Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Schweigen

Shhh! Don't tell anyone.

Published: 17 October 2022 13:17 CEST
German word of the day: Schweigen
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Schweigen?

Because it’s important both as a noun and a verb in German, especially if someone asks you to keep a secret. 

What does it mean?

As a noun das Schweigen means “silence” and as a verb, schweigen means “to be silent” or “to keep quiet”. It sounds like this.

Native English speakers might find it a little hard at first to get their heads around the verb schweigen, as English doesn’t have an equivalent verb. Instead, English usually uses the verb “to be” and an adjective i.e. “to be silent” or “to be quiet”, whereas in German you can just conjugate schweigen to say things like er schweigt – “he’s keeping quiet”. 

Schweigen is often used in German in the context of keeping a secret or keeping quiet about something and die Schweigepflicht – a compound noun made up of Schweigen and die Pflicht (duty) – is the word for a duty of confidentiality. 

You’ll sometimes see Schweigen in German newspaper reports when the government or officials are keeping something quiet, or failing to publicly respond to an issue. A recent example relates to the dispute over keeping Germany’s nuclear power stations online, which prompted one newspaper to ask:

Und wie reagieren die Grünen? Mit vielsagendem Schweigen! 

And how do the Greens react? With a meaningful silence! 

Use it like this:

Wer schweigt, stimmt zu!

Whoever is silent agrees!

Wieso schweigst du?
Why aren’t you saying anything?

Wir brechen das Schweigen!
We’re breaking the silence!

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Augenblick

It’ll only take a second to learn this German word.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:04 CEST
German word of the day: Augenblick

Why do I need to know Augenblick?

Because it’s commonly used in spoken German to signify a very short space of time.

What does it mean?

Der Augenblick is a compound noun made up of the word for “eye” (das Auge) and “view” (der Blick) to mean “moment”.

Its use can be traced all the way back to the 13th century when the Middle High German word ougenblick was used to mean “very short period of time”.

To help you remember Augenblick, you can think of the phrase “the blink of an eye”, which sounds similar, and is also used to express a brief timeframe.

You’ll most commonly hear Augenblick in the context of waiting in modern German. For example, if you’re waiting to speak to a customer service worker in a shop or on the phone, they might say: Einen Augenblick, bitte – “One moment, please!”.

While more generally used to talk about short bursts of time, Augenblick can also be used to refer to the present moment, in the same way people use “at the moment”  or “currently” in English. For example, you might hear people say things like: 

Im Augenblick bin ich wirklich glücklich

I’m really happy at the moment

Other examples of how to use Augenblick:

Kreditkarten werden im Augenblick nicht akzeptiert

Credit cards are not accepted at the moment

Im Augenblick ist er nicht mein Hauptproblem

He’s not my main concern at the moment
SHOW COMMENTS