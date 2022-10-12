Read news from:
Leak in Russia-Germany oil pipeline discovered in Poland

The Druzhba oil pipeline linking Russia and Germany has been partly shut down after a leak was discovered in Poland, the Polish PERN operator said Wednesday.

Published: 12 October 2022 10:51 CEST
Schwedt oil refinery
An "Out of Service" sign at the Schwedt/Oder oil refinery near Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

“The cause of the incident is not known for the moment. Pumping in the affected line was immediately stopped. Line 2 of the pipeline is functioning normally,” PERN  said, adding that the leak was detected late on Tuesday.

The leak was found near the village of Zurawice about 180 kilometres (112 miles) to the west of Warsaw in central Poland.

“PERN emergency services and the state fire service immediately went to the scene to assess the situation, secure the area and start rescue operations,” PERN said.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Polish officials sought to dampen fears that the damage to the pipeline was a result of sabotage.

“Here we can speak of accidental damage,” Mateusz Berger, Poland’s top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters. He said there was no reason to believe the leak had been caused deliberately. 

However, the news is likely to increase fears over the security of Europe’s energy supply at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and the EU and as countries scramble to shore up their reserves for winter.

It also comes just weeks after two key Russian gas pipelines – Nord Stream 1 and 2 – suffered multiple leaks in the Baltic Sea, in what NATO believes to be an act of sabotage.

On Tuesday, German federal prosecutors announced they would be opening a probe into the explosions that occurred before the leaks in the two gas pipelines were discovered.

They said there was “sufficient evidence” that Nord Stream 1 and 2 were “intentionally damaged with at least two detonations.” 

Key oil pipeline

The Druzhba oil pipeline, whose name means “friendship” in Russian, is one of the largest pipelines in the world, delivering oil from Russia to multiple central Europe countries including Germany, Austria, Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

It is also the primary pipeline delivering oil to the Schwedt refinery in Brandenburg, which supplies 90 percent of Berlin’s fuel needs. 

However, the German government confirmed on Wednesday that deliveries to the Schwedt pipeline were continuing. 

“Germany’s security of supply is currently guaranteed. Both refineries Schwedt and Leuna are receiving crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline ‘Friendship 1’ via Poland,” the economy ministry said in a statement. “Deliveries are uninterrupted.”

Along with other European countries, Germany has been seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and has set a target of cutting all oil deliveries from Russia by the end of the year.

However, for the first seven months of the year, Russia remained the country’s largest supplier and has continued to deliver oil to Germany even after cutting off its gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. 

According to a spokesperson from the Polish fire brigade, emergency services were fighting to pump out the liquid and contain the leak in the Druzhba pipelines on Wednesday morning.

He said a decrease in pressure would allow firefighters to access the leak and stop it. 

Germany’s gas storage facilities ‘almost 95 percent full’

Despite the loss of Russian gas supplies, Germany is on track to meet its targets for shoring up winter energy reserves.

Published: 12 October 2022 12:24 CEST
Germany's gas storage facilities 'almost 95 percent full'

According to data from released by Europe’s gas infrastructure operators (EIG) on Tuesday evening, Germany’s upped its gas reserves by a further 0.23 percentage points within 24 hours, taking them to 94.67 of their total capacity.  

According to legal targets set by the Federal Ministry of Economics, gas storage facilities should be at least 95 percent full by November 1st. This target has now almost been reached – though there are still stark regional differences. 

The Economics Ministry’s regulation stipulates that all gas storage facilities should be filled to 95 percent. Currently, however, some facilities have overshot this target, while others are still well below the levels required. 

At a level of 95 percent, there is generally enough gas to cover the nation’s needs for two of the coldest winter months – though much depends on the weather throughout autumn and winter. 

In light of the war in Ukraine and growing tensions between Russia and the West, Germany has been seeking to drastically reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels and shore up emergency reserves.

Its attempts to save gas were thrown off course after Russia drastically reduced its deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline over summer and stopped deliveries entirely in September. 

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has stressed that full gas storage facilities are important to ensure that Germany’s economy, public authorities, and households have a secure energy supply during the cooler months.

However, the Federal Network Agency (BNA) has continuously stressed the importance of saving energy to ensure that reserves remain high. According to BNA, even full reserves aren’t enough to meet the country’s average consumption needs. 

The storage facilities compensate for fluctuations in gas consumption and form a buffer against volatility on the gas market. They are usually well filled at the beginning of the heating season in autumn, with levels gradually declining until spring.

On cold winter days, up to 60 percent of gas consumption in Germany was covered by domestic storage facilities in recent years.

