For members
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: How German cities are preparing for potential blackouts
Gas shortages and problems with nuclear power plants in France are raising fears about potential power outages across Germany this winter. Here’s how some cities are responding.
Published: 18 October 2022 11:05 CEST
On the south side of Frankfurter Allee in Berlin, the power failed in January 2018. Photo: picture alliance / Christophe Gateau/dpa | Christophe Gateau
ENERGY
Scholz extends life of Germany’s remaining nuclear plants
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered all three of Germany's remaining nuclear power plants to stay operational until mid-April, breaking an impasse that had caused a rift among his coalition partners as an energy crisis looms.
Published: 18 October 2022 08:32 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments