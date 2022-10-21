‘F**king furious’: Why Germany’s reaction to UK political chaos has gone viral

Truss quit after just six weeks in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in history.
As reporters across the world covered the story, German ARD news correspondent Annette Dittert caused a stir on social media with her word-for-word quotes while describing the government crisis leading up to Truss’ resignation.
On Thursday when Dittert was reporting on the chaotic incidents that happened the previous evening, she used strong English swear words – something which would be extremely unusual on British TV.
While describing the lack of cohesion and chaotic scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday during a vote on fracking, Dittert said that the former Prime Minister’s deputy whip Craig Whittaker vented his frustration by saying he was “f**king furious and I don’t f**king care anymore”.
German TV news on what is happening in British politics is amazing. No need to understand German, watch to the end pic.twitter.com/RFPnD1iOFF
— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) October 20, 2022
“Fisticuffs broke out in the lobby, where the votes are cast,” Dittert said in German while describing the atmosphere. “Government members are said to have physically pulled other Tory MPs into the right box.”
“Then suddenly it was said that there was no parliamentary group coercion, although this had been announced beforehand, whereupon the deputy leader of the parliamentary group left parliament with the words: ‘I’m f**king furious and I don’t f**king care anymore.’
“I’m not translating that now (into German), but this is a party where really every discipline has broken down,” she added.
Her candid report has been celebrated by many. One social media user called it the “best commentary on Truss resignation chaos”.
The best commentary on Truss resignation chaos from German TV (*absolutely must watch to the end)
pic.twitter.com/i2Qs0RM0OW
— John O’Brennan 🇺🇦 (@JohnOBrennan2) October 20, 2022
Oh this is gold. Wait for it…#GermanTVonBritishPolitics pic.twitter.com/a3YeNIMiXj
— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 20, 2022
Some people questioned why it was acceptable to use English swear words on German TV.
Why is it OK to swear in English on German TV?
“Shitstorm” etc etc
— Douglas Busvine (@Busvine) October 20, 2022
Dittert said it was the first time she had used swear words in English on German TV – but added on Twitter that she was quoting a “Tory in despair” rather than using the language herself.
So I finally made into the Mail. Thanks to all those lovely people who made this clip go viral and just one thing that needs to be clarified: I didn’t swear myself, I just quoted a Tory in despair. pic.twitter.com/eeAvdFEed3
— Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) October 21, 2022
However, as The Local has reported in the past, Germans in general tend to be more accepting of English swear words – they are not seen to be as offensive as swearing in Germany.
Some words are also used in a different way than native English speakers. For example, it’s not unusual for mainstream German media and politicians – even former chancellor Angela Merkel – to say words like “shitstorm”, which is used by Germans to describe a controversy on the internet.
