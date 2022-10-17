Flights cancelled in Germany as Eurowings three-day strike begins

The pilots are striking from Monday to Wednesday after talks broke down during negotiations with bosses of the Lufthansa subsidiary, their union – the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) – said last week.

They are calling for better working conditions, including a reduction in their workloads by limiting their maximum flying time and extending rest periods.

The strike is causing disruption for air travellers across Germany.

Düsseldorf Airport has been hit particularly hard. According to the airport, 102 of the 171 Eurowings flights planned for Monday were cancelled by Eurowings before the strike began.

In Cologne/Bonn, 43 connections were axed, and in Stuttgart, 40 takeoffs and landings were cancelled.

It’s the second time in less than 14 days that pilots at the Lufthansa subsidiary have gone on strike. During the first strike on October 6th, about half of all flights were axed. As a result, tens of thousands of passengers had to switch to other flights or the train – or postpone their trip.

The fact that a large number of flights can take place despite the strike is partly due to the fact that aircraft from the Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe are not affected by the industrial action. They are flying “at full capacity” during the strike, the firm said.

Meanwhile, the airline Eurowings Discover, which operates from Frankfurt and Munich, is also not affected by the VC’s current strike call.

The Lufthansa subsidiary is also using aircraft from partner companies to operate some of its flights, it said.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union called on Eurowings pilots to stop working from midnight on Monday up to and including Wednesday October 19th in a bid to fight for improved working conditions.

Eurowings has slammed the strike as disproportionate.

The firm is asking customers to check the status of their flight on its website or via the Eurowings app. Passengers are to be offered other travel options – such as switching to the train or rebooking on another flight.