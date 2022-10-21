Read news from:
German word of the day: Doppel-Wumms

If you're looking for a German expression that packs a punch, look no further than this one.

Published: 21 October 2022 16:44 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Doppel-Wumms?

Because it’s an expression that’s been splashed all over the German media in recent weeks and is a brilliant illustration of how political slogans and colloquialisms can enter into common parlance.

What does it mean?

To understand the meaning of Doppel-Wumms, it’s worth looking at the meaning of Wumms more generally. The word – which is pronounced like this – is onomatopoeic, which means it sounds like what it signifies.

You can think of Wumms as similar to the English “boom” or “bang”, which describes a loud noise or thud. More figuratively, it can describe a powerful gesture or event that makes a big impact: think of phrases like “going out with a bang” or “giving it some oomph”. To do something “mit Wumms” is to do it energetically and forcefully – with oomph, in other words.

With that in mind, “Doppel-Wumms” can be thought of as something of a double-whammy: it’s a disruptive event or action that is perceived to have double the impact. 

Most recently, it was used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) when he announced a whopping €200 billion relief package to support households with the rising cost of living. 

Where does it come from?

Though Wumms is a fairly well-known colloquialism, Doppel-Wumms appears to be have been Scholz’s own invention.

He’s likely to have been riffing on his use of the word Wumms when, as Finance Minister, he announced more than €100 billion of financial support to see the country through the Covid crisis. 

In June 2020, Scholz declared that Germany would come “mit Wumms aus der Krise” (out of the crisis with energy, or oomph). This thrust the word into a fairly new political context: in Scholz’s lexicon, Wumms has become synonymous with a fairly hefty cash injection from the government.

In fact, in Scholzonomics, Wumms can even be seen as a new monetary unit. One Wumms is equivalent to €100 billion, while a Doppel-Wumms equates to €200 billion.

Use it like this:

Für viele Leute ist der Doppel-Wumms eine Erleichterung in schwierige Zeiten. 

The ‘Double-Whammy’ is a source of relief for many people in difficult times. 

Wird der Doppel-Wumms der Bundesregierung ausreichend sein, um die Energiekrise zu bewältigen? 

Will the government’s ‘Double Whammy’ be enough to solve the energy crisis?

German word of the day: Vorwand

Sometimes we're not exactly honest with ourselves - or others - about our intentions. This German word is perfect for shining a light on those moments.

Published: 19 October 2022 12:02 CEST
German word of the day: Vorwand

Why do I need to know Vorwand?

Because this useful little word can describe everything from interpersonal interactions to political tactics, and it also happens to be quite easy to remember. 

What does it mean?

Ein Vorwand (pronounced like this) is the same as a pretext in English. It describes the attempt to justify certain actions or beliefs by inventing a slightly disingenuous excuse for them, like telling yourself you’ll take the scenic route to work to get some more exercise, when really you’re planning on stopping off at that bakery with the unbelievably yummy Strudel. 

As well as these white lies or excuses, ein Vorwand can also be a slightly more sinister thing. In politics, for instance, parties could use the excuse of overburdened public services as a Vorwand for policies used to exclude or disadvantage migrants. 

Literally, the word sounds like a combination of vor (before / pre) and Wand (wall), so the analogy could be that the pretexts we use are a bit like a partition that you have to break through to find the actual weight-bearing wall behind it.

However, in this instance, der Vorwand is actually the noun form of the verb vorwenden, which describes putting something forward or bringing it to the fore.  

Vorwand is also closely related to the word Einwand, which describes an objection or something raised in defence. In this sense, you can think of a Vorwand as a kind of defensive strategy to disguise something you may not want other people to know. 

Use it like this: 

Sein neuer Job hat als Vorwand für die Trennung gedient.

His new job served as a pretext for the breakup.

Bist du sicher, dass das der wahre Grund ist, warum du umziehen willst? Für mich hört sich das nach einem Vorwand an.

Are you sure that’s the real reason you want to move? It sounds like a pretext to me. 

