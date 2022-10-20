Read news from:
‘Fight with our art’: Ukrainian artists take centre stage at Frankfurt book fair

Illustrator Oleg Gryshchenko took a 17-hour bus ride and a flight to get to the Frankfurt book fair. But it was worth it, he says, to promote Ukrainian culture in the face of Russian aggression.

Published: 20 October 2022 09:39 CEST
Ukrainian book illustrator Oleg Gryshchenko speaks during an interview with AFP during the Frankfurt Book Fair. Photo: ANDRE PAIN / AFP

“I have not joined the army but we can fight with our art,” Gryshchenko told AFP on the opening day of the fair, at a display of pictures by Ukrainian illustrators’ group Pictoric.

“A lot of Ukrainian artists have joined the military and I am proud — but I am better at drawing than with a gun.”

Gryshchenko is part of the major Ukrainian presence at the world’s biggest publishing event: authors and industry figures appearing throughout the week at the country’s large stand.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to address the fair on Thursday, part of the fair organisers’ efforts to support Ukrainian culture against what they see as the propaganda disseminated by the invading Russian forces.

Gryshchenko travelled with girlfriend and fellow illustrator Olena Staranchuk — once he had obtained the necessary authorisation to leave Ukraine.

With no civilian flights out, the took a lengthy bus ride to Poland for an event there, before flying on to Frankfurt.

“We were tired but we have be here to present Ukraine,” said 37-year-old Gryshchenko. “I would even travel for 20 or 30 hours.”

‘Culture as a weapon’

Setting up the large Ukraine stand in the cavernous conference centre posed a number of challenges, not least getting furniture and books overland to Frankfurt.

Getting them out of Kyiv was further complicated by the recent Russian missile strikes there, said Sofia Cheliak of the Ukraine Book Institute, part of the culture ministry.

Getting them from Kyiv to Frankfurt took about two days, said Cheliak, who helped organise the stand.

“Because of attacks, everything was closed. It was quite hard to find a car, and organise the whole process.”

But the stand is there, with a wide array of Ukranian books of every variety. It also has a stage, above which a large red light flashes when air raid sirens go off back in Ukraine.

Forty-six Ukrainian publishers will take part in the five-day fair, which opened Tuesday. Among the many authors attending are the well-known “punk poet” Sergiy Zhadan.

Ukrainian officials see high-profile events such as the fair as key to pushing back against Russia’s attempts to wipe out the country’s identity.

“Russia uses culture as a weapon,” said Ukrainian Culture Minister

Oleksandr Tkachenko, in a video message to the fair Tuesday.

He accused Moscow’s forces of having burned Ukrainian books and replaced them with Russian literature. “Russia is fighting against Ukrainian people and our identity.”

Emerging from Russia’s shadow

While Ukrainians have top billing at the fair, Russian state institutions, which usually run their nation’s stand, have been banned. Instead, prominent opponents of President Vladimir Putin have been given the stage.

While the Ukrainian publishing industry initially ground to a halt following Russia’s invasion in February, it has since rumbled back to life.

Sales may not be what they were before the conflict, but some types of books are proving popular, said Cheliak: Ukrainian history for example — and how to deal with trauma.

Pictoric sees the fair as a chance to show the world that Ukraine is about more than war — their displays includes not just illustrations inspired by the conflict, but others from before the war, covering a range of subjects.

“A lot of people did not know anything about Ukraine, and now we have a chance to show them what Ukraine is,” said one of the group’s illustrators, Anna Sarvira.

“For a long time we stayed in the shadow of Russia… We are trying to change that.”

UKRAINE

Zelensky to address Frankfurt book fair as Ukraine stars

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address this week's Frankfurt book fair, with organisers offering emphatic support to the country's literary scene in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Published: 18 October 2022 09:23 CEST
Zelensky to address Frankfurt book fair as Ukraine stars

Ukrainian authors led by “punk poet” Sergiy Zhadan will feature prominently at the world’s biggest publishing event.

Zelensky will make his speech Thursday via video link at the five-day annual fair, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the world and hundreds of exhibitors.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, is also due to speak at a side event.

Russian state institutions usually in charge of running their nation’s stand have been banned with prominent opponents of President Vladimir Putin instead given the stage.

The fair “has maintained close ties to the Ukrainian book industry for many years”, said the event’s director, Juergen Boos.

“We therefore want to offer direct support to our Ukrainian colleagues now as they withstand the Russian attack.”

The 2022 edition marks a return to near normal after what Boos called “two difficult years” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 fair was almost fully digital, while last year’s was muted with many authors joining only via video link.

This year’s event has no restrictions, although the number of countries represented – over 80 – is still below the level at the last pre-pandemic fair in 2019.

No ‘normality’

One of the most high-profile Ukrainian attendees will be Zhadan, a writer, translator and musician, and a key figure in the country’s literary scene.

The author, who has put his writing career on pause as he focuses on humanitarian aid and supporting the Ukrainian army, will read his poems at the fair and be interviewed.

While several other prominent events have been planned around Ukrainian writers and publishers, the fair will also offer a platform to Russian
dissidents and opponents of Putin.

Leonid Volkov, a leading ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and Irina Scherbakova, an activist from prominent rights group Memorial, will discuss the state of Russia’s opposition.

Popular Russian science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky – recently labelled a “foreign agent” by Moscow and put on a wanted list after denouncing
the war in Ukraine – will also be appearing.

Lighter subjects are also on the agenda, however, with an in-depth look at #BookTok, a growing community on social media network TikTok where users make
short videos reviewing and discussing books.

Other big names at the show include 2021 Nobel literature prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah from Tanzania and British-Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid, German-born actress Diane Kruger and American crime fiction author Donna Leon.

Spain is this year’s official guest of honour, and the fair will be opened Tuesday in the presence of Spain’s King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The huge gathering dates back to the Middle Ages, with the first fairs taking place shortly after the Gutenberg printing press was invented in nearby Mainz in 1436.

Solidarity with Iran

Meanwhile, on Monday Swiss author Kim de l’Horizon shaved their head on stage after winning the prestigious German Book Prize on Monday, in a show of solidarity with the women protesting in Iran.

“This award is not just for me,” the author, who identifies as non-binary, told the audience at the award ceremony in Frankfurt.

“I think the jury chose this text also to send a signal against hatred, for love and for the fight of all those people who are being suppressed because of their bodies,” they said.

After being announced as the winner for their debut novel “Blutbuch” (Blood book), the moustachioed author took to the stage and sang a song, before using an electric razor to shave off their hair on the podium.

The German Book Prize honours the best German-language novel of the year and comes with a €25,000 prize.

The award ceremony traditionally precedes the start of the Frankfurt book fair, which runs until Sunday.

Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death last month, days after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

By Sam Reeves

