TRAVEL NEWS

Eurowings pilots to stage three-day strike

Eurowings pilots will stage a three-day strike next week after talks on improving working conditions at the German low-cost carrier failed, a union said Friday, their second walkout this month.

Published: 15 October 2022 09:37 CEST
Eurowings pilots to strike. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

The pilots will strike from Monday to Wednesday after they could not reach an agreement in negotiations with bosses of the Lufthansa subsidiary, their union Cockpit said.

They are calling for a reduction in their workloads, notably through limiting their maximum flying time and extending rest periods.

The airline regularly pushed pilots to the maximum permitted limits, causing a “significant burden, which needs to be lightened”, Cockpit said in a statement.

“Due to totally inadequate offers, the workers have no choice but to show their displeasure with the workload with a strike, and to ratchet up pressure,” said Matthias Baier, a Cockpit spokesman.

Eurowings pilots staged a one-day strike last week, leading to disruption for some 30,000 passengers as the airline cancelled a string of flights.

The airline has previously criticised the pilots’ demands as “disproportionate and irresponsible”, saying they are set to get pay rises in the coming months.

The European aviation sector has been hit by a growing number of strikes in recent months among pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.

High inflation has triggered calls for pay hikes, while the sector also faces a shortage of workers after many jobs were cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lufthansa pilots agreed last month not to go on strike again until at least the end of June next year under a pay deal negotiated with the airline.

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: How will Germany’s new €49 travel ticket work?

After months of deliberations, Germany's transport ministers and federal and state governments agreed on a new €49 travel ticket on Thursday. Here’s what we know so far about how it will work.

Published: 14 October 2022 11:21 CEST
When will the ticket be available?

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has said that the €49 ticket will be introduced as quickly as possible, and has set a target of January 1st, 2023. 

Where will the €49 ticket be valid?

Like the €9 ticket, the new travel card will be valid on all local and regional trains, U-bahns, trams and buses across the country. That means ticket holders in one state will be able to travel on regional transport in every other state.

As with the €9 ticket, the €49 travel card won’t be valid on high-speed and long-distance trains such as IC and ICEs.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Germany’s long-distance train services will change from December 

Where can I buy the ticket?

The ticket will be available in the form of a monthly, digital subscription. It will be automatically renewed at the end of each month unless transport users cancel their subscription, which they will be able to do at any time.

Transport Minister Wissing has so far said that the ticket will not be available in paper form. But, as this may disadvantage some older transport users, this may change.

How long will this offer last?

While the €9 ticket offer only lasted for 3 months, plans for the €49 ticket seem to be open-ended.

The transport ministers’ plans initially envisage a subscription model for a period of two years, after which the offer will be re-evaluated.

How much cheaper is the €49 ticket than other travel cards?

Though almost five times more expensive than the €9 ticket, the new nationwide ticket is, on average, significantly lower in cost than the monthly tickets of Germany’s regional transport associations.

An ADAC report from 2021 found that, on average, commuters in Germany paid around €80 for a monthly ticket in 2021, and as much as €112 in Hamburg.

The fact that the €49 ticket is also valid nationwide will also save a lot of money for commuters who have to travel regularly between states.

How will the ticket be financed?

While the €9 ticket was financed by the federal government to the tune of around €2.5 billion, the cost of around €3 billion for the €49 model will be shared between the federal and state governments.

READ ALSO: ‘Simple is better’: German states unite over €49 ticket offer

However, the states have said that they are only prepared to co-finance the offer if the federal government provides more money for local public transport on a permanent basis. The transport ministers of the federal states are calling for a further €4 billion for the expansion and maintenance of local public transport.

It’s likely that the exact details will be further thrashed out at the next conference of state presidents.

Will there be further discounts for benefits recipients or young people?

There are currently no plans for any reductions to the nationwide €49 ticket for young people or for those receiving benefits. Local discounts at the state level will remain in place. However, children up to the age of six will be able to ride with a ticket holder for free. 

