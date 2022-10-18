Read news from:
Austria
CYBERSECURITY

German cybersecurity chief sacked for Russia links

Germany's cybersecurity chief was sacked on Tuesday after a TV satire show accused him of having ties to Russian intelligence services, with the country on high alert over potential sabotage activities by Moscow.

Published: 18 October 2022 17:07 CEST
Arne Schönbohm, President of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), at an event in August.
Arne Schönbohm, former President of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), was sacked Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Arne Schoenbohm, head of the Federal Cyber Security Authority (BSI), had been at the centre of intense speculation since the popular show accused him in early October of contacts with Russia.

He has now been relieved of his duties “with immediate effect”, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP on Tuesday, citing “the allegations revealed and widely discussed in the media” as one of the reasons behind the move.

The allegations “have permanently damaged the necessary public trust” in Schoenbohm as head of the authority, the spokesman said.

“This is all the more true in the current crisis situation regarding Russian hybrid warfare,” he added.

Schoenbohm was accused in the satire show on broadcaster ZDF of contacts with Russian secret services through an association he co-founded in 2012 known as the Cyber Security Council Germany.

One member of that association, Berlin cybersecurity company Protelion, reportedly operated under the name “Infotecs GmbH” until the end of March.

The report said this was a subsidiary of Russian cybersecurity company OAO Infotecs, founded by a former employee of the Russian KGB intelligence service.

According to other German media reports, Schoenbohm had maintained contact with the Cyber Security Council Germany until recently and the interior ministry had on August 24 approved a request for him to give a speech to the
association.

The interior ministry spokesman on Tuesday said all allegations against Schoenbohm would be “thoroughly and emphatically examined and subjected to a detailed evaluation”.

The cybersecurity chief would be “presumed innocent” in the meantime, he said.

The Handelsblatt daily had reported that there was “great annoyance” within the government over the allegations.

A planned joint appearance by Schoenbohm and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to present a report on German cybersecurity in 2022 was cancelled last week.

Commenting on the scandal then, Faeser said Germany was “vulnerable” to cyberattacks, “especially due to the threat posed by Russia’s war”.

Europe’s biggest economy has in recent years repeatedly accused Russia of online espionage attempts.

The most high-profile incident blamed on Russian hackers to date was a cyberattack in 2015 that paralysed the computer network of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, forcing the entire institution offline for days
while it was fixed.

Russia denies being behind such actions.

Tensions between Russia and Germany have only intensified since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BSI has warned that companies, individuals and critical infrastructure are at risk of being hit by Russian cyberattacks.

Last week, the rail network in the north of the country was temporarily paralysed by what operator Deutsche Bahn called “sabotage”, with some officials pointing the finger at Russia.

Important communications cables were cut at two sites, forcing rail services to be halted for three hours and causing travel chaos for thousands of passengers.

Moscow is also suspected of being behind explosions last month that set off leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany.

UKRAINE

Zelensky to address Frankfurt book fair as Ukraine stars

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address this week's Frankfurt book fair, with organisers offering emphatic support to the country's literary scene in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Published: 18 October 2022 09:23 CEST


Ukrainian authors led by “punk poet” Sergiy Zhadan will feature prominently at the world’s biggest publishing event.

Zelensky will make his speech Thursday via video link at the five-day annual fair, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the world and hundreds of exhibitors.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, is also due to speak at a side event.

Russian state institutions usually in charge of running their nation’s stand have been banned with prominent opponents of President Vladimir Putin instead given the stage.

The fair “has maintained close ties to the Ukrainian book industry for many years”, said the event’s director, Juergen Boos.

“We therefore want to offer direct support to our Ukrainian colleagues now as they withstand the Russian attack.”

The 2022 edition marks a return to near normal after what Boos called “two difficult years” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 fair was almost fully digital, while last year’s was muted with many authors joining only via video link.

This year’s event has no restrictions, although the number of countries represented – over 80 – is still below the level at the last pre-pandemic fair in 2019.

READ ALSO: Frankfurt to host thousands of people as book fair returns

No ‘normality’

One of the most high-profile Ukrainian attendees will be Zhadan, a writer, translator and musician, and a key figure in the country’s literary scene.

The author, who has put his writing career on pause as he focuses on humanitarian aid and supporting the Ukrainian army, will read his poems at the fair and be interviewed.

While several other prominent events have been planned around Ukrainian writers and publishers, the fair will also offer a platform to Russian
dissidents and opponents of Putin.

Leonid Volkov, a leading ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and Irina Scherbakova, an activist from prominent rights group Memorial, will discuss the state of Russia’s opposition.

Popular Russian science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky – recently labelled a “foreign agent” by Moscow and put on a wanted list after denouncing
the war in Ukraine – will also be appearing.

Lighter subjects are also on the agenda, however, with an in-depth look at #BookTok, a growing community on social media network TikTok where users make
short videos reviewing and discussing books.

Other big names at the show include 2021 Nobel literature prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah from Tanzania and British-Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid, German-born actress Diane Kruger and American crime fiction author Donna Leon.

Spain is this year’s official guest of honour, and the fair will be opened Tuesday in the presence of Spain’s King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The huge gathering dates back to the Middle Ages, with the first fairs taking place shortly after the Gutenberg printing press was invented in nearby Mainz in 1436.

Solidarity with Iran

Meanwhile, on Monday Swiss author Kim de l’Horizon shaved their head on stage after winning the prestigious German Book Prize on Monday, in a show of solidarity with the women protesting in Iran.

“This award is not just for me,” the author, who identifies as non-binary, told the audience at the award ceremony in Frankfurt.

“I think the jury chose this text also to send a signal against hatred, for love and for the fight of all those people who are being suppressed because of their bodies,” they said.

After being announced as the winner for their debut novel “Blutbuch” (Blood book), the moustachioed author took to the stage and sang a song, before using an electric razor to shave off their hair on the podium.

The German Book Prize honours the best German-language novel of the year and comes with a €25,000 prize.

The award ceremony traditionally precedes the start of the Frankfurt book fair, which runs until Sunday.

Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death last month, days after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

By Sam Reeves

