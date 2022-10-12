Read news from:
Idled plants fuel German angst about de-industrialisation

The familiar plume of smoke no longer billows from one of the two chimneys at ArcelorMittal's massive steelworks in Hamburg's harbour.

Published: 12 October 2022 11:09 CEST
An employee at a steelworks. Photo: picture alliance / Christian Charisius/dpa | Christian Charisius

Soaring energy prices have forced operators to partially idle the plant, adding to fears that Germany’s industrial companies, the backbone of Europe’s biggest economy, are facing an existential threat.

Germany is already bracing for a recession as the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine takes its toll, and the latest government forecasts on Wednesday will likely make grim reading.

But some economists say the long-term impact could run far deeper and see entire manufacturing sectors trim production or relocate to countries where running costs are lower, fundamentally reshaping Germany’s industrial landscape.

In Hamburg, the 530 workers at the ArcelorMittal steelworks have been placed on reduced hours since early October.

“Gas plays a crucial role in the (iron ore) reduction process” carried out at the plant, said Uwe Braun, CEO of ArcelorMittal Hamburg.

But the energy bill has risen “seven-fold” since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, he told AFP at the site, where activity was subdued and helmet-clad workers were spread out around the imposing 1970s steelworks.

The steep price increase made it unaffordable to continue business as usual at the site, which on average consumes two terawatt-hours of gas and one terawatt hour of electricity per year — enough to power a medium-sized city.

Similar steps to curb production have been taken at other European sites operated by ArcelorMittal, the continent’s biggest steelmaker.

In a September statement announcing the cost-saving measures, the company blamed the “exorbitant” rise in energy prices and weaker demand as the global economic outlook darkens.

‘Broken’

Germany in recent decades managed to avoid the waves of de-industrialisation that hit other European countries.

Industrial production remains a pillar of the country’s economy and accounts for around 22 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with around 13 percent in neighbouring France.

“Germany’s business model in a nutshell is buying cheap energy from Russia, raw materials and intermediate products… make some outstanding cars and machines… and export them” to the United States and China, said LBBW bank economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch.

“Now, some of the tiles on the roof are broken,” he told AFP.

ArcelorMittal steelworks Hamburg

Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to Dr. Uwe Braun on a visit to the ArcelorMittal steelworks in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Alarm bells are ringing across Germany’s energy-hungry sectors, from steel to chemicals, glass, paper and ceramics production.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has unveiled a 200-billion-euro ($198 billion) energy fund to cushion the impact of price shocks on households and businesses, including a temporary cap on gas prices from next year.

Despite those efforts many experts agree that because of the severed ties to Russian imports, European energy prices are unlikely to return to their cheap pre-war levels anytime soon, if ever.

“We’ll see in the months ahead who can still afford to manufacture in Germany,” Arndt Kirchhoff of the family-owned Kirchhoff car parts supplier recently told Der Spiegel weekly.

America beckons

Outside ArcelorMittal’s Hamburg plant, a mound of iron ore pellets is piled high, awaiting the steelworks’ full resumption.

Before the crisis, the site produced one million tonnes of steel annually, mainly for Germany’s flagship automobile sector.

If nothing is done to drastically bring down energy costs, “it’s clear that some parts of the production process will be relocated”, said Braun.

Analyst Niklasch said it was not unthinkable that German industry would have to say goodbye to “its most energy-intensive branches”.

The United States, where gas prices remain low thanks to abundant domestic production, could be an attractive alternative, according to Niklasch.

But Stefan Kooths, of the IfW Kiel economic institute, said he didn’t expect a widespread exodus of industrial companies from Germany.

“The price of gas should stabilise in the medium term, even if the cost will remain higher than before the crisis,” he reasoned.

By Florian Cazeres

Leak in Russia-Germany oil pipeline discovered in Poland

The Druzhba oil pipeline linking Russia and Germany has been partly shut down after a leak was discovered in Poland, the Polish PERN operator said Wednesday.

Published: 12 October 2022 10:51 CEST
“The cause of the incident is not known for the moment. Pumping in the affected line was immediately stopped. Line 2 of the pipeline is functioning normally,” PERN  said, adding that the leak was detected late on Tuesday.

The leak was found near the village of Zurawice about 180 kilometres (112 miles) to the west of Warsaw in central Poland.

“PERN emergency services and the state fire service immediately went to the scene to assess the situation, secure the area and start rescue operations,” PERN said.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Polish officials sought to dampen fears that the damage to the pipeline was a result of sabotage.

“Here we can speak of accidental damage,” Mateusz Berger, Poland’s top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters. He said there was no reason to believe the leak had been caused deliberately. 

However, the news is likely to increase fears over the security of Europe’s energy supply at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and the EU and as countries scramble to shore up their reserves for winter.

It also comes just weeks after two key Russian gas pipelines – Nord Stream 1 and 2 – suffered multiple leaks in the Baltic Sea, in what NATO believes to be an act of sabotage.

On Tuesday, German federal prosecutors announced they would be opening a probe into the explosions that occurred before the leaks in the two gas pipelines were discovered.

They said there was “sufficient evidence” that Nord Stream 1 and 2 were “intentionally damaged with at least two detonations.” 

Key oil pipeline

The Druzhba oil pipeline, whose name means “friendship” in Russian, is one of the largest pipelines in the world, delivering oil from Russia to multiple central Europe countries including Germany, Austria, Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

It is also the primary pipeline delivering oil to the Schwedt refinery in Brandenburg, which supplies 90 percent of Berlin’s fuel needs. 

Along with other European countries, Germany has been seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and has set a target of cutting all oil deliveries from Russia by the end of the year.

However, for the first seven months of the year, Russia remained the country’s largest supplier and has continued to deliver oil to Germany even after cutting off its gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. 

According to a spokesperson from the Polish fire brigade, emergency services were fighting to pump out the liquid and contain the leak in the Druzhba pipelines on Wednesday morning.

He said a decrease in pressure would allow firefighters to access the leak and stop it. 

