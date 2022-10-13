Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RELIGION

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Germany's largest mosque will for the first time broadcast the call to prayer on Friday after city authorities in Cologne gave the go-ahead for a pilot project, under strict limits.

Published: 13 October 2022 13:54 CEST
Cologne's Central Mosque at sundown.
Cologne's Central Mosque at sundown. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Cologne’s Central Mosque, an imposing building in the western city’s Ehrenfeld district, will be allowed to send out a single call to prayer over loudspeakers for up to five minutes on Fridays, between noon and 3:00 pm. The volume must not exceed 60 decibels.

The agreement, part of a two-year pilot project, was to be formally be signed by Cologne officials on Thursday.

Mosques in several cities in Germany have long been authorised to broadcast the call to prayer, but Cologne city only approved it from last October.

In majority-Muslim countries, the muezzin calls the faithful to prayer five times a day.

“We’re very happy,” Abdurrahman Atasoy, general secretary of the Turkish-Islamic Ditib organisation which runs the mosque, told local media. “The public call to prayer is a sign that Muslims are at home here.”

READ ALSO: Berlin mosque flies rainbow flag for pride month

Cologne mayor Henriette Reker said allowing the call to prayer was “a sign of respect” for the city’s many Muslims.

But the project has not been without controversy, particularly because of the involvement of Ditib, which has close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and manages more than 900 mosques in Germany.

Critics have accused the organisation of spying on Turkish dissidents living in Germany.

Erdogan himself travelled to Cologne in 2018 to inaugurate the Central Mosque, sparking rival rallies by thousands of pro- and anti-government demonstrators.

The Central Mosque, a massive glass and concrete structure designed as a flower bud flanked by two minarets, has room for 1,200 worshippers.

Germany is home to more than five million Muslims, accounting for around six percent of the population.

The city of Cologne, famed for its towering Dom Cathedral, counts more than 100,000 Muslim residents.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Top German art show director quits in anti-Semitism row

The director general of Documenta, one of the world's biggest art fairs, was forced to resign on Saturday following outrage over anti-Semitic exhibits upon opening in Germany last month.

Published: 17 July 2022 17:06 CEST
Top German art show director quits in anti-Semitism row

Documenta, which every five years turns the sleepy German city of Kassel into the centre of the art world, features more than 1,500 participants and for the first time since its launch in 1955, had been curated by a collective,
Indonesia’s Ruangrupa.

But on Saturday its supervisory board expressed “profound dismay” about “clearly anti-Semitic” content after the fair opened in June, saying an agreement had been reached with director general Sabine Schormann to “terminate (her) contract.”

An interim director would be appointed, a statement added.

Two days after the show opened to the public, one of the works on display by Indonesian art group Taring Padi came under fire over depictions that both the German government and Jewish groups say went too far.

On the offending mural is the depiction of a pig wearing a helmet blazoned “Mossad”.

On the same work, a man is depicted with sidelocks often associated with Orthodox Jews, fangs and bloodshot eyes, and wearing a black hat with the SS-insignia.

READ MORE:

The work was covered up after Jewish leaders and Israel’s embassy to Germany voiced “disgust”, but the row cast a deep shadow over an event now into its 15th edition.

Germany’s Culture Minister Claudia Roth backed Schormann’s departure and demanded an investigation into how anti-Semitic work was admitted in the first place.

‘Lost of trust’
“The necessary conclusions must be drawn,” Roth was quoted as saying by the Frankfurter Rundschau daily.

Documenta’s supervisory board promised a full investigation, conceding that “a lot of trust has unfortunately been lost” and pledging to prevent other “anti-Semitic incidents”.

But Remko Leemhuis, director of the American Jewish Committee Berlin, accused Documenta of not going far enough and of having “still not understood the problem”.

Quoted by Bild daily, Leemhuis was especially critical of the board’s reference to “accusations of anti-Semitism” since the pieces were, he said, clearly “anti-Semitic”.

The contemporary art event had been clouded in controversy for months over its inclusion of a Palestinian artists’ group strongly critical of the Israeli occupation.

Ruangrupa came under fire for including The Question of Funding collective over its links to the BDS boycott Israel movement.

BDS was branded anti-Semitic by the German parliament in 2019 and barred from receiving federal funds. Around half of Documenta’s 42-million-euro (dollar) budget comes from public funds.

Kassel was home to a vast forced labour camp during World War II and was heavily bombed by the Allies. Documenta aimed to put Germany back on the cultural map after the Nazis’ campaign to crush the avant-garde.

The fair, which runs until September 25, now ranks with the Biennale in Venice among the world’s premier showcases of contemporary art.

SHOW COMMENTS