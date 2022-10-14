Read news from:
Germany says gas reserves filled to 95 percent sooner than expected

Germany on Friday said it had filled its gas reserves to 95 percent of capacity faster than expected as it prepares for a winter deprived of Russian energy supplies.

Published: 14 October 2022 16:58 CEST
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

Europe’s largest economy had been heavily dependent on Russian gas and has raced to bolster its reserves after deliveries from Russia halted following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Storage levels today surpassed an average level of 95 percent,” the economy ministry said in a statement.

“That shows that regulation is having an effect and supply is strengthened for the coming winter.”

Berlin in July adopted a raft of measures so that gas stocks would reach 95 percent of capacity by November. Economy Minister Robert Habeck called Friday’s report an “important milestone”.

He said government measures had managed “to regulate a market that was largely unregulated in the past decades so that we could fill the storage facilities faster than expected despite the halt in deliveries via the Nord Stream 1” pipeline from Russia.

Habeck’s ministry said that in October 2021, months before the current crisis began, storage was at an average of 72 percent versus 95.14 percent today.

The government said energy-saving measures in recent weeks and massive purchases of gas from other suppliers had led to significant progress.

It has spent 1.50 billion euros ($1.46 billion) to buy liquefied natural gas, with Qatar and the United States being major suppliers, and five new LNG terminals are planned to import it by sea.

Meanwhile France said this week it had started sending natural gas to Germany as part of its pledge to ensure EU energy solidarity in the face of Russian-imposed shortages in response to Western sanctions.

Berlin has also introduced measures allowing more coal-based power and reducing energy consumption in public buildings.

“Now we need to continue to strengthen supply for the coming winter,” Habeck said on Friday.

The German government warned this week that the country would sink into recession next year as the economy battles skyrocketing energy costs following Russia’s gas shutdown.

Unveiling the government’s latest forecasts of 0.4 percent economic contraction and seven percent inflation for 2023, Habeck painted a dark picture of a “serious energy crisis”.

Russia’s Rosneft sues Germany over refinery seizures

Russian oil giant Rosneft has filed a complaint against the German government for taking control of its German-based refineries, a court said Friday, as energy tensions run high following Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:38 CEST
Berlin in September took control of Rosneft’s German subsidiaries, which account for about 12 percent of oil refining capacity in the country, and placed them under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency.

“We can confirm the complaint has been received,” the Federal Administrative Court in the eastern German city of Leipzig told AFP.

Lawyers representing Rosneft in the dispute had earlier released a statement explaining the legal action targeting Germany’s economy and climate ministry.

“The factual requirements… for the order of forced administration are not met,” the Malmendier law firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“Rosneft has always fulfilled its commitment in Germany and the existing contracts in good commercial practice and without political influence, despite the conflict in Ukraine,” it said.

Berlin said the dramatic move last month was necessary to counter “a threat to the security of energy supply”, as relations with Moscow deteriorate and Germany rushes to wean itself off Russian oil.

Rosneft’s German branches operate three refineries in Germany, including the key PCK Schwedt refinery that supplies most of the oil consumed in the capital and the surrounding region, including Berlin-Brandenburg airport.

In April, Germany took the unprecedented step of temporarily taking control of Russian gas firm Gazprom’s German subsidiary, after an opaque transfer of ownership of the company set alarm bells ringing in Berlin.

Gazprom, which before the war supplied around 55 percent of Germany’s natural gas needs, began slashing deliveries through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the wake of the February invasion, before halting the flow altogether at the end of August.

“Rosneft’s case is fundamentally different from Gazprom’s case,” Malmendier said.

