German woman arrested over plot to kidnap health minister

German police on Thursday arrested a woman accused of being the ringleader of a far-right anti-lockdown group that planned to kidnap the health minister.

Published: 13 October 2022 14:20 CEST
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) arrives at a cabinet meeting in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The plot was uncovered earlier this year, when police arrested four men accused of “preparing explosive attacks and other acts of violence” as well as plotting to abduct Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Investigators have now arrested a fifth suspect, named as Elisabeth R., who is thought to have been in charge of planning the operation, prosecutors said.

In January 2022 at the latest, she is accused of joining an extremist group that rejected Germany’s democratic institutions and strongly opposed the government’s anti-virus measures.

A central goal of the group was “triggering civil war-like conditions in Germany and thus ultimately bringing about the overthrow of the federal government and parliamentary democracy”, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The group allegedly intended to achieve this by destroying power facilities to cause a nationwide blackout.

In addition, Lauterbach “was to be forcibly abducted, if necessary killing his bodyguards”, the prosecutors said.

The group is said to have had an administrative branch headed by Elisabeth R., who “took a superior position and made specifications to advance and coordinate the plans”.

She was also allegedly involved in efforts to recruit new members and procure weapons and explosives.

“She repeatedly demanded a quick realisation of plans and expressed concrete deadlines,” the prosecutors said.

When the plot was uncovered in April, Lauterbach said he had been under police protection as a result of being targeted.

The health minister said some protesters against Covid-19 measures had become “highly dangerous” and “intent on destabilising the state and democracy”.

Germany’s protests against coronavirus measures at times drew tens of thousands of demonstrators, attracting a wide mix of people, including vaccine sceptics, neo-Nazis and members of the far-right AfD party.

However, anti-lockdown protests have died down this year with the easing of virus restrictions.

German teen charged with planning school bomb attack

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they had charged a 17-year-old boy with allegedly planning a May school bomb attack that was only narrowly avoided when he was arrested the day before.

Published: 11 October 2022 15:34 CEST
German teen charged with planning school bomb attack

The suspect, named as Jeremy R., planned the “right-wing extremist motivated attack” on a school he attended in the city of Essen using explosives and various other weapons, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

“Teachers and a larger number of pupils were to be killed” in the massacre planned for May 13, they said.

Jeremy R., who was 16 at the time of his arrest, had allegedly acquired the necessary materials to assemble pipe bombs and obtained information on the internet about how to build them.

He had also assembled weapons including knives, brass knuckles, machetes, crossbows and arrows as well as firearms, the prosecutors said.

Police in Essen stormed the teen’s room overnight on May 12th, uncovering anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim materials as well as his own writings which suggested he was suffering from serious psychiatric problems.

Investigators at the time said they had been tipped off by another teen who informed them that the young man “wanted to place bombs in his school”, located about 800 metres from his home.

School massacres are relatively rare in Germany, which has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

But a recent spate of incidents has rattled the country.

A few days after Jeremy R. was arrested, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a secondary school in northern Germany, badly injuring a female member of staff before being arrested.

In January, an 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.

