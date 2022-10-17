Read news from:
Majority of Germans ‘go to work when unwell’

The majority of working people in Germany go to work despite being ill, a new survey has found. Around one in 10 workers with Covid still show up at the office or continue to work from home.

Published: 17 October 2022 10:36 CEST
A woman blows her nose at her desk in the office.
A woman blows her nose at her desk in the office. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

The survey by health insurer Pronova BKK found that only 28 percent of Germans consistently stay at home when they are unwell.

According to the study, the most frequent health issue with which employees still go to work is back pain (49 percent), while 38 percent work despite allergy flare-ups. A third of employees with psychosomatic or psychological health issues also continue to go to work, while 20 percent go to work with contagious infections such as colds. 

READ ALSO: Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Germany

In the case of Covid infections, nine percent of sufferers show up at work, with 17 percent working from home, and another 17 percent staying home for a few days until the worst symptoms have passed, according to the survey. Eight percent of sufferers base their decision to return to work on how busy work is. Only 33 percent of those surveyed stay home until they are well if they have a mild Covid infection.

Gerd Herold, consulting physician at Pronova BKK, told Funke Mediengruppe that workers who go to the office despite testing positive for Covid present “an unreasonable risk,” both to themselves and other employees.

“Those who don’t take their time to heal risk viral illnesses also attacking the heart or other organs, or worsening symptoms suppressed by medication,” said Gerd Herold.

It seems that the experience with infection control during the Covid pandemic hasn’t changed the habit of showing up at work even when sick, Herold said. “Some people are worried about being seen as lazy or about colleagues having to substitute,” he said.

READ ALSO: What should I do if I get Covid in Germany?

The compulsion to go to work despite being unwell is referred to in occupational science as “presenteeism”, or “compulsive attendance”, and the reasons for this can vary greatly. 

Stefan Röpke, medical director at the psychotherapeutic specialist clinic group Oberberg Berlin-Brandenburg said: “There are people who go to work despite illness simply because they enjoy their job and like to put their energy into their work. But anxiety, a sense of duty or a lack of self-esteem can also be reasons for being present at work despite illness.”

Vocabulary

Employed – berufstätig

Infection protection – (der) Infektionsschutz

Presenteeism – (der) Präsentismus 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

GERMAN LANGUAGE

Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Germany

It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling a bit under the weather, here are the German words you'll need and some tips on what to do.

Published: 4 October 2022 12:57 CEST
Updated: 8 October 2022 08:57 CEST
Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Germany

Corona – In German, Covid is most commonly called Corona. Self-isolation and quarantine (Quarantänepflicht) rules currently vary from state to state, but if you test positive for Covid, you’ll generally have to isolate for a minimum of five days and a maximum of 10. 

READ ALSO: Germany to bring in new Covid rules ahead of ‘difficult’ winter

Eine Erkältung – this is the German term for a common cold. You can tell people “I have a cold” by saying either saying: ich habe eine Erkältung or ich bin erkältet.

A cold usually involves eine laufende Nase – a runny nose – so make sure you have a good supply of Taschentücher (pocket tissues) at home.

If you have a verstopfte Nase (blocked nose) you can buy a simple nasal spray (Nasenspray) from your local drugstore. 

But in Germany, because only pharmacies are able to sell medicines, you will need to pay a visit to die Apotheke if you want to get anything stronger.

READ ALSO: Why are medicines in Germany only available in pharmacies?

At the pharmacy, the pharmacist will usually need you to describe your symptoms, by asking you: Welche Symptome haben Sie?

A woman with a cold visits a pharmacy.

A woman with a cold visits a pharmacy. Photo: pa/obs/BPI | Shutterstock / Nestor Rizhniak

If it’s a cold you’re suffering from, you may have Halsschmerzen or Halsweh (sore throat), Kopfschmerzen (headache) or Husten (cough).

For a sore throat, you might be given Halstabletten or Halsbonbon (throat lozenges).

If you’re buying cough medicine you will probably be asked if you have a dry, chesty cough – Reizhusten – or if it is a produktiver Husten (wet, productive cough).

If you have one of these you may need some Hustensaft or Hustensirup (cough medicine). If you have a headache, you may also want to pick up a packet of Ibuprofen.

While selecting your Medikamente (medication), the pharmacist might ask you a couple of questions, such as:

Sind Sie mit diesen Medikamenten vertraut?

Are you familiar with this medication?

Haben Sie irgendwelche Unverträglichkeiten?

Do you have any intolerances?

They will also tell you about any Nebenwirkungen (side effects) the medicine could have.

Die Grippe – if you’ve struck down with a more serious illness, it’s likely to be die Grippe – the flu.

Flu symptoms usually include Fieber (fever), Schüttelfrost (chills), Gliederschmerzen (muscle aches), Schmerzen (aches) and Appetitlosigkeit (loss of appetite). While both Erkältungen and Grippe are very ansteckend (contagious), flu is usually more debilitating and might require a visit to the doctor.

However, as the pandemic is still with us, many German doctors’ surgeries (Arztpraxen) still ask patients to stay away or come in during special hours if they have cold or flu symptoms. 

But if you need a sick note (eine AU-Bescheinigung) and are suffering from mild respiratory diseases, you can get this over the phone, until at least November 30th, 2022.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The new rules around getting a sick note over the phone in Germany

If you are really unwell, however, you will need to go to the doctor at some point to get ein Rezept – a prescription. More serious cold and flu-related illnesses (Krankheiten) often involve Entzündungen (inflammations), which are often schmerzhaft (painful) and cause Rötung (redness).

Common inflammations include Nebenhöhlenentzündung (sinusitis), Bronchitis (bronchitis) and Mandelentzündung (tonsillitis).

