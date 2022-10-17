For members
HEALTH
7 things to know about visiting a doctor in Germany
Going to the doctor when you're living abroad is a necessary part of life, but it can feel a little daunting. Here are some cultural quirks to look out for in Germany.
Published: 17 October 2022 17:14 CEST
A doctor's waiting room in Germany. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Daniel Karmann
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Housing bubbles, mind-aching homophones and flying dragons
In our weekly roundup about life in Germany, we look at changes to the housing market, confusing German words to hear, rock formations and kite season.
Published: 17 October 2022 15:14 CEST
