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday gathered support from his Communist Party that will enable him to sail through to a third term. Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

OLAF SCHOLZ

German Chancellor Scholz under fire over alleged support for China project

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a barrage of criticism on Thursday after a media report accused him of planning to push through Chinese investment in a Hamburg port despite grave reservations in his government.

Published: 20 October 2022 18:04 CEST
German Chancellor Scholz under fire over alleged support for China project

Chinese shipping giant Cosco is due to take a 35 percent stake in a container terminal in Hamburg, in a deal agreed last year but not yet authorised by the federal government.

German broadcasters NDR and WDR on Thursday reported that the Chancellery is planning to approve the deal despite opposition from six different ministries in Scholz’s coalition government with the Greens and the liberal FDP.

“This is neither good for our economy nor for our security,” Green party co-leader Omid Nouripour told the t-online news portal.

Michael Kruse, head of the FDP in Hamburg, called the project “dangerous”, while conservative foreign policy expert Juergen Hardt said it would enable China to gain access to “sensitive internal insights”.

“This is exactly what we should not serve up to the Chinese on a silver platter,” Hardt told Die Welt newspaper.

According to the report by NDR and WDR, the deal would effectively be approved automatically if the government does not intervene by the end of October.

Rumours have been swirling that Scholz is planning to visit China in early November.

China is a key trading partner for Germany, especially for its flagship automotive industry.

But the relationship has been soured in recent years by China’s strict zero-Covid policy, the escalation of tensions over Taiwan and concern over human rights issues in the Muslim-dominated Xinjiang region.

Many voices in Germany, including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, have called for more caution in trade with China, warning that Europe’s biggest economy must learn from the breakdown of its relations with Russia.

But Scholz has so far not joined that chorus and even insisted at a business summit last week that Germany should maintain business relations with China.

“We do not have to decouple ourselves from some countries, we must continue doing business with individual countries — and I will say explicitly, also with China,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS