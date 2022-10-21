For members
EXPLAINED: How Germany plans to pay people’s gas bills in December
As part of a phased relief package, the German government has agreed to cover December's gas bill for households and some businesses. But how much money are people set to get - and how? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 21 October 2022 13:58 CEST
A gas meter in the cellar of a family home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas
German state premier calls for gas price cap to start in January
Hendrik Wüst (CDU), the state premier of North-Rhine Westphalia, has urged the government to start capping gas prices at the start of next year instead of in spring.
Published: 21 October 2022 11:00 CEST
