Flights cancelled in Germany as Eurowings three-day strike begins

Dozens of flights at German airports were cancelled on Monday as pilots from Eurowings walked out on strike.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:59 CEST
Travellers stand in line at the Eurowings check-in counter at Düsseldorf Airport on Monday, where several flights are cancelled in the strike.
Travellers stand in line at the Eurowings check-in counter at Düsseldorf Airport on Monday, where several flights are cancelled in the strike. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil

The pilots are striking from Monday to Wednesday after talks broke down during negotiations with bosses of the Lufthansa subsidiary, their union – the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) – said last week.

They are calling for better working conditions, including a reduction in their workloads by limiting their maximum flying time and extending rest periods.

The strike is causing disruption for air travellers across Germany. 

Düsseldorf Airport has been hit particularly hard. According to the airport, 102 of the 171 Eurowings flights planned for Monday were cancelled by Eurowings before the strike began.

In Cologne/Bonn, 43 connections were axed, and in Stuttgart, 40 takeoffs and landings were cancelled.

It’s the second time in less than 14 days that pilots at the Lufthansa subsidiary have gone on strike. During the first strike on October 6th, about half of all flights were axed. As a result, tens of thousands of passengers had to switch to other flights or the train – or postpone their trip.

The fact that a large number of flights can take place despite the strike is partly due to the fact that aircraft from the Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe are not affected by the industrial action. They are flying “at full capacity” during the strike, the firm said.

Meanwhile, the airline Eurowings Discover, which operates from Frankfurt and Munich, is also not affected by the VC’s current strike call.

The Lufthansa subsidiary is also using aircraft from partner companies to operate some of its flights, it said.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union called on Eurowings pilots to stop working from midnight on Monday up to and including Wednesday October 19th in a bid to fight for improved working conditions. 

Eurowings has slammed the strike as disproportionate.

The firm is asking customers to check the status of their flight on its website or via the Eurowings app. Passengers are to be offered other travel options – such as switching to the train or rebooking on another flight.

More than 200 flights cancelled in Germany as Eurowings pilots strike

Flight passengers may face disruption on Thursday after Eurowings pilots staged a full-day walkout in Germany.

Published: 6 October 2022 10:58 CEST
A spokesperson for the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union, which represents pilots, told DPA that the industrial action began as planned in the early hours of Thursday morning. VC called for a walkout at the Lufthansa subsidiary after negotiations for better working conditions and wages collapsed. 

As a result of the strike, Eurowings expects about half of all its flights to be cancelled on Thursday, affecting up to 30,000 passengers. 

On average, the Lufthansa subsidiary operates around 500 flights a day, carrying 50,000 to 70,000 passengers to destinations across Germany and Europe.

Eurowings plans to operate on Thursday mainly with aircraft from its Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe, which is not on strike, but also with aircraft from partner companies.

A spokesperson for the company told DPA on Wednesday that disruption would vary across different airports.

Airports such as Mallorca, Stockholm or Prague, which are frequently served by Eurowings Europe, are less affected by the strike.

German destinations, on the other hand, are likely to be much more affected. In Düsseldorf alone, the largest Eurowings location, 118 flights are likely to be cancelled, according to the airport. Just 60 are likely to run.

At Cologne/Bonn airport, 61 of the planned 90 flights were cancelled. The strike action is set to last until midnight on Thursday. 

Eurowings is asking customers to check the status of their flight on the Eurowings website or via the Eurowings app. Passengers whose flights are cancelled should be offered other travel options, such as travelling by train or rebooking. 

Why are pilots striking?

VC’s central demand in the dispute is better working hours and conditions for pilots. The union has argued that current agreements on working hours and rest periods haven’t been updated since 2015, and is calling for the introduction of maximum flight duty times. 

“The workload has increased significantly,” said Matthias Baier, a spokesman for VC. “The employer regularly pushes staff to the maximum permitted limit,” 

Meanwhile, Eurowings has slammed the strike as disproportionate and irresponsible.

Head of personnel Kai Duve called the demands “excessive in times when millions of people are afraid of a cold winter and the next heating bill”, adding that the action could harm the future viability of the flight operations as well as endangering jobs at the airline. 

Eurowings said it was expecting “largely normal flight operations” to resume on Friday.

