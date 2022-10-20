Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RENTING

German liberals slam breaks on plans to cut CO2 price for tenants

A debate has erupted in Germany's traffic-light coalition over plans to split the cost of the CO2 tax on heating between tenants and landlords.

Published: 20 October 2022 10:04 CEST
A man warms himself on the sofa
A man warms himself on the sofa. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

According to reports in Handelsblatt, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) are currently trying to postpone the change, arguing that landlords shouldn’t face further financial headwinds in the wake of the energy crisis. 

“It is not a question of whether and how the sharing of CO2 costs will come, but when,” Daniel Föst, spokesman on building and housing policy for the FDP parliamentary group, told Handelsblatt. “In the current situation, however, we wonder whether we can burden small private landlords in particular with the additional expense. We are discussing this openly in the coalition right now.”

Largely driven by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, the traffic-light coalition had planned for the CO2 tax to be divided between tenants and landlords.

READ ALSO: German tenant groups see sharp increase in people who can’t pay utility bills

The green tax, which was introduced by the previous CDU/CSU and SPD government, is currently shouldered entirely by tenants. Currently, the CO2 price is set at €25 for every tonne of carbon emissions, adding additional costs onto heating bills in particular. This is set to be raised by €5 to €30 per tonne in 2023. 

Back in May, the cabinet voted through plans to split this burden between renters and their landlords, with landlords paying a larger share for less energy-efficient rental accommodation.

However, the coalition has struggled to move forward with the plans, which were originally set to come into force on January 1st, 2023. Ministers had intended to produce a draft law for the Bundestag by September, which was then pushed back by a month and looks set to be postponed yet again.

“Delaying laws again and again, as the FDP is currently doing, is not an acceptable political style in a winter of crisis,” Christina-Johanne Schröder, housing policy spokeswoman of the Green parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told Handelsblatt on Wednesday. 

Poor residents ‘doubly affected’ 

The Greens argue that the new cost-sharing model agreed on by the cabinet would particularly help residents who live in poorly insulated, low-quality housing.

“Those who live as tenants in flats with poor windows, doors, insulation and heating often do not have a high income and are thus doubly affected by the price increases for heating energy,” said Schröder. 

According to calculations by Tagesspiegel, the change would save tenants between €12 and €72 per year. The homeowners’ association Haus und Grund estimates that residents of a poorly insulated three-room flat currently pay €140 in CO2 costs per year.

But the FDP says that forcing landlords to shoulder additional costs is inconsistent with the government’s pledge to reduce tax burdens at a time when inflation and energy costs are soaring. 

“We should now, as agreed in the traffic-light coalition, avoid everything that causes unnecessary expense,” Föst stressed.

A man turns up the thermostat on a radiator.

A man turns up the thermostat on a radiator. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Under the plans voted through by the cabinet earlier this year, a ten-stage model for sharing the costs between tenants and landlords is set to apply from next year.

In the case of buildings with very high greenhouse gas emissions per square meter, landlords would pay 90 percent of the CO2 price, while tenants with very low emissions would have to bear the costs alone. This is intended to encourage landlords to carry out energy-saving renovations and offer an incentive for tenants to save energy.

However, with energy prices and other costs soaring in the wake Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, housing industry lobbyists have called on the government to suspend the CO2 tax entirely.

Energy prices are so high that a CO2 price would not have any incentive effect to encourage additional energy-saving behavior or investment in energy-efficient buildings, said Axel Gedaschko, president of the German Housing Association (GdW). 

READ ALSO: Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

Wohngeld: How people in Germany can get help with rising living costs

Many households in Germany could be eligible for increased financial support with their rents and bills from next year. We break down who should apply and how much help they could receive.

Published: 29 September 2022 16:27 CEST
Updated: 2 October 2022 07:46 CEST
Wohngeld: How people in Germany can get help with rising living costs

The cost of living is rising across the board, and nowhere is this being felt more than in the home. For over a year, gas and electricity bills have been soaring and people on low incomes have been left wondering how to make ends meet.

