Russia aggrieved at Germany, Denmark and Sweden over Nord Stream probe

Russia's foreign ministry said Thursday it had summoned envoys of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express "bewilderment" over Moscow's exclusion from an investigation into leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Published: 13 October 2022 13:59 CEST
The Nord Stream gas leak in the Baltic Sea photographed from Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 22nd. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard

Multiple leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia to Germany, further raising political tensions already sky high since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in February. All four leaks were located near Danish island Bornholm.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the leaks were an act of “international terrorism” that would benefit the United States, Poland and Ukraine.

Both Moscow and Washington have denied responsibility for the leaks, which were discovered in late September. Germany, Sweden and Denmark have formed a joint investigation unit to probe the apparent sabotage.

“The heads of the diplomatic missions of Germany, Denmark and Sweden in Moscow have been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry in recent days,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it “expressed bewilderment” over the lack of an official response to a request from Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to involve Russian energy giant Gazprom and “representatives of the competent departments” from Russia in the investigation conducted by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

The envoys were told that if Russian experts are not involved “Moscow will proceed from the fact that the named countries have something to hide or they are covering for the perpetrators of these terrorist acts”, the ministry said.

It added that Russia will not recognise any “pseudo-results” of an investigation without its experts.

A spokesman for the German federal prosecutor’s office said earlier this week that it was investigating “against persons unknown” on suspicion of “intentionally causing an explosive blast” and “sabotage” linked to the leaks.

Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office typically only opens investigations into cases involving national security such as terror attacks.

Sweden on Monday said it would not allow Russia to join the ongoing probe of the pipeline leaks but added that Moscow could carry out its own inspections.

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s statement followed earlier requests from Russia to be included in investigations into the alleged sabotage.

“In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case,” Andersson told a press conference.

Since the leaks occurred in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, Russia would be able to approach the site of the leaks., she said

“Now we have lifted the block and then it is also possible for other ships to be in the area, those are the rules,” she told reporters.

However, Andersson noted that in addition to the Swedish investigation, there be a “joint investigation team” under an EU framework.

Germany opens probe of likely ‘blasts’ against Nord Stream

German federal prosecutors said Monday they had joined European partners in formally opening a probe into likely "detonations" leading to leaks in the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia.

Published: 11 October 2022 09:09 CEST
A spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office said in an email to AFP that it was investigating “against persons unknown” on suspicion of “intentionally causing an explosive blast” and “sabotage” linked to the leaks.

Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office typically only opens investigations into cases involving national security such as terror attacks.

It said that its involvement in the case was justified by the fact that a “violent attack on the energy supply could impact the external and internal security” of the country.   

The probe comes in addition to cases opened by German federal police and the federal bureau of investigations. German prosecutors said there was “sufficient evidence” that Nord Stream 1 and 2 were “intentionally damaged with at least two detonations”.

They said their probe was aimed primarily at “identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators as well as the possible motive”. Swedish authorities said on Thursday that an inspection of two of the leaks reinforced suspicions that they were acts of sabotage, with “detonations” that led to “extensive damage to the gas pipelines”.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas before they fell victim to apparent sabotage.

Both Moscow and Washington have denied responsibility for the leaks, which were discovered in late September. Germany, Sweden and Denmark formed a joint investigation unit to probe the apparent “sabotage”.

