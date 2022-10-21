Read news from:
ENERGY

German state premier calls for gas price cap to start in January

Hendrik Wüst (CDU), the state premier of North-Rhine Westphalia, has urged the government to start capping gas prices at the start of next year instead of in spring.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:00 CEST
Hendrik Wüst
North-Rhine Westphalia state premier Hendrik Wüst (CDU) arrives at the State Premiers' Conference in Hannover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Speaking on the last day of meetings between state and federal leaders in Hannover, Wüst said plans to introduce the cap from March would mean people were left without help in the winter months. 

“We have to support people effectively in this difficult time,” Wüst told DPA. “The gas price brake must come earlier and be felt in people’s wallets.”

The CDU politician is calling for a cap to come into force on January 1st – directly after a one-time payment from the government to cover heating costs in December. He said January and February would be the months when the gas price cap was particularly badly needed. 

“Private households and our economy need uninterrupted support,” Wüst said. “It would be wrong for the traffic light government to stall over the winter.” 

READ ALSO: How Germany is planning to cap electricity prices

If the energy suppliers aren’t ready to change their billing system in January, then the relief must at least be backdated to January 1st, he added.

The two-day State Premiers’ Conference (MPK) – which sees state leaders meet with ministers from the federal government – was due to end at midday on Friday.

According to media reports, meetings with Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) were scheduled for the final morning of the conference.

The ongoing energy crisis, which has left many households struggling to pay their bills following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was expected to be high up on the agenda at the MPK. 

In particular, states have been calling for clarity on how best to implement the forthcoming gas price cap in their regions. 

An announcement is also expected on funding for the €49 ticket – the potential successor to the €9 ticket put forward by transport ministers this month.

Ministers have said they are in agreement about the details of the €49 deal, but state transport ministers are calling for additional finance from the federal government to cover their rising costs. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How will Germany’s new €49 travel ticket work?

Energy relief measures 

As a major supplier of natural gas, Russia has frequently weaponised the energy markets in retaliation for Europe’s ongoing support for Ukraine. 

Since 2021, gas prices have more than doubled, driving high inflation across the board and landing households and businesses with hefty energy bills. 

To dampen the impact of these soaring prices, Germany’s Gas Price Commission has recommended that government implement a phased model of support. 

This foresees the government stepping in to pay people’s gas bills in December and then freezing gas prices (up to a certain allowance) for private households, small-and-medium sized businesses and industry from March 2023. 

However, the German Social Welfare Association (SoVD) has criticised the fact that the gas price cap will come into force at a time when costs have already risen significantly.

SoVD board chair Michaela Engelmeier has called for the government to instead cap bills at a lower price and introduce an additional price cap for other heating sources such as oil. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Will Germany set a gas price cap and how would it work?

ENERGY

German households ‘must reduce gas consumption by 30 percent’

Despite calls from the government to reduce energy consumption, German households are still using far too much gas, a new study has revealed.

Published: 20 October 2022 14:44 CEST
German households 'must reduce gas consumption by 30 percent'

With the energy crisis set to deepen over winter, German households are being warned to restrict their energy usage even further to avoid shortages in the coldest months.

According to a new study released by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research on Thursday, gas consumption needs to fall by 30 percent compared to pre-crisis times in order for supplies to last through winter.

Reducing consumption by around a third could also prevent further price hikes on the energy market, researchers believe.

With Russia cutting off gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in what is widely seen as retaliation for EU sanctions over the war in Ukraine, Germany has been scrambling to fill up its reserves in time for winter.

READ ALSO: How German cities are preparing for potential blackouts

Earlier this month, the Economics Ministry revealed that it had already hit its November target for filling the nation’s gas storage facilities to at least 95 percent of their full capacity.

But the government and Federal Network Agency have repeated warned that even full storage facilities won’t be enough to last the country through winter without a significant reduction in energy usage from households and businesses.

According to the institute, private households in particular are continuing to heat their homes as normal – despite the soaring costs of energy.  

“Industry, on the other hand, is reacting much more sensitively to the high prices,” the study states. “So far, industrial gas use in 2022 has declined by about 20 percent compared to previous years.”

‘Heat only as needed’

Researchers say private gas customers need to make a greater effort to reduce their use of heating in particular.

This can be done by lowering room temperatures by one or two degrees and heating only as needed rather than keeping radiators in constant operation, they explained. 

The institute is also calling on the government to step up its plans to insulate homes and increase the use of eco-friendly heating options.

“Together with an accelerated roll out of heat pumps, tapping into district and local heating networks and a stronger energetic refurbishment of the building stock, around 30 percent of the gas demand in the building sector could be saved in the short term,” said Gunnar Luderer, deputy head of the Ariadne project of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

In light of rising energy costs, Germany’s coalition is currently working on introducing both a gas price cap and an electricity price cap.

According to draft proposals obtained by Handelsblatt on Wednesday, the amount of subsidised energy will be partly based on a household’s previous consumption. If households use more than their allowance, the excess gas and electricity will be charged at much higher market prices.

The gas and electricity price caps are intended to work in tandem and will be introduced at the same time, the draft revealed. 

READ ALSO:

