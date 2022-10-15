Read news from:
German minister warns Russia could use ‘people as weapons’

Published: 15 October 2022 14:40 CEST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gesticulates as she delivers a speech. Photo: Ina FASSBENDER/AFP

Germany’s foreign minister warned Saturday that Russia could seek to spark division in the West through refugees, as Moscow seeks to expand its “hybrid war”.

“This war is not only waged with weapons, it is also waged with energy and  for that, we have found an answer. But it will also be waged with fear and division, and that is precisely what we have to prevent,” said Annalena Baerbock at a congress of her Greens’ party.

“In this situation it is clear what will be next — refugees and not refugees from Ukraine… but because this war is hybrid, other countries are also participating,” Baerbock said, pointing to Serbia which she accused of letting in planeloads of migrants without visas.

Stressing that there cannot be a situation “where people are being used as weapons”, the minister said Germany was in talks with the Czech Republic and Slovakia on the issue.

Germany has in recent weeks warned about Belgrade’s visa-free travel regime for several countries whose citizens use Serbia as a springboard to enter the EU.

Serbia, a candidate for eventual EU membership, lies on the so-called Balkan route used by migrants heading towards Western Europe as they flee war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Although the route is nowhere as busy as it was during Europe’s migrant crisis in 2015, tens of thousands still pass through the region annually.

Germany took in over a million migrants during the 2015 crisis, but the move left Europe’s biggest economy deeply divided. Misgivings among some voters eventually resulted in the arrival of the far-right AfD party in parliament.

The European Commission’s 2022 report on migration and asylum released this month found an “increasing number of people” were arriving by air to Serbia due to its “visa-free regimes”.

It said it was “crucial” that Western Balkan partners “align their visa policies” with the EU to decrease pressure on the route.

Russia’s Rosneft sues Germany over refinery seizures

Russian oil giant Rosneft has filed a complaint against the German government for taking control of its German-based refineries, a court said Friday, as energy tensions run high following Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:38 CEST
Berlin in September took control of Rosneft’s German subsidiaries, which account for about 12 percent of oil refining capacity in the country, and placed them under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency.

“We can confirm the complaint has been received,” the Federal Administrative Court in the eastern German city of Leipzig told AFP.

Lawyers representing Rosneft in the dispute had earlier released a statement explaining the legal action targeting Germany’s economy and climate ministry.

“The factual requirements… for the order of forced administration are not met,” the Malmendier law firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“Rosneft has always fulfilled its commitment in Germany and the existing contracts in good commercial practice and without political influence, despite the conflict in Ukraine,” it said.

READ ALSO: Germany seizes Russian energy firm’s subsidiaries

Berlin said the dramatic move last month was necessary to counter “a threat to the security of energy supply”, as relations with Moscow deteriorate and Germany rushes to wean itself off Russian oil.

Rosneft’s German branches operate three refineries in Germany, including the key PCK Schwedt refinery that supplies most of the oil consumed in the capital and the surrounding region, including Berlin-Brandenburg airport.

In April, Germany took the unprecedented step of temporarily taking control of Russian gas firm Gazprom’s German subsidiary, after an opaque transfer of ownership of the company set alarm bells ringing in Berlin.

Gazprom, which before the war supplied around 55 percent of Germany’s natural gas needs, began slashing deliveries through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the wake of the February invasion, before halting the flow altogether at the end of August.

“Rosneft’s case is fundamentally different from Gazprom’s case,” Malmendier said.

