TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: How will Germany’s new €49 travel ticket work?

After months of deliberations, Germany's transport ministers and federal and state governments agreed on a new €49 travel ticket on Thursday. Here’s what we know so far about how it will work.

Published: 14 October 2022 11:21 CEST
A U-Bahn train arrives at the Museumsinsel station in Berlin.
A U-Bahn train arrives at the Museumsinsel station in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

When will the ticket be available?

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has said that the €49 ticket will be introduced as quickly as possible, and has set a target of January 1st, 2023. 

Where will the €49 ticket be valid?

Like the €9 ticket, the new travel card will be valid on all local and regional trains, U-bahns, trams and buses across the country. That means ticket holders in one state will be able to travel on regional transport in every other state.

As with the €9 ticket, the €49 travel card won’t be valid on high-speed and long-distance trains such as IC and ICEs.

Where can I buy the ticket?

The ticket will be available in the form of a monthly, digital subscription. It will be automatically renewed at the end of each month unless transport users cancel their subscription, which they will be able to do at any time.

Transport Minister Wissing has so far said that the ticket will not be available in paper form. But, as this may disadvantage some older transport users, this may change.

How long will this offer last?

While the €9 ticket offer only lasted for 3 months, plans for the €49 ticket seem to be open-ended.

The transport ministers’ plans initially envisage a subscription model for a period of two years, after which the offer will be re-evaluated.

How much cheaper is the €49 ticket than other travel cards?

Though almost five times more expensive than the €9 ticket, the new nationwide ticket is, on average, significantly lower in cost than the monthly tickets of Germany’s regional transport associations.

An ADAC report from 2021 found that, on average, commuters in Germany paid around €80 for a monthly ticket in 2021, and as much as €112 in Hamburg.

The fact that the €49 ticket is also valid nationwide will also save a lot of money for commuters who have to travel regularly between states.

How will the ticket be financed?

While the €9 ticket was financed by the federal government to the tune of around €2.5 billion, the cost of around €3 billion for the €49 model will be shared between the federal and state governments.

However, the states have said that they are only prepared to co-finance the offer if the federal government provides more money for local public transport on a permanent basis. The transport ministers of the federal states are calling for a further €4 billion for the expansion and maintenance of local public transport.

It’s likely that the exact details will be further thrashed out at the next conference of state presidents.

Will there be further discounts for benefits recipients or young people?

There are currently no plans for any reductions to the nationwide €49 ticket for young people or for those receiving benefits. Local discounts at the state level will remain in place. However, children up to the age of six will be able to ride with a ticket holder for free. 

TRAVEL NEWS

‘Simple is better’: German states unite over €49 ticket offer

German state and federal transport ministers have finalised plans for a successor to the popular €9 ticket deal.

Published: 13 October 2022 15:56 CEST
'Simple is better': German states unite over €49 ticket offer

At €49 per month, the new ticket is set to cost significantly more than the €9 summer offer, but the ticket will once again be valid on local and regional transport all over Germany.

At a press conference in Bremerhaven, Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) revealed that the €49 offer would be sold as a paperless ticket and would only be available as part of a monthly subscription.

“It’s important that it’s a paperless, modern ticket,” he said, adding that people who only needed the transport deal for a month could cancel their subscription at any time. If not, the subscription for the ticket would automatically renew. 

Referring to the fact that ticket can be used across state borders, Wissing described the new offer as a “massive deconstruction of hurdles” in the current tariff system. 

“The new ticket will be just as uncomplicated, just as simple, as the €9 ticket,” he added. “Simple is better.” 

The agreement was reached after two days of intensive debates between the federal and state transport ministers, with the states arguing for increased funding from the federal government to cover the expansion of the transport network and soaring energy costs.

So far, the government has pledged to increase transport funding by €1.5 billion per year to help cover the costs of the new ticket, on the condition that states also pledge to increase funding by the same amount.

However, states run by the opposition CDU and CSU parties in particular have called for additional regionalisation funds to support the roll-out of public transport in rural areas. 

Speaking at the press conference, Brandenburg transport minister Guido Beermann (CDU) said it would “make little sense” to introduce a cheap ticket without ensuring that transport connections were available.

“Where there is no bus, no train, no cheap ticket will help us,” Beermann had previously said. “This is especially true for rural areas, of course.” 

Since the start of Ukraine war, German states have also been seeing an ever-larger black hole in their transport budgets due to rising energy costs, Beermann explained. 

‘Ball in their court’

Striking a more conciliatory tone, Bremen’s transport minister Maike Schaefer, who chaired the transport ministers’ conference, said discussions between the state officials had been “constructive”. 

“We’re all very close together on this issue,” she said, adding that ministers had worked together across party lines to come up with a recommendation for the next affordable transport deal.

With the details of the €49 ticket fleshed out, the states are now waiting for the remaining funding issues to be clarified at the next State Premiers’ Conference (MPK). 

The last MPK took place without Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who was recovering from Covid at the time, which prevented state leaders from discussing their budgets.

“There’s an understanding that the states are prepared to contribute to the core financing (of the ticket), but we need a signal from the MPK that the regionalisation funds are coming,” Schaefer said. 

Volker Wissing and Maike Schaefer

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) and Bremen Transport Minister Maike Schaefer (Greens) arrive at a press conference in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

“The ball is in the MPK’s court – only they can sink this penalty,” she added.

The government has set a target of introducing the new ticket by January 1st, 2023.

Wissing said that the government would check the feasibility of rolling out the ticket by that deadline and try to solve the remaining funding issues. 

However, he described the outcome of the transport ministers’ conference as a “massive step forward”. 

“Above all, I’m thrilled for the people who have been waiting for a successor to the €9 ticket,” he added. 

The success of the new offer will be reviewed after two years to see if improvements can be made. 

