TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: How will Germany’s new €49 travel ticket work?
After months of deliberations, Germany's transport ministers and federal and state governments agreed on a new €49 travel ticket on Thursday. Here’s what we know so far about how it will work.
Published: 14 October 2022 11:21 CEST
A U-Bahn train arrives at the Museumsinsel station in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder
TRAVEL NEWS
‘Simple is better’: German states unite over €49 ticket offer
German state and federal transport ministers have finalised plans for a successor to the popular €9 ticket deal.
Published: 13 October 2022 15:56 CEST
