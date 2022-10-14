Read news from:
Austria
ECONOMY

Fact check: Is Germany heading into a recession next year?

Gloomy forecasts from the German Economics Ministry suggest that the country could be entering into a recession. We look at the facts - and how it could affect people in Germany.

Published: 14 October 2022 17:08 CEST
A sign advertises an empty retail unit in North-Rhine Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

On Wednesday, Germany’s Ministry of Economics released their latest economic forecasts for 2023 – and the outlook is increasingly bleak.

For one, the cost of living looks set to rise steeply for another year in a row, with inflation reaching seven percent – just one percentage point below this year’s figure of eight percent. 

It means that the highest rise in consumer prices since the 1970s is set to continue, putting a drag on household incomes and worsening the woes of people who are already struggling to pay their bills. In September alone – following the end of the €9 travel ticket and the fuel tax cut – inflation rose to 10 percent, marking the highest level since the Second World War.

READ ALSO: German government expects recession and high inflation in 2023

But the other side of the story may be equally worrying for households in Germany: the Economics Ministry has also predicted that the country may slip into a recession next year. 

After a slight growth rate of 1.4 percent in 2022, the government believes Europe’s largest economy is set to shrink by 0.4 percent in early 2023. This is largely a knock-on effect of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has led to a huge spike in energy prices and increased costs for both individuals and businesses. 

But what would it mean for people living in Germany if a recession truly does bite – and how likely is it to happen? We take a look at the facts. 

What’s the definition of a recession?

According Sebastian Dullien, Director of the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) at the Hans Böckler Foundation, a recession is a phase in an economic cycle when the economy starts to contract, incomes fall and unemployment rises.

It’s one of four key phases that an economy can find itself in: the economic low (depression), the upswing (expansion), the boom and the downswing (recession). 

To enter what’s known as a technical recession, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – the market value of all products and services a nation produces and sells – has to fall for two consecutive quarters. 

However, many leading economics research institutes prefer to look at production potential instead, i.e. how high GDP would be if the full capacities of workers and machines were fully utilised. If a country performs under its potential for two quarters in a row, the institutes characterise this as a depression. 

How likely is this to happen?

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continuing to disrupt the energy markets, experts believe that a recession is almost certainly on the cards for the end of this year or the start of next.

“At the moment, the question is no longer whether we will have a recession, but how bad it will be,” Jens Südekum, professor of international economics at Heinrich Heine University told Tagesschau.

According to Südekum, a drop-off in gas deliveries of around 20 percent would have already been enough to prompt a recession, but with Russia ceasing deliveries through Nord Stream 1 entirely, an economic slump is even more likely. That’s partly because households who managed to save money during the Covid crisis are now seeing their savings eked away by soaring costs, which means they’re unlikely to spend as much as they would otherwise.

Dullien, meanwhile, believes that disaster could still be averted in the event of a ceasefire in the Ukraine. 

However, the current hike in the cost of living has led to a dip in prosperity and a huge reduction in consumer spending power – key risk factors for a recession. At the same time, supply difficulties and bottlenecks are continuing, which has also impacted the economy. 

READ ALSO: German inflation hits record high as consumer confidence dips

What’s going on with the economy right now?

At the start of the year, Germany narrowly missed a technical recession after the economy grew by 0.8 percent following a decline the previous quarter. From April to June, GPD grew by just 0.1 percent as the effects of the war started to be felt.

It’s still unclear whether the economy shrank or grew in the third quarter of the year, though the end of Covid travel rules as well as energy relief measures like the €9 ticket could brighten an otherwise gloomy picture somewhat. 

A sign advertises rail ticket subscriptions in Erfurt Central Station.

A sign advertises rail ticket subscriptions in Erfurt Central Station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

However, there are signs that consumer confidence has plummeted in recent months and that retailers could see a particularly subdued Christmas season this year. The German Retail Association’s monthly barometer, which is determined by a survey of 1600 consumers, fell in October for the third month in a row and reached a record low of 84.14 points – likely due to fears over the rising cost of living. 

What would a recession mean for people in Germany? 

While it’s hard to predict the exact impact of a recession on individuals, there are some noticeable things that start to happen when the economy starts to shrink.

One is that unemployment starts to rise as businesses cut back and start letting go off staff. This could mean that more people in Germany have to rely on the state or their savings, and that job prospects and job security start to decline. 

There also tends to a be a drop in demand as people cut back on their spending, which in turn makes the recession even more entrenched. People may also see a drop in prices, which may sound like good news, but tends to be matched by falling wages as well.

This is because the balance of power tends to shift in favour of employers when jobs are scarce: graduates finding their first job may settle for a lower wage off the bat, while unions may find themselves with less leverage for collective bargaining. 

People may also find that banks are far less friendly when it comes to lending money. You might find that your credit card company suddenly reduces your spending limit, or that it’s much harder to get a mortgage than it was before. 

