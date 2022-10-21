Read news from:
PODCAST: Germany’s plans to modernise citizenship and immigration laws, and is cash still king?

The latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast looks at the government's plans to relax citizenship laws, the worker shortage and how that's influencing changes to the immigration system, proposals to legalise cannabis and Germany's obsession with cash.

Published: 21 October 2022 09:12 CEST
In this week’s Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett and startup founder Constantin Weiss.

Listen in as we chat about what a legal cannabis market could look like in Germany under initial proposals drawn up by the Health Minister.

We also share with you the latest developments on the government’s proposals to relax citizenship laws, including allowing dual citizenship, and what it means for non-EU nationals living in Germany. 

During the show, we discuss how Germany is reforming its immigration system to try and lure more talent from abroad. Constantin Weiss, the founder of startup Fixkraft which helps match immigrant job seekers with companies in Germany, talks about how bad the worker shortage problem is, as well as the cultural changes he thinks are needed in Germany to make the job market more foreigner-friendly.

We talk about Aaron’s viral tweet showing a German business accepting card payments only, why that’s out of the ordinary in the good old Bundesrepublik, and delve into Germany’s culture of cash.

Lastly, we hear about what’s going on at the Frankfurt book festival and why you should visit this part of Germany. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. 

Don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.

PODCAST: How Germany is preparing for winter Covid wave, minimum wage rise and energy U-turn

The latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast delves into how the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic this winter, the minimum wage rise, changes to the government's energy plans and German festivals.

Published: 7 October 2022 08:47 CEST
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett in Berlin, while writer Brian Melican joins us from Hamburg. 

Listen in as we chat about the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany and how the government is preparing for autumn and winter with a new set of regulations. We break down what the rules are, and any changes you should be aware of. 

During the show, we discuss what the current Covid figures look like, and why the German government seems to be taking a harder line on dealing with the pandemic than many other countries. 

We also talk about the Omicron-adapted vaccines and who is eligible for a fourth vaccination.

In this episode we detail the groups of workers who are benefitting from Germany’s minimum wage increase, and why it’s such a big deal for one party in the coalition government. 

We then hear about an interesting onion event taking place in Weimar this weekend (and you can read more about some unmissable events happening in Germany this month HERE). 

The team also talk about some things in Germany they’d love to do, including visiting a wine festival, the spooky Burg Frankenstein castle in the state of Hesse, and the Wave-Gotik-Treffen – a massive goth meet up in Leipzig. 

Please let us know if you have an event or festival in Germany that you’re heading to soon, or you’d love to attend by leaving a comment or emailing us at [email protected]

You can listen to the episode HERE. 

Don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.

