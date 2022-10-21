PODCAST: Germany’s plans to modernise citizenship and immigration laws, and is cash still king?

In this week’s Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett and startup founder Constantin Weiss.

Listen in as we chat about what a legal cannabis market could look like in Germany under initial proposals drawn up by the Health Minister.

We also share with you the latest developments on the government’s proposals to relax citizenship laws, including allowing dual citizenship, and what it means for non-EU nationals living in Germany.

During the show, we discuss how Germany is reforming its immigration system to try and lure more talent from abroad. Constantin Weiss, the founder of startup Fixkraft which helps match immigrant job seekers with companies in Germany, talks about how bad the worker shortage problem is, as well as the cultural changes he thinks are needed in Germany to make the job market more foreigner-friendly.

We talk about Aaron’s viral tweet showing a German business accepting card payments only, why that’s out of the ordinary in the good old Bundesrepublik, and delve into Germany’s culture of cash.

I have found it. The rarest German sign. pic.twitter.com/7LXv3lkX9G — Aaron Gasch Burnett (@AaronGBurnett) October 17, 2022

Lastly, we hear about what’s going on at the Frankfurt book festival and why you should visit this part of Germany.

