Russia’s Rosneft sues Germany over refinery seizures

Russian oil giant Rosneft has filed a complaint against the German government for taking control of its German-based refineries, a court said Friday, as energy tensions run high following Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:38 CEST
Two cars enter the Schwedt oil refinery in Brandenburg.
Two cars enter the Schwedt oil refinery in Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

Berlin in September took control of Rosneft’s German subsidiaries, which account for about 12 percent of oil refining capacity in the country, and placed them under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency.

“We can confirm the complaint has been received,” the Federal Administrative Court in the eastern German city of Leipzig told AFP.

Lawyers representing Rosneft in the dispute had earlier released a statement explaining the legal action targeting Germany’s economy and climate ministry.

“The factual requirements… for the order of forced administration are not met,” the Malmendier law firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“Rosneft has always fulfilled its commitment in Germany and the existing contracts in good commercial practice and without political influence, despite the conflict in Ukraine,” it said.

Berlin said the dramatic move last month was necessary to counter “a threat to the security of energy supply”, as relations with Moscow deteriorate and Germany rushes to wean itself off Russian oil.

Rosneft’s German branches operate three refineries in Germany, including the key PCK Schwedt refinery that supplies most of the oil consumed in the capital and the surrounding region, including Berlin-Brandenburg airport.

In April, Germany took the unprecedented step of temporarily taking control of Russian gas firm Gazprom’s German subsidiary, after an opaque transfer of ownership of the company set alarm bells ringing in Berlin.

Gazprom, which before the war supplied around 55 percent of Germany’s natural gas needs, began slashing deliveries through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the wake of the February invasion, before halting the flow altogether at the end of August.

“Rosneft’s case is fundamentally different from Gazprom’s case,” Malmendier said.

ANGELA MERKEL

Merkel says no regrets over Germany’s Russia gas deals

Former chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she did not regret taking on Russia as a major gas supplier for Germany during her 16 years in office.

Published: 13 October 2022 17:06 CEST
Germany’s reliance on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles’ heel for Berlin in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But when she was chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy, Merkel said Germany needed to ramp up its gas imports to fill an energy gap as it wound down its use of nuclear energy.

“It was also very rational and comprehensible to procure gas via pipelines from Russia, which was cheaper than LNG (liquefied natural gas) from elsewhere in the world like the US, Saudi Arabia or Qatar,” she told journalists in Lisbon.

“Even during the Cold War, Russia was a reliable energy supplier,” noted Merkel, who grew up behind the Iron Curtain in communist East Germany.

“And in that respect, I don’t regret my decisions at all. Rather, I believe that it was correct from the perspective at that time.”

She also rejected speculation that her willingness to do deals with President Vladimir Putin was a bid to change Russia using trade.

“I never believed that there’s such a thing as change through trade, but there was definitely a connection through trade,” she said.

‘Respect’ for Zelensky

Merkel was in the Portuguese capital to serve as president of the jury of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

Russia’s “brutal assault” of Ukraine necessitated a change in how Germany handled Moscow, Merkel added — and “the new government is doing that”.

Germany’s former chancellor left the political stage in December 2021 after four consecutive terms in Germany’s top job as a highly respected world leader.

Barely two months later, her legacy was tarnished by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

She and her coalition of conservatives and Social Democrats have in particular come under fire over the energy deals that left Germany dependent on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies.

Her backing for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany had also long irked allies.

The project was shelved by current Chancellor Olaf Scholz in late February over Russia’s aggression.

Merkel has made only a handful of public appearances since retiring from politics, but she has sharply condemned Putin’s war.

She has also said she has the “highest respect” for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