While there is support available for people in this situation, it seems that many households in Germany aren’t aware that they could be eligible to apply for Wohngeld, or housing allowance, to help them with their expenses. What’s more, the amount of money people can get is set to rise at the start of next year.

Here’s what you need to know.

What exactly is Wohngeld?

Wohngeld, or housing allowance, is a form of financial aid for low-income households in Germany. It’s intended to help with the general costs associated with housing, such as monthly rents and utility bills.

Even people who own their own homes are able to get support with their mortgage repayments and building management costs (known as Hausgeld). However, they do have to fulfil certain criteria, like earning under a certain amount per month.

Unlike long-term unemployment benefit, which also includes a stipend for rent and bills, Wohngeld is intended for people who don’t rely on any other form of state support. That could include single parents or people with minimum wage jobs who spend a large proportion of their income on rent.

It means that people on jobseekers’ allowance and students with state loans and grants aren’t able to apply for Wohngeld. 

READ ALSO:

How much money can people receive?

That depends on a range of factors such as where you live, how high your rent is and how much money you earn this month. However, one thing that’s clear is that Wohngeld is likely to rise significantly at the start of next year.

On Wednesday, cabinet ministers voted through proposals from Housing Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) to hike the monthly allowance by around €190 on average. That means that instead of receiving €177 per month, the average household on Wohngeld will receive around €370 per month starting in January. 

It’s worth noting that Geywitz’s reforms still need to clear a vote in the Bundestag, but with the governing coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP behind the move, it’s likely that they will. 

The Housing Ministry has also put together an online tool that can calculate the amount of Wohngeld each household is entitled to. At the moment, this still calculates the allowance based on the current rates – but it will be updated if the reforms are passed by parliament. 

Who’s eligible for Wohngeld?

That depends on a complex calculation based on factors such as income, the number of people in a household, the size and location of the property and how high monthly housing expenses are. There’s no straightforward income threshold that people can refer to, which could explain why thousands of households who could potentially get Wohngeld never apply for it.

The best way to check if you’re currently eligible is to use the government’s Wohngeld calculator tool. But as we mentioned above, this is still based on the current criteria and monthly rates. 

As well as hiking the monthly allowance, Geywitz also wants to expand the criteria so more households are eligible for Wohngeld.

At the moment, around 600,000 households in Germany receive Wohngeld. This could increase by 1.4 million to two million under Geywitz’s plans. From next year, people earning minimum wage and people on low pensions are set to be among those who are able to apply. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: When should I turn on my heating in Germany this year?

Sound good – where do I sign up?

In general, the states and municipalities are responsible for handling Wohngeld applications. That means you should apply at the local Wohngeldamt (housing allowance office), Wohnungsamt (housing office) or Bürgeramt (citizens’ office) in your district or city. 

If you’re unsure where to go, searching for ‘Wohngeld beantragen’ (apply for housing allowance) and the name of your city or area should pull up some search results that can guide you further. 

Apartment blocks in Berlin Marzahn.

Apartment blocks in Berlin Marzahn. Photo: picture alliance / Matthias Balk/dpa | Matthias Balk

Alongside an application form, you’ll likely have to submit a tenancy agreement, ID, information on your residence rights and proof of any income or state support you already receive. Other members of your household may also have to submit similar financial information. 

You should also be registered at the address you’re applying for Wohngeld for. 

READ ALSO: Germany to spend €200 billion to cap soaring energy costs

Are there any other changes to Wohngeld I should know about?

Anyone already on Wohngeld, or who receives it between September and December this year, is also entitled to a special heating allowance to help with winter energy costs. This is also set to be given to students and trainees receiving a BAföG loan or grant.

For students and trainees, the heating allowance is set at €345 per person. Meanwhile, the amount given to Wohngeld recipients will vary on the size of the household.

Single-person households will receive €415, two-person households will get €540 and there will be an additional €100 per person for larger households. 

This is likely to paid out in January. 

SHOW COMMENTS