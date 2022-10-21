Read news from:
Germany and France scrap parliamentary talks amid friction

The German government said Friday that a joint parliamentary meeting planned next week with France has been cancelled, days after both sides scrapped their cabinet talks over disagreements on various issues.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:16 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and French President Emmanuel Macron, during the European Political Community meeting on October 7th.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and French President Emmanuel Macron, during the European Political Community meeting on October 7th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CTK | Deml Ondøej

The parliamentary leaders of the German Bundestag, the French National Assembly and the Polish Sejm were due to meet in Augsburg under the Weimar Triangle format on Sunday and Monday.

But Bundestag speaker Bärbel Bas said the meeting will not go ahead “because of other commitments from the French side”.

Due to a key budget debate in France, its parliamentary chiefs were unable to travel to southern Germany for the talks.

“I regret it very much that we cannot meet personally in Augsburg. At the same time, I fully understand that the deliberations in France have priority,” said Bas in a statement.

France said it offered to keep to the appointment, with its parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet to join via video link while her deputy led the delegation to Augsburg.

But it said the German side had preferred to postpone the meeting.

The latest cancellation came as tensions were rising between France and Germany over issues from energy to military spending.

The two EU giants cancelled their cabinet meeting next week as Berlin said they needed “more time” to find common ground on a range of issues.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron also issued a stinging warning to Germany ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, saying it was “not good” for Berlin to isolate itself.

Paris on Thursday also pulled the rug out from under Berlin’s plans to revive the MidCat pipeline project linking Spain and Portugal through the Pyrenees mountains.

Instead, it announced a new underwater conduit along with Madrid and Lisbon which would be initially used for natural gas before switching to hydrogen transportation.

Asked about the relationship between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron, the German leader’s spokesman Wolfgang Büchner described it as “excellent”, while dismissing as speculation talks that disagreements dogged the pair.

He added that Germany welcomed the new pipeline project and expected to also benefit from it.

‘F**king furious’: Why Germany’s reaction to UK political chaos has gone viral

A German news broadcaster's report on UK political chaos has gained attention across the world due to her expletive descriptions of Liz Truss' last days in power.

Published: 21 October 2022 10:40 CEST
Truss quit after just six weeks in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in history. 

As reporters across the world covered the story, German ARD news correspondent Annette Dittert caused a stir on social media with her word-for-word quotes while describing the government crisis leading up to Truss’ resignation. 

On Thursday when Dittert was reporting on the chaotic incidents that happened the previous evening, she used strong English swear words – something which would be extremely unusual on British TV.

While describing the lack of cohesion and chaotic scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday during a vote on fracking, Dittert said that the former Prime Minister’s deputy whip Craig Whittaker vented his frustration by saying he was “f**king furious and I don’t f**king care anymore”.

“Fisticuffs broke out in the lobby, where the votes are cast,” Dittert said in German while describing the atmosphere. “Government members are said to have physically pulled other Tory MPs into the right box.”

“Then suddenly it was said that there was no parliamentary group coercion, although this had been announced beforehand, whereupon the deputy leader of the parliamentary group left parliament with the words: ‘I’m f**king furious and I don’t f**king care anymore.’

“I’m not translating that now (into German), but this is a party where really every discipline has broken down,” she added.

Her candid report has been celebrated by many. One social media user called it the “best commentary on Truss resignation chaos”. 

Some people questioned why it was acceptable to use English swear words on German TV. 

Dittert said it was the first time she had used swear words in English on German TV – but added on Twitter that she was quoting a “Tory in despair” rather than using the language herself. 

However, as The Local has reported in the past, Germans in general tend to be more accepting of English swear words – they are not seen to be as offensive as swearing in Germany.

Some words are also used in a different way than native English speakers. For example, it’s not unusual for mainstream German media and politicians – even former chancellor Angela Merkel – to say words like “shitstorm”, which is used by Germans to describe a controversy on the internet. 

