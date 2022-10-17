Read news from:
LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Housing bubbles, mind-aching homophones and flying dragons

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany, we look at changes to the housing market, confusing German words to hear, rock formations and kite season.

Published: 17 October 2022
Living in Germany: Housing bubbles, mind-aching homophones and flying dragons
Kites at a festival in Berlin on September 19th 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Could Germany’s priciest cities be set for a slump?

This week saw the Economics Ministry update its forecasts for the coming year – and it isn’t particularly good news for consumers. While we’re all hoping that this period of soaring costs will come to an end soon, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) reckons we could see a continuation of skyrocketing prices well into next year – and alongside high inflation, a recession could also be on the cards. However, there’s one area where price increases do seem to be slowing down: the German housing market.

A study by Swiss bank UBS has identified two German cities – Frankfurt and Munich – as areas with the highest risk of a housing bubble in the entirety of the Eurozone. The sobering report comes after years of double-digit property price increases that have made buying a home in both cities an increasingly unattainable dream. According to UBS, there are now clear signs that the housing market in the Hessian and Bavarian capitals is cooling down: prices grew by just five percent last year, and demand appears to be tapering off due as borrowing gets more expensive. 

Among some of the astounding stats from the study is that current house prices in Munich are equivalent to a whopping 46 years of rental income – which is pretty incredible, given that Munich has some of the highest rents in Germany. Let us know if you think it’s still worth buying a home in Germany – or if long-term renting is the way to go. 

Tweet of the week

Just when you thought you were making progress in German, some tricksy homophones like these come along to make everything confusing again. Personally, we think the wieder willig / widerwillig one is particularly cruel. Have any of these tripped you up before? 

Where is this?

Autumn in Saxony

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Robert Michael

These stunning rock formations can only mean one thing: this is, of course, the Basteibrücke (Bastion Bridge) which weaves between soaring sandstone mountains in the Saxon Switzerland National Park. With Germany experiencing something of an Indian Summer right now, it’s the perfect time to get out hiking and explore some awe-inspiring natural landscapes – and, if you’re lucky, even catch a sunrise or two. 

Did you know?

Autumn is in full swing in Germany, and one of the ways Germans like to enjoy some fresh air on cooler days is by getting out to a park and flying a kite. Interestingly enough, “kite” in German is “Drachen” – which literally means dragon. We’re not quite sure how they got this adorable name, but it could be to do with the popularity of flying dragon-shaped kites, given how well they stay in the air.

Fans of kite-flying – and kites in general – should definitely put a visit to Berlin’s annual ‘Festival der Riesendrachen’ (festival of huge kites, or dragons) on their bucket list. The kite festival is held on Tempelhofer Feld, a former airport that was turned into a public park and still has the old runways – making it the ideal location for kite flying. You’ll see your fair share of actual dragons there, along with other weird and wonderful kites, but the main idea is: the bigger the better. And if you’re lucky, you may also catch some storytellers spinning tales about dragons that the whole family can enjoy. 

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Falling in love with learning German, autumn colours and back to the DDR

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at getting back into the swing of learning the language, an English-influenced German map, autumn colours and an interesting DDR museum.

Published: 10 October 2022
Living in Germany: Falling in love with learning German, autumn colours and back to the DDR

Falling in love with learning German 

As many of you will be aware, learning a foreign language can be a love/hate experience. Sometimes it’s rewarding and you feel like a super-human for managing to communicate in another language. But often it’s frustrating when you can’t seem to get your point across in the way you’d like. When moving abroad to a country where you have to get to grips with (at least the basics) of another language, you can find yourself stuck in a rut. Or bogged down by bureaucratic vocabulary. We wrote recently about how to get back into the groove of learning German – whether it’s taking up a hobby in your German town or city, playing games, socialising or checking out a German film or TV show. Trying out some of these things is sure to spark your interest in learning new words or picking up grammar tips away from a classroom. What’s helped you fall in love with learning German? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Coming up on our Germany in Focus podcast, The Local team will be sharing some of the things that have helped us improve our language skills while living in Germany. In the latest episode of our podcast we discuss Covid rules and how the German government is preparing for a winter wave, the minimum wage increase, energy changes  and some cool German festivals. You can listen HERE

Tweet of the week

Hambury and Barlen? This map from a Reddit user is a version of Germany with English-equivalent names. 

Where is this?

Autumn in Thuringia

Photo: DPA/Martin Schutt

Blue skies and the beginnings of autumn oranges and yellows could be seen clearly on Thursday at the Kammberg, a scenic viewpoint in the Thuringian Forest near Gräfenroda. After a cold start to autumn in Germany, there have been a few stunning days this week across the country. Let’s hope we can enjoy some calm weather in the coming days to get out and explore. 

Did you know?

For those interested in German history, there’s a way to travel back in time to the German Democratic Republic (GDR). A museum in Saxony has recreated a traditional East German Plattenbau apartment. From typical GDR furniture and crockery to small details like butter and beer in original packaging, it truly is 1983 in the DDR Museum Pirna, south east of Dresden. The museum’s specially built apartment opened in September and it is hoped that it will attract more visitors to the area. The items come from the collection of Roland Schmidt, who is the former head of the Auerbach housing cooperative. He said they were “German cultural assets” and he hopes the exhibition will help show young people how East Germans lived back then. Keep a look out for toys of the era and popular plush figures like Pittiplatsch, Schnatterinchen and Moppi on display in the children’s room.

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