READ ALSO: German tenant groups see sharp increase in people who can’t pay utility bills

Can the government do anything about it?

Though much is out of the government’s control in a situation like this, there are some things politicians can do to try and improve the economic outlook.

According to Dullien, the most important thing is to try and boost citizens’ purchasing power, which in turn could boost spending. For that reason, measures like the gas price cap, which reduce people’s expenses, could be a key weapon in the fight to ward off a recession. 

Customers purchase groceries in a supermarket in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony.

Customers purchase groceries in a supermarket in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

In a similar vein, businesses could also play a role in improving Germany’s economic prospects. At a time when many are introducing saving measures, bosses should think about doing the opposite and start to raise employees’ wages, Dullien said. 

This is because high inflation can cut into workers’ spending power, meaning that if wages don’t rise proportionately, it could actually harm business prospects in the future. 

According to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, Frankfurt is second only to Toronto in terms of its risk of suffering a major decline in property prices. In Munich, too – one of Germany’s priciest cities – the housing market could be dramatically overheated.

In a list of 25 global cities facing a housing bubble, Frankfurt landed in second place with a value of 2.21 and Munich was in fourth place with a value of 1.80. Values of more than 1.50 represent a housing-bubble risk, the Swiss bank revealed.

“Investors considering purchases in these regions of Germany for yield considerations should exercise caution at present,” advised Maximilian Kunkel, UBS chief investment strategist in Germany.

READ ALSO: Why Germany’s property boom could be coming to an end

In the cities analysed, house prices grew by an average of 10 percent between mid-2021 and mid-2022. However, researchers believe the pace of growth is out of step with current economic realities.

For a long time, a combination of urbanisation – people increasingly moving to cities – and low financing costs have made it easier for people to purchase homes. 

The low interest rates have meant that house prices have steadily decoupled from local incomes and rents over the past decade, UBS said.

“The cities with the highest bubble risk have seen inflation-adjusted price increases averaging 60 percent over this period, while real incomes and rents have only risen by about 12 percent,” the researchers explained. 

But interest rate rises to combat inflation and increased economic uncertainty could soon lead to a reversal of this trend. 

“Imbalances in global metropolitan housing markets are highly elevated and prices are out of sync with rising interest rates,” said the report.

Mortgage rates have almost doubled in most of the cities analysed since mid-2021, reducing the amount of living space potentially buyers can afford.

According to UBS, a skilled service worker can now only afford around 50 square metres of living space on average – around a third lower than what they could have purchased a year ago.

In Munich, this trend is particularly severe: a skilled service worker can afford one bedroom fewer than they could before the pandemic. 

Nevertheless, Frankfurt and Munich still remain more affordable for this type of buyer than other global metropoles such as London, Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles. In Munich, a skilled service worker needs to work an average of 12 years to be able to afford a flat, while in Frankfurt, it’s an average of nine. 

‘The boom is coming to an end’

According to the study, Frankfurt and Munich currently have the highest risk of a housing bubble in the entirety of the Eurozone. 

In Frankfurt in particular, the housing market is already starting to cool off. After around a decade of consistent double-digit price increases, growth has now declined for the first time.

“Between mid-2021 and mid-2022, property prices only rose by around five percentage points,” the report revealed. 

However, flat prices in Frankfurt are still more than 60 percent above the level of five years ago.

These survey results are backed up by the Immowelt Preiskompass. According to the property search portal Immowelt, the second quarter of 2022 saw reduced interest from buyers dampen purchase prices. This trend continued in the third quarter of the year, cementing the turnaround on the housing market. 

READ ALSO: Why house prices in Munich are starting to fall

Altbau properties in Munich

Altbau properties in Munich. Photo: picture alliance / Matthias Balk/dpa | Matthias Balk

UBS also pointed out that, while the population of Germany’s banking capital has stagnated since the pandemic, new construction has accelerated in previous years. This could put an end to the low vacancy rates by increasing the housing stock over time. 

In Munich, meanwhile, the housing market is supported by an ultra-low vacancy rate and a growing work force, but the rather subdued German economic outlook presents a drag on housing demand, according to the report. 

Munich also has the highest price-to-rent ratio of all the properties surveyed, with average property prices equating to around 46 years of rental income, compared to 45 in Frankfurt. This makes buy-to-let properties much less attractive. 

After house prices more than doubled in the past decade, growth in the Bavarian capital is also slowing down to around five percent.

“The boom is coming to an end,” said Kunkel, referring to both cities.

What’s the definition of a ‘housing bubble’? 

In economic terms, a bubble is a dramatic and sustained mispricing of an asset. 

Typical signs of a housing bubble include a decoupling of prices from local incomes and rents, and imbalances in the economy, such as excessive lending and construction activity.

These were the metrics used by UBS to identify risks of a housing bubble in global cities. 

